3D Printing Webinar & Event Roundup: April 9, 2023

In this week’s roundup, ASTM International is offering a professional certificate course, Siemens is holding an in-person event on manufacturing in the U.S., and Sandvik will launch its Osprey Online web shop at the end of an introductory webinar. Other webinar topics include the Form 3+ workflow, bioprinting bones, TPU 90A powder, navigating DfAM, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

April 11 – 14: ASTM’s Professional Certificate AM Course

From April 11-14, ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AM CoE) is holding a Professional Certificate Course in Additive Manufacturing at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation and Integration Center (AMIIC) in Huntsville, AL. The course, designed and taught by 13 industry experts, will cover eight modules on all the general concepts of the AM process chain, including Design & Simulation, Feedstock, AM Safety, Mechanical Testing, Qualification and Certification, and more. The goal is to better equip the workforce to support the expansion of the technology with core technical knowledge.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation for the role-based certificate courses offered by ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

April 12 – 13: Siemens’ Manufacturing in America

Siemens and Electro-Matic will host Manufacturing in America (MIA) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan from April 12-13, featuring over 50 exhibits and 100 technical seminars representing 16 major industry segments. Join over 3,700 manufacturing engineers, executives, and enthusiasts to learn about the latest technologies, share best practices and ideas, and be part of advancing the future of manufacturing. On Wednesday the 12th, attend The Summit on digitalization, and finish the day with the networking reception. Other options at MIA include keynote presentations, the Tech Zone, and some fun activities, including field goal kicking!

“#MiA23 will feature The Summit, over 100 technical learning seminars, and 50 exhibits focused on emerging automation, digitalization, controls, and drives technology with this evolving industry.”

MIA is free to attend, but pre-register at this link.

April 12: Sandvik Launches Osprey Online

Sandvik recently announced that its new Osprey Online web shop for metal 3D printing powders is opening this Wednesday, April 12th. The online store will offer easy ordering, fast deliveries, and premium quality, AM-optimized alloys from its range of Osprey metal powders. Osprey Online will be officially inaugurated at the close of an interactive webinar that will be held at 6 am EST (12 pm CEST) this Wednesday. The webinar will feature expert insights, in-depth presentations of select metal powders, and a Q&A session.

“Sandvik’s webshop offering standardized alloys for additive manufacturing (AM) from stock and directly from the source, will be open for business as of April 12, 2023. In this special edition webinar, you are invited to meet our leading experts in metal powders and AM, as they guide you through the platform and the alloys offered in it.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 12: RFQ Responder Webinar

Speaking of webinars about new offerings, Authentise is offering a short one this Wednesday the 12th at 10 am EST (3 pm BST) about its new RFQ Responder, built on the technology stack and experience used for its flagship Flows workflow management tool. The “RFQ Responder Webinar” will be hosted by Andreea Panfili, while Derek Ellis will be the presenter, teaching attendees how to use the package, with its automation and high security environment, to help contract manufacturers better respond to Requests For Quotes (RFQ).

“Join our 30 minutes webinar to find out how Authentise can help manufacturers respond to Requests For Quotes quickly and efficiently.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 12: Form 3+ Workflow

Also on the 12th, at 11 am EST (5 pm CEST), join Formlabs to “Explore the Full Form 3+ Workflow in 20 Minutes.” Claire Bartell, Senior Sales Engineer at Formlabs, will provide a live, hands-on demonstration of the affordable, industrial Form 3+ resin 3D printer, and provide an overview of its workflow, including the new Automation Ecosystem, which transforms Form 3 Series 3D printers into autonomous fleets for 24/7 production. Attendees will also learn tips and tricks to increase ROI and productivity, and all about the company’s more than 20 SLA materials.

“Produce functional, high-quality prototypes and end-use parts in record time with the Form 3+, an affordable, industrial-quality resin 3D printer that reliably delivers. The Form 3+ offers reliable print quality and accuracy, easy setup and maintenance, and a wide range of high-performance materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 12: America Makes Builds Confidence with L-PBF AM

The final April 12th webinar, at 2 pm EST, is by America Makes, and will focus on “Building Confidence with Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF) Additive Manufacturing.” The organization’s latest TRX webinar, presented by Dale Cillessen, R&D Mechanical Engineer at Sandia National Laboratories, and John Laureto, Business Manager at Renishaw, Inc., will focus on increasing the adoption of AM by building confidence in your quality management system. Topics will include L-PBF production confidence building via traditional manufacturing principals, qualification methodologies that enable manufacturing, and more.

