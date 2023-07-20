Printing Money Episode 7: Notable 3D Printing Transactions in the Last Month, and More SSYS Deal Coverage
The deals didn’t take a break over the summer, as Alex and Danny have plenty to discuss in this July episode of Printing Money. Applications increasingly take centre stage as Conformis is acquired by restor3D, and Lightforce raise an impressive Series D, showing maturity in the medical and dental fields; while Sintavia and Agile Space attracted funding showing strength in the aerospace and space sector. Broader economic conditions are still precipitating events as Sakuu cancelling their SPAC and Shapeways doing a reverse stock split, while the offers on Stratasys keep rolling in and the speculation deepens with the latest SEC filings and an about face from Stratasys.
1.07: Conformis is acquired by restor3D
7.32: CADS Additive acquired by Hexagon
11.45: What is the difference between M&A and VC/investment?
12.45: Lightforce raises $83 million in Series D
18.32: Sintavia receives strategic investment from Lockheed Martin
25.20: Albert Invent raises $7.5 million seed round
29.55: Chromatic3D raise venture funding
32.02: PostProcess raises bridge round of $1.4 million
34.02: AIM3D raises undisclosed amount
36.58: FononTech raises €2.3 million
39.10: Agile Space raises $13.85 million in a combined seed round
42.22: Replique raises seed round
44.02: Sakuu terminates SPAC with Plum Acquisition Corp.
45.25: Shapeways reverse stock split
48.34: Round up of Stratasys offers from 3D Systems and Nano Dimension
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice.
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Indian Metal AM & Injection Molding Supplier Indo-MIM Acquires UK Firm CMG Technologies
Indo-MIM, an Indian metal parts supplier specializing in metal injection molding (MIM) and additive manufacturing (AM), has acquired UK MIM firm CMG Technologies. Based in Woodbridge in southeastern England, CMG...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Oerlikon, 3D Systems, Contour3D, INCUS, HZG Group
3D Systems and Oerlikon AM have signed a cooperation agreement which led to the purchase of a fourth 500x500x500mm 3 laser DMP Factory 500 system. It will be used for...
HZG Group Backs AIM3D’s Bound Metal 3D Printing Tech
AIM3D, a developer of a unique metal and ceramics 3D printing technology, has just secured further funding from 3D printing investor HZG Group and the High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), who backed...
3D Printing News Briefs, July 8, 2023: 3D Printed eVTOL Parts, Prosthetics Access, & More
We’re starting with maritime 3D printing news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to construction. There are several collaborations and partnerships to report on in regards...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.