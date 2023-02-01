3D Printing News Unpeeled: Lamps from Fishing nets and a 3D Printed Flight Simulator



Lockheed has used 3D printing extensively to make the F-35 Full Mission Simulator (FMS). Making use of 3D Systems´ Titan Robotics printers and post machining as well as the Digital Twin, the parts the company has reduced lead time by 75%. Lighting company Signify has 3D printed the Philips MyCreation pendant lamp out of recycled fishing nets in 2022. If we look closer we can see that the firm now has dozens of models available through 3D printing. Is this approach the future? How successful is the firm Signify with 3D printed lighting? Is it more flexible and conquering new markets? C3Nano, has released a low temperature curing conductive silver nanowire ink.

