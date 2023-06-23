AMS

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Hexagon Buys CADS, Pilot Makes 3D Printed Bike Frame

13 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

Share this Article

Hexagon has bought its erstwhile partner CADS Additive. The 21-person Austrian firm was trying to make an automated powder bed fusion build prep software package. This means that Hexagon will probably cobble together its complete AM toolchain out of startups and may emerge in future to be a major competitor to Materialise and others.

Pilot Cycles is showcasing a completely 3D Printed titanium bike frame made out of three different components, the Seiren. Eventually they hope to offer complete customization according to rider geometry. This also lets them make a lot of components in house that they would normally have to buy from Deda or FSA which would accelerate the adoption of additive in the bike space even further. The titanium frame could also last much longer and be more resistant to impacts, especially sharp ones than expensive plastic bikes.

GKN is collaborating with Materialise to commercialize its Cell DED technology. Such automated cells combine laser DED with finishing and robot arms to automate large component manufacturing. The duo hope to tackle the potentially very lucrative eVTOL market with the manufacturing solution and will work on qualifying and producing components together.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

restor3d to Acquire Conformis, Creating a Leader in Personalized 3D Printed Orthopedics

A Composite Reckoning of Titanic Proportions

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesEducationExclusive InterviewsGovernment

Not Your Granny’s Shop Class: Oak Ridge High Offers 3D Printing Service Bureau Class

It is impossible to separate the history of Oak Ridge, Tennessee from the history of rapid advances in manufacturing. Located in the Knoxville metropolitan area, the town is synonymous with...

13 hours
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsExclusive Interviews

3D Systems Brings Flexibility to Large-scale 3D Printing

When it comes to large-format polymer 3D printing, there are a growing number of options, particularly for industrial robotic arms. However, most options on the market don’t tackle all of...

May 26, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 316L Qualified for the Navy, Markforged & Continuous Lawsuit, Teddy Bears

Huntington Ingalls Industries has gotten NAVSEA approval for a qualified 316L material for 3D printing. This begs the question, who will 3D Print parts for the Navy? And why are...

April 6, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Northrop Grumman Brings Carbon Fiber 3D Printing to the Hypersonics Arms Race

The U.S. is in the midst of a hypersonics arms race. Craft traveling five times or more the speed of sound in a guided way could change warfare. In a...

January 25, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Flashforge
BASF
EOS AMCM
Formnext
Velo
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides