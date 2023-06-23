3D Printing News Unpeeled: Hexagon Buys CADS, Pilot Makes 3D Printed Bike Frame

Hexagon has bought its erstwhile partner CADS Additive. The 21-person Austrian firm was trying to make an automated powder bed fusion build prep software package. This means that Hexagon will probably cobble together its complete AM toolchain out of startups and may emerge in future to be a major competitor to Materialise and others.

Pilot Cycles is showcasing a completely 3D Printed titanium bike frame made out of three different components, the Seiren. Eventually they hope to offer complete customization according to rider geometry. This also lets them make a lot of components in house that they would normally have to buy from Deda or FSA which would accelerate the adoption of additive in the bike space even further. The titanium frame could also last much longer and be more resistant to impacts, especially sharp ones than expensive plastic bikes.

GKN is collaborating with Materialise to commercialize its Cell DED technology. Such automated cells combine laser DED with finishing and robot arms to automate large component manufacturing. The duo hope to tackle the potentially very lucrative eVTOL market with the manufacturing solution and will work on qualifying and producing components together.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.