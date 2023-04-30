3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: April 30, 2023

We’re starting with the obvious in today’s roundup—RAPID+TCT 2023 returns to Chicago this week! But there are still plenty of other offerings as well, including the Ceramics Expo, SIMULIA Americas Users Conference, and webinars on topics including FEA simulation, bioprinting for drug discovery, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

May 1 – 4: Offshore Technology Conference

First things first, the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2023 will be in Houston, Texas this week, from May 1-4. Comprising 45 technical sessions, over 300 technical presentations, more than 1,000 exhibitors, and networking opportunities, it’s sure to have everything you need to learn about “Delivering the Future of Offshore Energy.” This is the 50th year for OTC’s flagship conference, which is sponsored by 13 industry organizations and societies that work together to develop the technical program. Several AM industry companies will be exhibiting at OTC 2023, including Roboze, 3D Systems, 3DXTECH, and more.

“The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters.”

You can register for the event here.

May 2 – 3: Ceramics Expo

The doors open for the Ceramics Expo in Novi, Michigan on Tuesday, May 2nd, and the event ends on the 3rd. Co-located with the Thermal Management Expo, Ceramics Expo is organized in association with founding event partner The American Ceramic Society (ACerS). Attendees come from a wide range of industries, including energy, automotive, electronics, aerospace and defense, medical, chemicals, semiconductors, and more. The main focus will be on the latest advancements and innovations in materials and technology, and over 30 experts will lead discussions on technical ceramics, while more than 250 exhibitors are ready to show you their latest solutions.

“Ceramics Expo brings together the global ceramics and glass supply chains to source the latest materials, components and technologies, provide face to face networking and business opportunities and discuss the future challenges and opportunities facing the technical ceramics industry.”

You can register for the free expo here.

May 2 – 3: Design-2-Part Show Orlando

Also from May 2-3, the Design-2-Part trade show comes to Orlando, Florida. It’s the region’s largest design and contract manufacturing show, and will feature over 140 American suppliers that can help your business mitigate risk, shorten the supply chain, and get parts manufactured on time. Over 300 service categories will be represented, including forming, plastics, castings, rubber, machining, and of course, 3D printing.

“Design-2-Part Shows returns to the Florida market, our first time back since 2011. This show is the most efficient place to meet hundreds of high-quality American suppliers of custom parts, stock parts, and manufacturing services. From design and prototypes to production, finishing, and assemblies —get the instant answers you need at this show.”

You can register for the free trade show here.

May 2 – 4: RAPID + TCT 2023

Returning to the Windy City, RAPID + TCT 2023 will be held in McCormick Place from May 2-4. 250 experts will take the various stages at North America’s largest and most influential additive manufacturing event, covering a variety of subjects from vertical tracks in aerospace, defense, automotive, and healthcare and focus sessions on the necessary parts of the AM ecosystem, like R&D, DfAM, supply chains, metrology, and more. With nearly 400 exhibiting companies, there will be plenty to look at, and you won’t want to miss the AM Industry Celebration on the first night.

“Known worldwide as North America’s most important and largest additive manufacturing event, RAPID + TCT provides everything you need to know about the latest 3D-technologies, all under one roof. It is where you will witness groundbreaking product announcements, experience hands-on exhibits, learn real-world additive manufacturing solutions from the industry’s most respected experts and network with thousands of industry peers.”

You can register for RAPID here. Keep an eye out for the 3DPrint.com on the floor, and, for the first time, at Booth #2157!

May 2: Mastering CAM Integration for SOLIDWORKS

On Tuesday, May 2nd, HCL CAMWorks is holding a webinar on “Mastering CAM Integration for SOLIDWORKS” at 11 am EST. Join the webinar if you’re looking to increase productivity, or just want a new integrated CAD/CAM solution, and learn about the benefits of integrated CAD/CAM for SOLIDWORKS with SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks. Attendees will learn tips and tricks to make the transition to a new system easier, see the integrated solution that automates CNC programming, and more.

“Integrated CAD/CAM saves time and money by eliminating the need to maintain separate CAD and CAM files, and full associativity with your SOLIDWORKS model provides automatic updates to toolpaths and G-code whenever design changes occur.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 2: FEA Simulation with 3DEXPERIENCE

Also on May 2nd, Dassault Systèmes will explain “Doing FEA with 3DEXPERIENCE Works roles: Who, What, When?” Join the webinar at 1 pm EST to learn a more holistic view of the different solutions available to analysts, engineers, and designers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for Structural Finite Element Analysis (FEA), fluid flow and thermal using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), and more. Attendees will also learn more about the Structural FEA roles and how they can benefit from the SIMULIA- and ABAQUS-powered 3DEXPERIENCE Works Structural portfolio.

