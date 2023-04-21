RAPID

World’s First 3D Printed Boxing Glove Released by Hayabusa

47 mins by Benjamin Perez Sports
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

3D printing is becoming a mainstay in the sporting world, and the latest sport to join the revolution is boxing. Canadian company, Hayabusa, a global leader in combat equipment, recently released its T3D Gloves, the world’s first 3D printed boxing gloves. The T3Ds take the traditional knuckle padding and replace it with Hayabusa’s patent-pending 3D printed lattices. This technology hopes to better protect fighters during their sparring sessions and give them a more comfortable boxing experience.

A boxer using the T3D gloves during his training session. (Source: Hayabusa)

Since its founding in 2006, Hayabusa has prided itself on using research to develop, test, and manufacture its fighting equipment. The company wants to continually improve its products, and push the combat world forward. This mentality has helped land it a partnership with Marvel and become one of the most sought-after brands in the fighting world.

To stay on top, however, Hayabusa needed to continue innovating. But how do you innovate one of the most simple pieces of equipment in sports? You incorporate 3D printing.

The Hayabusa T3D boxing glove with internal lattice structure showing. (Source: Hayabusa)

Hayabusa chose to upgrade its already popular T3 boxing gloves and replaced the traditional layered foam construct with a 3D printed lattice. The company dubbed its new product the T3D and now has a lattice with thousands of individual struts designed to absorb and disperse the impact of each punch. The lattice is more structurally stable than traditional foam and should maintain its integrity better over time. With this, the fighter gets that “broken-in” feeling from day one and should be better protected during their sparring sessions.

“We are beyond excited to share our T3D Boxing Gloves with the world. This will fundamentally change the industry’s perception of hand protection and comfort. Hayabusa’s patent-pending design took years of research, development, and testing to perfect, and we’re ready to define the next era of performance.” -Ken Clemont, CEO of Hayabusa

It’s exciting to see the athletic space incorporating 3D printing to such a high degree. These boxing gloves show that even the simplest sporting equipment can be innovated, and after this, engineers might be taking second glances to see if there is any equipment they overlooked the first time.

The Hayabusa T3D gloves in the four colorways. (Source: Hayabusa)

If you’re interested in buying a pair yourself, the gloves officially dropped on April 17th and can be found on the Hayabusa website. The gloves come in four colorways and range in weight from 10 to 18 oz.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

LuxCreo Gets FDA Class II 510(k) Clearance for Direct 3D Printed Dental Aligners

CDFAM Symposium: Dedicated to Exploring Computational Design and Additive Manufacturing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchSpace 3D Printing

Student 3D Prints NASA’s Fake Moon Dust to Test Feasibility of Lunar Construction

With Artemis missions closer to re-establishing a human presence on the Moon for the first time since 1972, NASA is hungry for innovative technologies to help moonwalkers explore the lunar...

April 20, 2023
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

ICON’s 3D Printed Habitat on Earth is NASA’s Stronghold for Mars Survival

Settling on Mars in the future means withstanding radiation levels, lack of oxygen, frozen water buried under polar ice caps, and cold weather plunging as far as -220 degrees Fahrenheit,...

April 17, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: April 9, 2023

In this week’s roundup, ASTM International is offering a professional certificate course, Siemens is holding an in-person event on manufacturing in the U.S., and Sandvik will launch its Osprey Online...

April 9, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

UTEP Joins NASA Project to 3D Print Batteries in Space with Lunar Regolith

Hot on the heels of previous federal grants to develop space technologies, like mining water on the Moon, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has joined a project...

April 5, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
Arburg
3D Systems
Formnext
FacFox
3ERP
Velo3D
Ultimate Guide to DLP
EOS
Flashforge
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides