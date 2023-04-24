3D Printing News Unpeeled: CEAD & GKN Test Integrated CFRP Nozzle & Boxing Gloves

Today we’re looking at ongoing developments in regional, national and global 3d printing conferences.

We also take a look at the Technical University Munich working with GKN and CEAD on an integrated CFPR 3D printing nozzle. Combining material extrusion with tape orientation, deposition and heating, the nozzle could be an inexpensive way to make aerospace tooling and end use parts.

Hyabusa makes a 3D printed boxing glove with lattice resin components that it claims can outperform other gloves in the market.

