3DPOD Episode 151: Large Format Polymer 3D Printing with Max Heres, Loci Robotics

Before starting Loci Robotics, Max Heres had a storied history beginning with the study of polymer physics before working as a graduate research assistant at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and going on to large-format 3D printing startup Local Motors. His deep experience in this technology led him to come up with a company that makes robotic arm-based polymer 3D printers. We end up taking a fascinating segue into the physics of what goes on when you 3D print. Max was able to explain some completely simple things that we knew and some others that we didn’t know very well. Really great episode.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.