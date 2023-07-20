ST Metal AM
Printing Money Episode 7: Notable 3D Printing Transactions in the Last Month, and More SSYS Deal Coverage

8 hours by Alex Kingsbury and Danny Piper 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
The deals didn’t take a break over the summer, as Alex and Danny have plenty to discuss in this July episode of Printing Money. Applications increasingly take centre stage as Conformis is acquired by restor3D, and Lightforce raise an impressive Series D, showing maturity in the medical and dental fields; while Sintavia and Agile Space attracted funding showing strength in the aerospace and space sector. Broader economic conditions are still precipitating events as Sakuu cancelling their SPAC and Shapeways doing a reverse stock split, while the offers on Stratasys keep rolling in and the speculation deepens with the latest SEC filings and an about face from Stratasys.

1.07: Conformis is acquired by restor3D

7.32: CADS Additive acquired by Hexagon

11.45: What is the difference between M&A and VC/investment?

12.45: Lightforce raises $83 million in Series D

18.32: Sintavia receives strategic investment from Lockheed Martin

25.20: Albert Invent raises $7.5 million seed round

29.55: Chromatic3D raise venture funding

32.02: PostProcess raises bridge round of $1.4 million

34.02: AIM3D raises undisclosed amount

36.58: FononTech raises €2.3 million

39.10: Agile Space raises $13.85 million in a combined seed round

42.22: Replique raises seed round

44.02: Sakuu terminates SPAC with Plum Acquisition Corp.

45.25: Shapeways reverse stock split

48.34: Round up of Stratasys offers from 3D Systems and Nano Dimension

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.  The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. 

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

