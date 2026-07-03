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Red, White, and Blue: Star-Spangled 3D Prints to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

08:30 am by Sarah Saunders 3D Design3D Printing
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I often do roundups of free 3D printed models for holidays, like Christmas, Halloween, and even the 4th of July, which all of America will celebrate tomorrow. Because I’ve written so many of these over the years, I sometimes have a hard time coming up with catchy titles, which obviously you need for articles like this one.

I was not feeling very creative today, so I asked my husband if he had any ideas. He suggested “Party Your Prints Off,” which I thought was funny but too generic, though certainly in line with all the “‘Murica!” cookouts to come this weekend. While I ultimately went another way, “Declare Your 3D-Pendence” was definitely my favorite of his suggestions. But no matter the title, 3D printing is a great way to celebrate Independence Day!

4th of July patriotic earrings

I love these patriotic earrings by Thingiverse user ddubya3187! If you check his profile, you can see several of his other earring designs as well. The 3MF file is optimized to work with a multicolor Flashforge AD5X 3D printer with a 0.25 mm nozzle.

“Star spangle yourself this 4th of July with the coolest accessory at your family’s bbq. Ring the 250th celebration of our nation’s freedom from the grip of the English monarchy.”

USA Shoelace Charm

You’ll have the best-dressed kicks at the barbecue with this 3D printed shoe charm from Cults 3D user 3D_P_LAYER. Designed to easily slide onto standard shoelaces, it’s recommended to print the charm with PLA and 0.16 mm layer height, for better detail. This one does need small supports, but it takes less than an hour to print two of these charms. Use multiple colors for the best visual effect!

“Perfect for personalizing your shoes for the 4th of July, sporting events, or everyday wear to show your American pride.”

USA Heart Clicker Keychain

I do love a good 3D printed clicker, and this heart-shaped flag one by MyMiniFactory user ValeriaMomo-Mattia3D is perfect for the 4th. There are STL files for any desktop 3D printer, but optimized 3MF ones for Anycubic, Bambu Lab, and Creality printers specifically. It doesn’t need glue or supports, and it comes with a ball chain so you can turn it into a clicky keychain. Finally, “4TH JULY” is embossed on the side.

“For multi-color prints, we suggest filling the bed to minimize PLA waste from color changes.”

Compact LET Joint Kaleidocycle 4th of July Firework

This movable print by Thingiverse user BYU_CMR isn’t quite the same as a fidget, but I don’t think I would ever stop playing with it. There aren’t a lot of details about this one, but there are three print files to make it. The seams need to be set to random, and the wall generator needs to be “Arachne.”

Flappy American Flag

Flexi prints are also fun to play with, like this floppy, articulated American flag from Cults 3D user Bearded_Printer. Created in Bambu Studio, the 3MF file has a 0.2 mm layer height configured, as well as 3 wall loops. Alternately, a zip file is also included, with the model split into different colors so it’s easier to paint in the slicer.

“Also included is a blank flag so if you which to paint your own, you’re more than welcome to.”

If you don’t use the 3MF file, he’s added instructions for painting the model in either Orca or Bambu Slicer.

Uncle Sam Hat Magnets

We go back to MyMiniFactory user ValeriaMomo-Mattia3D for this last print: a set of magnetic Uncle Sam top hats! There are three different sizes—small, medium, and large—for whatever display or space you’re working with, from office whiteboards to your home refrigerator. You don’t need any supports for these. If you want that iconic red, white, and blue color palette, you should fill the bed in order to minimize material waste from color changes.

“Despite the size difference, all versions are designed to accommodate the same round D8x2mm magnet, ensuring compatibility and easy replacement.”

From all of us here at 3DPrint.com, have a safe and happy Independence Day weekend, and as always, happy 3D printing!

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