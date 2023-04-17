RAPID

ICON’s 3D Printed Habitat on Earth is NASA’s Stronghold for Mars Survival

10 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing
Eplus 3D

Share this Article

Settling on Mars in the future means withstanding radiation levels, lack of oxygen, frozen water buried under polar ice caps, and cold weather plunging as far as -220 degrees Fahrenheit, to name a few challenges. Since new off-Earth environments mean entirely different living possibilities, NASA wants to study how astronaut-like individuals will adapt to the rigors of life on Mars before humans get there (no sooner than 2033).

On November 2022, NASA and 3D printing construction giant ICON completed the construction of Mars Dune Alpha, a 3D-printed, 1,700-square-foot habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, that will simulate the challenges of a mission to Mars. This mission is the first of three planned in NASA’s Crew Health and Performance Analog, or CHAPEA, mission. Now, the agency has announced that the first mission is scheduled to begin in June, when the volunteer crew, who are not astronauts but had to pass standard NASA criteria for astronauts, enter the 3D-printed habitat.

3D printed by ICON and designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), the Martian simulated habitat will resemble the expected experience for those living on the red planet in the future and will aid in long-duration science missions. It was built using ICON’s next-generation Vulcan construction system and proprietary lavacrete material.

Fitted with private crew quarters, a kitchen, and dedicated areas for medical, recreation, fitness, work, and crop growth activities, as well as a technical work area and two bathrooms, the 3D printed habitat could resemble what the first Martian living quarters might look like in the next decade.

The sandbox portion of the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog habitat contains equipment such as a treadmill for use during virtual reality traverses. Image courtesy of NASA/Bill Stafford

During the year-long simulation, crew members will carry out different mission activities, including simulated spacewalks or “Marswalks” outside the habitat (some using virtual reality technology), robotic operations, habitat maintenance, personal hygiene, exercise, and crop growth. To be as Mars-realistic as feasible, the crew will also face environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, and equipment failure.

CHAPEA Deputy Project Manager at Johnson, Raina MacLeod, said the agency would look at how the crew performance and health change based on realistic Mars restrictions and lifestyle.

“The lifestyle is what we’re trying to simulate by setting up a realistic environment and workload for the CHAPEA crew,” stressed MacLeod.

Since Mars has about a third of Earth’s gravity, it will present unique challenges for eventual human missions. To that end, the agency has created a 1,200-square-foot “sandbox” portion filled with red sand to simulate the Martian landscape and contains equipment such as a treadmill for the virtual reality walks.

A 360-degree view inside the sandbox portion of the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Image courtesy of NASA/Bill Stafford

The objective of each traverse will vary throughout the mission. For example, during some of the simulated spacewalks, the crew will focus on field geology work by locating and identifying rocks of interest, communicating unique characteristics to the crew inside the habitat to enter into a database, taking photographs for documentation, and retrieving a sample from the rock and bringing it into the habitat for analysis. During others, the crew will evaluate sites for simulated construction activities.

Some virtual reality traverses include simulated science and maintenance activities, such as setting up experiment packages or performing dust mitigation steps to optimize solar panel functionality.

The first one-year analog mission in a habitat to simulate life on a distant world begins summer of 2023. Image courtesy of NASA.

“We thought through a few different types of spacewalks that would be realistic to what astronauts would do on the surface of Mars,” explains MacLeod. “We would have them do geology work, and then they probably would do some building tasks, and then also exploration. So, those are the three categories we are looking at for CHAPEA – geology, building, and exploration.”

In addition to the simulated traverses, crew members will spend time remotely operating robotic elements, which will likely be necessary for actual crews on Mars to extend their exploration capabilities.

Inside the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog habitat there is a geology workstation complete with a glovebox to analyze rock samples collected during simulated spacewalks. Image courtesy of NASA/Bill Stafford

During the CHAPEA robotic operations, crew members will be responsible for controlling a helicopter-like drone and a roving robot. The crew will work in pairs inside the habitat to operate the drone and robot to survey remote areas, identify and retrieve rock samples, and document geological information.

“The robotics element is a very interesting activity that we are including for our crew. It’s always good to have really stimulating tasks, especially on a long-duration analog study, to keep the crew excited,” MacLeod went on. “But these activities could also be very realistic in that future Mars astronauts could utilize remote piloting drones and rovers to expand the reconnaissance radius.”

NASA is leading a return to the Moon for long-term science and exploration through Artemis missions. Lessons learned from the first crew to emerge from NASA’s ground-based, simulated Mars habitat will help the agency better prepare for the challenges crews might encounter there. This is one of the most critical steps for the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration approach.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Concrete Dreams: Construction 3D Printing for the Developing World

3DPOD Episode 149: 3D Printed Consumer Goods with Ian Yang, Gantri Cofounder

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessStocks

Printing Money Episode 3: Troy Jensen, Lake Street Capital, Discusses Public 3D Printing Stocks

Special guest Troy Jensen, Senior Research Analyst with Lake Street Capital Markets, joins Alex and Danny for a closer look at some of the biggest publicly listed 3d printing companies....

April 12, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 148: Frank Herzog, HZG Group

Frank Herzog, alongside his wife, commercialized Concept Laser. The firm was later sold to GE to become the core of GE Additive, and Frank stuck around to build out GE’s...

April 10, 2023
3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 147: Solid State Metal 3D Printing with Tim Bell, COO of MELD

Meld is one of the most exciting metal 3D printing startups out there. Its additive friction stir deposition is a solid-state process that can print very large metal parts that...

April 3, 2023
3D Printing

3DPOD Episode 146: Machine Learning and 3D Printing with Ben Schrauwen, Oqton SVP

Ben Schrauwen was a Professor of Machine Learning who also had a few startups under his belt when joined Autodesk and worked on the CAD giant’s 3D printing software. He...

March 27, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Xometry
ADDMAN
EOS
3ERP
BASF
3D Systems
Flashforge
FacFox
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
Arburg
Velo3D
Emerging AM
Printing Money
Metal Binder Jetting
Jewelry 2023
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides