3D Printing News Unpeeled: 316L Qualified for the Navy, Markforged & Continuous Lawsuit, Teddy Bears

Huntington Ingalls Industries has gotten NAVSEA approval for a qualified 316L material for 3D printing. This begs the question, who will 3D Print parts for the Navy? And why are people not realizing that this is one of the biggest opportunities in 3D Printing.

Law360 reports that the patent fight between Continuous Composites and Markforged has been focused on one single patent from an initial five.

Nick Hardman started 3D Toy Shop Teddy Hospital. This uses knitting, sewing and craft combined with 3D printing to make Teddy bears and other toys to help kid have less fear for their medical conditions, medical devices and procedures. It also helps to socialize them and promotes inclusion. Additionally it helps kids understand what is happening in their bodies or what could happen. One could also see how this could help kids to understand how to use catheters and other devices safely. Volunteers sew bears or make other toys while Nick makes the specific medical devices for the specific kid. They´ve made over 2300 bears so far. First, off if you’re a marketing manager at a 3D printer maker or filament company, what are you still doing here, help these people! So far the volunteers have made little prosthetic, pacemakers, insulin pumps, foot splints and more.

