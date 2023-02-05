3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 5, 2023

There are plenty of webinars this week, including one on supply chain resiliency, another on SLA product development, one about 3D printing and robotics, and more. There are also a few events, including 3DPrint.com’s own Additive Manufacturing Strategies, co-produced by SmarTech Analysis and coming back to New York City for three days next week. Read on for all the details!

February 6: Supply Chain Resiliency with Xometry & AMT

First up, at 2 pm EST on Monday, February 6th, Xometry and the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) will present a webinar on “Supply Chain Resiliency – Q3 2022 Trends.” Cathy Ma, Vice President of Platform Growth and Engagement for Xometry company Thomas, North America’s leading industrial sourcing and marketing platform, and Ryan Kelly, General Manager of AMT’s San Francisco Tech Lab, will discuss the top-line findings and sourcing trends that could be continuing to influence Q1 2023, and beyond.

“Although 90 percent of CEOs expect supply chain concerns to stretch well into 2023, data and insights from Xometry with Forbes and Zogby reveals resilience in the face of continued disruption. The majority of CEOs – 80 percent – are planning capital investments, inclusive of talent, technology, or other improvements.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 7 – 9: Additive Manufacturing Strategies

The 6th annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies, co-produced by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis, will be held as an in-person event in New York City from February 7-9. Designed for stakeholders looking for focused content and networking opportunities with the top AM organizations from around the world, this networking and business intelligence summit features three vertical topics a day, more than 100 speakers, and the entire 3D Print.com and SmarTech team. Velo3D’s CEO Benny Buller will deliver the event’s opening keynote on the 7th, and the 8th will open with a spotlight on AM in Berlin. The event will close on the 9th with an AM Executive Panel of leaders from Stifel, ASTM, EOS, Stratasys, and more.

“The days are filled with expert seminars and business networking. AM Ventures hosts a special cocktail reception on the first evening at the venue. On the second evening Women in 3D Printing New York chapter teams with 3DPrint.com and several supporting sponsors for a special “happy hour” evening near the venue. We promise great views of the city and the Intrepid! Be sure to RSVP separately for this party!”

You can register for AMS 2023 here. Don’t wait, it’s nearly sold out, and onsite pricing, pending availability, will be significantly more than the current online pricing.

February 7 – 9: IME West 2023

Across the country, at the Anaheim Convention Center, IME West will be taking place, also from February 7-9. It’s the largest annual advanced manufacturing event in the US, covering every part of the product development cycle, and is home to five connected engineering trade shows: MD&M West (medical device design), WestPack (packaging and logistics), ATX West (robotics, automation, and smart technology), D&M West (design ideas), and Plastec West (medical technology). Many AM industry companies will be attending one or several of these expos, including 3DEO, HP, igus, Roboze, Arburg, HCL, and more.

“From packaging to plastics to robotics, our five-in-one design and manufacturing event connects you across multiple verticals and industries. With so many solutions in one place, you’re sure to discover more than you came for.”

You can register for IME West’s 5-in-1 manufacturing event here.

February 7: MatterHackers & UltiMaker S7 Launch Party

Also in Anaheim this week, MatterHackers and UltiMaker are throwing a launch party for the new UltiMaker S7 3D printer. On Tuesday, February 7th, come out to Brewheim Brewery from 6:30 – 9 pm PST to join the two companies for an evening of giveaways, 3D printing, networking, free beer, and an in-person look at the recently released, feature-packed S7. The team from MatterHackers, and Application Engineers from UltiMaker, will be on hand to answer any questions you have about the new S7, or 3D printing in general.

“Your first few beers are on us! Head to the check-in table upon arrival to collect your drink tickets – please bring a valid ID to use when you order. Since this is a brewery, we ask that all guests are 21+. There will be food trucks available to purchase food.”

RSVP for the launch party here.