“It is widely understood that the development of a quality management system (QMS) within the context of laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) is critical for utilization and adoption of metal additive manufacturing. Numerous standardization boards and committees are actively developing these standards, rules, and methodologies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 13: Bioprinting Bones with 3DHEALS

Thursday, April 13th will also be a busy day, with the first offering presented by 3DHEALS at 11 am EST. “3D Printing and Bioprinting Bones” invites stakeholders from all different backgrounds to learn more about regenerating bone tissue through 3D printing and bioprinting, which can, respectively, create acellular scaffolds, and use bioinks containing living cells and growth factors to promote bone growth. Five industry experts will speak on the subject during the panel discussion, moderated by 3DHEALS Founder and CEO Dr. Jenny Chen.

“This technology has the potential to create exact replicas of damaged bone, which could then be implanted in the body to help regenerate lost tissue. The process begins with scanning the bone defect to create a 3D model of the desired bone structure. Then, biomaterials or bio-ink containing stem cells and growth factors are printed in the desired structure based on the 3D models. The scaffold acts as a supportive structure for the cells, which are then allowed to grow in the desired shape. Once the cells have grown and matured, they can then be implanted into the patient’s body. This technology has been successfully used to regenerate bone in animals and is now being tested in human clinical trials. Some of the forerunners in the field include Osteopore (Singapore), Ossiform (Denmark, previously known as Particle 3D), DimensionInx (U.S., Chicago), and Cerhum (Belgium).”

You can register for the discussion here.

April 13: Roboze Bio-based PA for AM

Also at 11 am EST on the 13th, Roboze will hold a webinar about “Super polymers and composites in additive manufacturing: insights into Roboze Bio-based PA.” This material, which Roboze calls the “first high-performance bio-based FFF 3D printing material,” has the same performance and specification as regular PA, but with 60% lower Co2 emissions than the typical carbon fiber-reinforced petroleum-based PA, enabling manufacturing companies to contribute to a better future for our planet. Diego Boscolo, Roboze Application Engineer, will explain to attendees the main technical characteristics of Roboze Bio-based PA, along with its advantages and applications, and answer questions.

“Sustainability is the necessary prerequisite for lasting progress for people and the planet. Investing in the research and development of diversified solutions, that can satisfy the various stages of production of goods, is one of the strategic choices for obtaining answers and proposing corrective actions to current business methods and models. “Roboze is convinced of this and we have decided to do so by investing in the research and development of alternative materials to petroleum-based super polymers, by favoring the use of bio-based reinforcing fibers and matrices.”

You can register for the webinar here. Capacity is limited to the first 500 livestream subscribers.

April 13: Formlabs’ TPU 90A Powder

In its second offering of the week, Formlabs will be “Introducing TPU 90A Powder for Flexible, Tough, and Skin-Safe SLS Parts” at 12 pm EST on Thursday the 13th. The high-performance elastomeric SLS 3D printing material is good for a number of applications, like consumer goods and prosthetics, thanks to its excellent toughness and durability, while softness and precision help achieve functionality and optimal performance. TPU 90A powder, with its 80% recyclability, also has superior tear strength and high elongation at break, which means it can print flexible, skin-safe end-use parts and prototypes, for lower costs, that hold up under everyday use. Webinar attendees will learn how to implement this material into your 3D printing workflow and maximize your ROI, as well as how to get the most out of TPU 90A.

“Leverage TPU 90A Powder’s exceptional strength and flexibility to produce fully functional, custom end-use parts in-house and streamline your manufacturing process. “With TPU 90A Powder on the Fuse SLS 3D printing ecosystem, unlock complete design freedom, iterate faster, and bring your products to market faster with in-house TPU production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 13: Pints and Printing with 3D Systems

3D Systems and Nota3D are holding an Additive Manufacturing Open House in Dallas, Texas this week. “Pints and Printing” will be held at Four Corners Brewing Company at 3 pm EST (2 pm CST), and attendees will hear about product updates and new materials for the company’s SLS, SLA, MJP, DLP, and DMP machines, as well as the large-frame Titan Atlas. Plus, 3D Systems representatives will share insights on how to leverage AM to improve product performance and reduce design cycle times, developments and direction in the AM industry, and more.

“This is an “Open House” style event, so come and go as you please during the event hours. Come, chat with our team, ask questions, and learn how to leverage 3D printing for various industrial applications. Not to mention there will be food and, oh yea, 2 free beers on us!”

You can register for Pints and Printing here.

April 13: Navigating DFM & DfAM with Protolabs

Finally, Protolabs will be focused on “Navigating 3D Printing DFM and DfAM” in the week’s final webinar on Thursday, April 13th, at 3 pm EST. The company’s automated analysis highlights issues in your part design that can be adjusted to improve its manufacturability. In this webinar, Eric Utley, Technical Sales Engineer, Protolabs, will explain design for additive manufacturability (DfAM) feedback, and ways to use it to optimize part design.

“Our goal is to provide you with design advice that will optimize your 3D-printed part design. In the session we’ll cover common design mistakes and how to correct them, such as thin walls and small gaps. After we’ve completed our presentation, we’ll make sure to leave plenty of time for Q & A.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.