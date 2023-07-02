3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 2, 2023

Summer is in full swing, so it’s a pretty light week of 3D printing webinars and events ahead. Read on for the details of what is going on, including the AM Forum in Berlin!

July 4 – 5: AM Forum in Berlin

From July 4th through the 5th, the 7th AM Forum will be held at the Estrel Congress Center (ECC) in Berlin, Germany. This is said to be Europe’s leading user conference on industrial additive manufacturing, and welcomes AM experts and decision-makers to gather, share, and learn about industrial applications. It’s definitely the place to be if you’re using, or planning on using, industrial AM, with plenty of exhibitors, presentations, and time for networking. Some of the biggest names in the industry are sponsoring, exhibiting, or presenting, like HP, Siemens Mobility, EOS, DMG Mori, Velo3D, the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), AMPOWER, and many more. Plus, our Executive Editor Joris Peels, Vice President Consulting for SmarTech Analysis, will be moderating a panel on the second day about how the technology can contribute to more responsible production.

“The AM Conference brings together AM decision-makers and experts around exciting user stories and use-cases for industrial AM applications. We expect about 750 participants on site to exchange with 75 exhibitors and 80 speakers. Join the AM Forum to connect with your peers from other industries and to discusss with the experts at eye-level.”

You can get tickets for AM Forum 2023 here. The conference language will be English, with German translations provided at the Main Stage.

July 6: Improving Design through SOLIDWORKS Simulation

On Thursday, July 6th, from 1-5:30 pm EST, Dassault Systèmes will hold an event about “SOLIDWORKS: Improving Design through Simulation” in Mississauga, Ontario. Attendees can join tech experts for next generation simulation tool demonstrations, networking, and technological discoveries, with deep dives into topics like computational fluid dynamics, structural analysis simulation, and more. Plus, enjoy free appetizers and an open bar, and maybe even show off your skills in ping pong and pool, at the Crooked Cue in Port Credit.

“The advanced simulation applications of 3DEXPERIENCE® Works are built on the best cloud technology, allowing users to perform multiphysics simulations while leveraging high-performance computing (HPC). By using this technology, designers and engineers can explore and optimize the behavior of their products in the real world. These advanced applications, developed under the SIMULIA brand by Dassault Systèmes, accelerate the design process without compromising reliability or safety, while eliminating the need for multiple physical prototypes.”

You can get free tickets to the event here. Space is limited, so don’t wait!

July 7: AWP& Markforged Demo Day

Markforged is holding the second of eight Demo Day open house events at Advanced World Products (AWP) in Fremont, California this Friday the 7th. The event will feature Markforged’s large-format FX20 carbon fiber 3D printer, and there will be demonstrations of this printer, along with Smooth TPU 95A flexible filament, the latest versions of the X7, Mark Two, and Onyx Series, and new Metal X updates, including 99.8% copper parts. Visitors will also here about tips for identifying 3D printing opportunities, and customer applications that prove the ROI of these systems. The event is free, and attendees will also receive a Markforged t-shirt.

“Experience the NEW Markforged FX20 Carbon Fiber/Ultem 9085 Composite 3D Printer in action at the AWP/Markforged Open House and learn how quick and cost-effective parts can be designed and fabricated for manufacturing.”

There are one-hour time slots available from 8 am until 6 pm PT, and you can register for your preferred day and time slot here. One registered person can bring up to five guests with them.

