3D Printing News Unpeeled: Lamps from Fishing nets and a 3D Printed Flight Simulator

Lockheed has used 3D printing extensively to make the F-35 Full Mission Simulator (FMS). Making use of 3D Systems´ Titan Robotics printers and post machining as well as the Digital Twin, the parts the company has reduced lead time by 75%. Lighting company Signify has 3D printed the Philips MyCreation pendant lamp out of recycled fishing nets in 2022. If we look closer we can see that the firm now has dozens of models available through 3D printing. Is this approach the future? How successful is the firm Signify with 3D printed lighting? Is it more flexible and conquering new markets? C3Nano, has released a low temperature curing conductive silver nanowire ink.
Construction 3D Printing Startup ICON Lays Off 20% of Staff
To kick off 2023, tech companies have been ramping up the industry-wide layoffs that were a major factor sparking recession fears in 2022. ICON, the Austin-based, moonshot additive construction (AC)...
Leading US Homebuilder Century Communities Starts Selling 3D Printed Homes in Arizona
Century Communities, one of the top 10 homebuilders in the US, announced that it is now selling homes with walls built using additive construction (AC) methods. The company has made...
2023 3D Printing Predictions: An Investment Expert’s View on the Future of Additive Construction
In light of economic pressure, global resources shortages, and looming climate goals, the world is seeking cost-effective, fast, and environmentally friendly approaches to long-held practices and processes—the construction sector being...
ORNL Awards UMaine $7.6M to Develop New Biopolymer 3D Printers
After receiving significant press for its 3D printed home made from biomaterials, the University of Maine has been awarded $7.6 million from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DoE’s) Oak Ridge...
