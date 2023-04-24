RAPID

3D Printing News Unpeeled: CEAD & GKN Test Integrated CFRP Nozzle & Boxing Gloves

Today we’re looking at ongoing developments in regional, national and global 3d printing conferences.

We also take a look at the Technical University Munich working with GKN and CEAD on an integrated CFPR 3D printing nozzle. Combining material extrusion with tape orientation, deposition and heating, the nozzle could be an inexpensive way to make aerospace tooling and end use parts.

Hyabusa makes a 3D printed boxing glove with lattice resin components that it claims can outperform other gloves in the market.

3D Printing Events3D SoftwareSponsored

CDFAM Symposium: Dedicated to Exploring Computational Design and Additive Manufacturing

CDFAM, a two-day symposium scheduled for June 14-15, 2023, promises to bring together leaders in the fields of Computational Design and Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) at the Newlab in...

April 21, 2023
3D SoftwareMetal 3D Printing

SmartFusion Eliminates Supports for Metal 3D Printing with EOS Machines

EOS has officially announced the launch of its Smart Fusion software for in-process laser adjustment, eliminating the need for most support structures, minimizing material use, reducing post-processing requirements, and cutting...

April 12, 2023
Featured
3DPrint.com ProBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

What 20 Years of Funding Data Tells Us about the 3D Printing Investment Race

To understand where we’re going, let’s look at where we’ve been. 3DPrint.com has compiled investment data from the past two decades of fundraising in 3D printing, which can help us...

April 3, 2023
3D SoftwareBusinessExclusive InterviewsMetal 3D Printing

EOS Remains Nimble in Rapidly Changing Metal 3D Printing Industry

German 3D printer manufacturer EOS is not only a pioneer in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, but it also maintains the market share for metal 3D printing with its own...

March 30, 2023