February 8: Digital Forge Applications

If you’re looking to learn how to identify the best application opportunities for your Digital Forge Fleet, check out the Markforged webinar, “Identifying Applications for the Digital Forge,” this Wednesday at 10 am EST. Led by speaker Michelle Gagnon, Markforged Customer Success Engineer, attendees will learn some of the most common application options for the Digital Forge, establish criteria for determining the value of potential new applications, and identify high ROI applications that exist in their operations.

“The full suite of engineering materials available on the Digital Forge lend themselves to a whole host of applications. We’ll discuss some of the most common options and how to recognize high-value opportunities in your operations.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 8: SLA Product Development Workflow

One hour later on Wednesday the 8th, at 11 am EST, Formlabs will hold an educational webinar offering a “Deep Dive into the SLA Product Development Workflow.” Attendees will learn about best practices for successful SLA 3D printing for product development from a team of company experts, as Formlabs Partnerships Manager Dan Kirchgessner will lead an in-depth panel conversation between Software Product Manager Greg Holman, Materials Product Manager Paree Allu, and Services Agent Leyden Acevedo. Topics will include an overview of the Formlabs SLA 3D printing workflow, choosing a material for your application, setting up parts in PreForm, and more. There will also be a Q&A session.

“From selecting a material and preparing 3D files to printing and finishing parts, join us live to learn how to use our SLA 3D printers for product development. Our experts will guide you through the workflow from start to finish, share real-life use cases and applications, and answer your questions at the end.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 8: Nexa3D’s High-Performance Resins

The final February 8th webinar, by Nexa3D, will be at 1 pm EST on Wednesday and focus entirely on “ABS, PP, PEEK 3D Printing… Resins?” Nexa3D Applications Engineer Mckenzie Hutchinson and Head of Content Marketing Shawn Miely will talk with attendees about how thermoplastics, like ABS, PEEK, and PP, that now have high-performance resin analogs compare with their filament counterparts. They will provide an introduction to 3D printing technologies and materials, compare and contrast resins and filaments, and give an overview of Nexa3D printers and resins.

“Resin 3D printed parts—they’re pretty, but aren’t they delicate and brittle? They wouldn’t make for good production parts. If you think that, you’re not alone. For decades this was true, but over the last few years photocured resins have come a long way. Not only are they matching thermoplastics, but they’re outperforming them in many cases and, yes, they are being used in production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 10: How 3D Printing & Robotics are Changing Manufacturing

Indian 3D printer manufacturer Divide By Zero Technologies will present a webinar at 4:30 am EST (3 pm IST) on Friday, February 10th about “The Future of Manufacturing: How 3D Printing and Robotics are Changing the Game.” Attendees will learn about the role of 3D printing and robotics in manufacturing, the business opportunities of implementing these technologies, common challenges faced by manufacturing businesses and how to overcome those challenges, advantages and limitations of 3D printing in manufacturing, and more.

“Are you curious about the role of 3D printing and robotics in manufacturing? “We’re hosting a webinar on this very topic to help you learn how these technologies are changing the game and how you can implement them in your business. Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve!”

You can register for the webinar here.

February 10: Accelerating Digital Production with Roboze

Additive Plus recently became a reseller of Roboze solutions in the U.S., and in occasion of this new partnership, Roboze is holding a webinar to introduce the team, and to show attendees how to “Accelerate your digital production with Roboze 3D Printing.” The webinar, at 11 am EST on Friday, will be presented by Francesco Pantaleone, Roboze EVP Business Development, and Ashkhen Ovsepyan, the CEO of Additive Plus. Attendees will learn about AM trends, how to face supply chain challenges with Roboze solutions, how to speed up the digital manufacturing transition to achieve new cost and lead time breakthroughs, and more. There will also be an interactive Q&A session with the speakers.

“Additive Plus, a tightly welded team of seasoned professionals passionate about Additive Manufacturing, becomes reseller of Roboze solutions in the USA. The team has a great experience in delivering the 3D printing solutions for the applications in various industries such as Aerospace and Industrial.”

You can register for the webinar here. Capacity is limited to the first 500 livestream subscribers, so make sure to sign up and arrive on time.

