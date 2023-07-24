Additive Industries Expands European Footprint with MetalFAB G2 Installation in Italy

Demonstrating a significant step in its European expansion, Additive Industries announced the installation of its MetalFABG2 3D metal printer at ADDDAM’s facility in Brixen. This partnership marks ADDDAM – a spin-off of the Technicon holding and full-service provider – as the pioneering customer for Additive Industries in Italy.

As the automotive world undergoes significant transformations, redirecting to electric vehicles (EVs) and experiencing behavioral shifts, several organizations have projected significant growth in the EV sector. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), in its Global EV Outlook 2023, estimates that demand for electric cars is booming, with sales expected to leap 35% this year to reach 14 million after a record-breaking 2022, and anticipates that by 2030, the global stock of electric passenger cars could range between 145 million to 230 million.

Similarly, Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), in their Electric Vehicle Outlook 2023, projected that by 2040, there will be 730 million passenger EVs on the road. Meanwhile, Deloitte anticipated that by 2030, annual EV sales would reach 31.1 million, accounting for a staggering 81% of all new cars sold. These forecasts highlight the accelerating shift towards electric transportation on a global scale.

Within this context, ADDDAM has strategically acquired the MetalFABG2 to tap into the die-casting industry. Their aim? To emerge as a leading producer of intricate aluminum parts for the automotive and machine engineering sectors. As the automotive world pivots to electric vehicles (EVs) and undergoes behavioral shifts, ADDDAM is ready to offer prototyping and initial testing, with a distinctive capability to transition to high-pressure die-casting as production demands surge. This adaptability positions the brand to handle the unpredictable volume forecasts linked to the EV boom.

To achieve this vision, ADDDAM has identified four pillars of success: focus, environment, automation, and quality. It was this blueprint that led the company to select Additive Industries’ MetalFABG2. This 3D metal printer, with its advanced automation features, promises cost efficiencies and increased competitiveness. More importantly, it provides ADDDAM with the resilience to manage potential workforce changes effectively, stated the companies.

ADDDAM’s CEO, Mathias Wiese, stated: “We are immensely excited to join forces with Additive Industries in our upcoming venture into the die-casting domain. The MetalFABG2 stands as a pivotal asset for our forthcoming phase.”

Likewise, Mark Massey, CEO of Additive Industries, said, “Our collaboration with ADDDAM in equipping them with the MetalFABG2 strengthens their leap towards the automotive and machine engineering arena.”

A history

The relationship between the two companies isn’t new. Eight months ago, Wiese celebrated a significant milestone on LinkedIn: the order of Additive Industries’ MetalFabG2 dual-core 4-laser machine. This move, says Wiese, represented a push towards new limits in aluminum additive manufacturing (AM). The executive also took a moment to applaud the ADDDAM team’s “collective vision and efforts” and to extend his gratitude to Additive Industries for their unwavering support from the initial request to the announcement at Formnext. Wiese also hinted at future innovations for those wanting to see more from this partnership, suggesting “some wonderful applications” in the future.

“With the delivery of advanced training and equipment going hand in hand, we are equipped to push the boundaries of productivity and quality in additive aluminium processing further – for the benefit of our customers,” said Wiese.

In response, Additive Industries emphasized the importance of training and customer support, celebrating their partnership with ADDDAM in advancing metal AM in a separate post on LinkedIn. The company pointed out the vital role of in-depth training and robust customer support, recounting a week spent training the ADDDAM team, ensuring they were well-equipped to harness the full potential of the MetalFAB printers.

Game changer

Additive Industries, renowned for designing and producing the globe’s most automated large-frame industrial metal AM solutions, caters to high-stakes industries like aerospace. Its unique offering lies in unparalleled automation levels, ensuring consistent uptime and industry-leading build rates, coupled with a reduced cost per part, states the brand. This aligns with ADDDAM’s pursuit of maximum flexibility and automation and its early adoption of the MetalFABG2. By automating manual procedures that are intrinsic to traditional metal 3D printers, the MetalFABG2 promises top-tier uptime, industry-leading build rates, and the lowest total cost per part, further supported by its large builds (420 x 420 x 400 mm) and unparalleled productivity rates (up to 1.3 kg/hour).

Looking ahead, as ADDDAM gears up to host its inaugural AM Tech Day in Brixen, in collaboration with partners and customers, this union with Additive Industries promises to redefine the boundaries of metal AM, steering it towards uncharted territories of innovation and efficiency.