“Engineers are typically familiar with the benefits of Simulation in general, but when it comes to the nuances of Who should use What and When, things sometimes become confusing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 3 – 4: Space Tech Expo

The 11th edition of the Space Tech Expo will be held in Long Beach, California from May 3-4. From exhibitors and presentations to B2B matchmaking, approximately 3,300 visitors will arrive to learn about all things related to the innovative space technology sector. Multiple AM industry companies will be exhibiting at the event, including Equispheres, Additive Industries, DMG Mori USA, and more.

“Join your colleagues, peers and competitors this May, (3-4) for two-days of face-to-face collaboration, where you will also get to explore new technologies, meet new business partners, and learn from the industry’s most in-demand thought leaders at the conference.”

Register for free here.

May 3 – 4: SIMULIA Americas Users Conference

Another event happening in Novi, Michigan this week is the SIMULIA Americas Users Conference from May 3-4, which will combine all parts of Dassault’s Regional User Meetings (Great Lakes, Houston, and Santa Clara) into one Americas-wide event. There will be multiple keynote and technical presentations, along with partner sessions, so attendees can learn about the various offerings, like structures, electromagnetics, multibody dynamics, and more.

“This conference will provide a forum for practicing engineers and researchers to exchange ideas and experiences in all aspects of simulation technology. As well as demonstrating the game-changing power of using simulation on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, attendees can expect to hear key technology updates and view demonstrations from SIMULIA R&D on our focal disciplines and products.”

You can register for the conference here.

May 3: Velo3D Continues Roadshow in Augsburg

Velo3D continues its 2023 “The Proof is in the Printing” global roadshow this week with its first European stop, coming to the Augsburg Aerospace Academy in Germany on Wednesday, May 3rd. The tour, which will make stops in other cities across Europe, the U.S., and the Asia/Pacific region, will show attendees how Velo3D’s fully integrated solution can help achieve better part performance, supply chain flexibility, and repeatability. There will also be real-world examples of customer-printed parts.

“If you have struggled with production of high-quality, metal AM parts, our “Proof is in the Printing” roadshow is the perfect opportunity to speak with our team and learn how to overcome those challenges. Hear from Velo3D engineers as they share their experience in scaling up metal additive applications.”

You can register for the Augsburg stop here.

May 3: Markforged’s Digital Forge Subscriptions

Markforged has reimagined how it packages software, Success Plans, training offerings: by putting it all together in simple, cost-effective bundles, or subscriptions. You can learn how to “Maximize Success with Digital Forge Subscriptions” in a webinar at 10 am EST on the 3rd. Attendees will learn what Digital Forge Subscriptions are, how they can streamline costs and increase productivity, and what is changing with this move to a subscription offering.

“Subscriptions combine advanced software functionality, comprehensive support, on-demand training, and material discounts to securely produce industrial-strength parts with efficiency and confidence.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 4: Bioprinting for Drug Discovery & Development

On Thursday, May 4th, 3DHEALS will hold a webinar on “3D Bioprinting for Drug Discovery and Development” at 11 am EST. A newer technology, 3D bioprinting has the potential to revolutionize drug discovery and development in a variety of ways, from realistic in vitro models and personalized medicine to high-throughput screening and drug target identification. Several critical stakeholders in the sector will tell attendees where we are with the technologies and their commercialization.

“Overall, 3D bioprinting has the potential to improve the drug discovery and development process by enabling the creation of more realistic in vitro models, accelerating the drug discovery process, and improving patient outcomes through personalized medicine.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 4: Formlabs on Cloud-Based Collaborative 3D Modeling

Also at 11 am EST on the 4th, Formlabs will hold a webinar that teaches you how to “Design Like a Pro: A Deep Dive into Cloud-Based Collaborative 3D Modeling with Onshape.” Attendees will learn how these tools seamlessly integrate to support your design process and make it more efficient by enabling easier collaboration between team members. Attendees will learn tips for using Formlabs and Onshape to optimize the workflow, see a live demonstration of streamlining the design-to-print process, and have their questions answered.

“Formlabs and Onshape experts will walk through best practices for designing 3D parts in Onshape and printing them with Formlabs’ printers. They will discuss the benefits of using Onshape’s cloud platform for collaborative design and Formlabs’ printers for rapid prototyping and iteration.”

You can register for the webinar here.

May 18: Material Properties of 3D Printed Plastic Parts

Here’s your official save-the-date for an exclusive, free webinar by 3DPrint.com and 3DXTECH! At 2 pm EST on May 18th, we’ll discuss “How Chamber Temperature Can Affect the Material Properties of 3D Printed Plastic Parts.” Our Editor-in-Chief Michael Molitch-Hou, will moderate the presentation and discussion with 3DXTECH CEO Matt Howlett.

“We will explore chamber temperature, how it can affect material properties, and how to optimize in order to 3D print the best plastic parts.”

You can register for this exclusive webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.