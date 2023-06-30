ST Metal AM
ST Dentistry

Stratasys Opens 120,000 Sq-Ft 3D Printing Logistics Hub in the U.K.

4 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D PrintingAutomationBusiness
AMS

Share this Article

In order for major 3D printing companies to keep pace with global reshoring initiatives, it’s not only necessary for them to secure manufacturing operations in their headquarter nations, but in major global regions. For this reason, we’re seeing Siemens anchor itself into U.S. supply chain resilience initiatives. Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) is doing its part by establishing a logistics hub in the U.K. Located in Abingdon, Oxfordshire and working with its UK-based business units, the new warehousing site allows the company to ensure faster delivery of its 3D printers, materials, and services.

Stratasys’ new warehousing facility will see 14 dock levellers work alongside 15t and 7.5t cranes. The space includes capacity for 2,400 pallets, housed in 3 x 23m double racks

In many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic was a test of our society’s supply chains, demonstrating exactly where the weak points were and how they would need to be improved, particularly as future macroeconomic events unfold. This could be anything from the military conflict in Ukraine and global warming-induced shipping issues to the depletion of natural resources. For the U.K., the war with Russia has highlighted the need to secure other sources of energy, which is just the most essential natural resource the islands need to stay afloat economically.

It’s no surprise then that, like many nations, the U.K. has established a roadmap for production, which it has dubbed its High Value Manufacturing (HVM) strategy. Supporting that strategy are seven HVM catapult centers, not dissimilar to the Manufacturing USA network in the U.S. Naturally, additive manufacturing (AM) plays a key part in this roadmap. According to the country’s leading trade association dedicated to 3D printing, AMUK, industrial investment into the AM sector will amount to £600m over the next five years, with the possibility of £400m more from the government.

With over 3,000 systems installed in the U.K., Stratasys hopes to reinforce its operations there. After all, two of its recent acquisitions are based in the region, including RPS and Xaar 3D Ltd., the backbone of its high-throughput selective absorption fusion technologies. Perhaps understated by Stratasys is the fact that the new warehouse allows for customs-free trading, essential for a nation that has become more globally isolated as a result of Brexit.

The 120,000 ft2 facility will utilise solar panels and rain water harvesting to reduce the environmental impact of warehousing operations

The warehouse will feature automation technologies to reduce lead times for local customers, while also offering operational resilience against current and future macroeconomic events that may impact the labor supply. The site includes solar panels and rainwater harvesting technologies that not only improve its environmental impact but mean greater resilience against climate shocks.

Yann Rageul, VP of Commercial Enablement at Stratasys, said of the new facility, “The UK has become a highly strategic territory for us, so it’s vital that we are closer to the market in terms of presence while also having the increased versatility to improve our overall service offering. Cutting down lead times is one of our main goals and having this state-of-the-art warehousing facility on UK soil will facilitate that.”

Along with its annual sustainability report, this initiative demonstrates Stratasys’s forward thinking when it comes to the big picture. Don’t be surprised if we see more actions like this taken by the company and its competitors. Also don’t be surprised if nations globally adopt similar strategies for supply chain resilience. The U.K. is alongside the U.S., China, Canada, Australia, and others in terms of establishing local digital manufacturing operations as means of insurance against supply chain disruptions.

Images courtesy of Stratasys

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Two French Government Grants Support JPB’s Aerospace Metal 3D Printing Activity

To the Edge of Space and Back: Virgin Galactic’s Historic First Flight

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

Finite Space & nano3Dprint Forge New Frontier in Space Manufacturing

California-based electronics printing company nano3Dprint announced a partnership with Finite Space, an ambitious German startup with a vision to utilize on-site resources for the production of vehicles, construction machinery, and...

May 23, 2023
3D Design3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingRoboticsSpace 3D Printing

Asteroid Hopping Robot Reinforced with 3D Printed Carbon Fiber

A novel robot designed for low gravity could be the key to future asteroid exploration. Dubbed SpaceHopper, this three-legged “hopping” robot is described as a revolutionary mobility platform that will...

June 23, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

‘Leaked’ Elon Musk Email Raises Specter of Raptor Production Issues, SpaceX Bankruptcy

Is SpaceX going to Mars? Will the Raptor engines help launch the Starship super-heavy rocket any time soon? Will SpaceX go bankrupt? These and many more questions have been raised...

November 30, 2021
3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Fitted With 3D Printed Parts, Lucy Spacecraft Is Off to Explore the Trojan Asteroids

The first mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids is finally underway after NASA’s solar-powered spacecraft Lucy launched on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on...

November 1, 2021

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
EOS AMCM
Velo3D
Formnext
BASF
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Emerging AM
ST Dentistry
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
ST Metal AM

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides