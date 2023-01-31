AMS Spring 2023

C3Nano Launches “First” Low-Temperature Conductive Ink for Electronics 3D Printing

5 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingBusinessElectronicsEnergySustainability
Inkbit

Share this Article

C3Nano, a Silicon Valley-based additive manufacturing (AM) materials company that specializes in conductive inks, announced the release of SuperGrid: a material that is pitched as “the first low-temperature curing,” flexible conductive ink for AM applications. As with conductive inks generally, SuperGrid is designed for use in electronics printing.

SuperGrid is a follow-up to C3Nano’s Activegrid LT conductive inks, which the company announced in Q4 of 2022. SuperGrid builds on the low-temperature curing advantage of the Activegrid series by dropping the curing temperature even further, to 25°C (about 77°F), while also improving flexibility. The latter consideration has become increasingly important in the AM materials market, the more that companies across the sector turn their focus towards printed electronics.

In a press release announcing the launch of its SuperGrid conductive ink line, C3Nano’s VP of R&D, Dr. Xiqiang Yang, commented, “For years customers have been requesting silver nanowire based conductive inks that can achieve very low resistivities while still maintaining excellent mechanical properties. With SuperGrid we are introducing a product that is not only less expensive but also more versatile through our low temperature curing process. Its enhanced flexibility will create unprecedented new product and market opportunities for our electronic device, biomedical, automotive, and display customers.”

C3Nano anticipates that SuperGrid will have its biggest impact in the markets for semiconductor packaging and shielding for radio frequency (RF) components. In addition, owing to its transparency, flexibility, and relatively lower cost compared to other conductive inks, the company also expects that SuperGrid will attract interest from producers of the ever-expanding quantity of end-use goods that require screens.

Conductive inks exemplify one of the macro supply trends that, in general, best accounts for the recent acceleration of interest and progress in 3D printed electronics: the disappearance of boundaries between consumer electronics and all other manufacturing sectors. For instance, this same dynamic can be gleaned in the investment by Lockheed Martin Ventures in AM materials supplier Fortify, at the end of 2022.

Even in the heaviest industrial sectors like aerospace manufacturing, the demand for small-scale, flexible electronics is becoming the nucleus for supply chain management strategy. Thus, the ability to fast-cure conductive inks at room temperature is a selling point perfectly matched for the use of the materials on a greater scale.

Moreover, growth in the demand for conductive inks should only accelerate further, as the entire global industrial landscape continues to transition towards an energy security footing. The potential to use printed electronics in a wide range of sensors and control panels should be indispensable to the electrification of the power grid. Even more excitingly, the possibility for mass 3D printing of solar cells with conductive inks could lead be integral to the next generation of solar power.

Images courtesy of C3Nano

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Rail Giant Alstom Turns to Nexa3D’s NXE 400Pro to 3D Print Replacement Footrests

3D Printing Archipelago: Islands of In-company 3D Printing Bureaus

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessStocks

Archipelago: Further Segmentation of the 3D Printing Industry

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article spotting a future trend, first noticed by Autodesk´s Alexander Oster, towards a commoditization of the powder bed fusion portion of the additive...

January 27, 2023
3D Design3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingEditorials / Opinions

Design for Disruption: 3D Printing Design for Installation

With 3D printing we have the ability to redesign existing parts. We can do this to get them to work in a 3D printed form, or to optimize for cost....

September 24, 2021
3D PrintingBusiness

3D Printing News Briefs, January 23, 2021: CADENAS, BCN3D, ExOne & AMGTA, 6K

We’ve got some business news for you in this weekend edition of 3D Printing News Briefs! CADENAS and BCN3D are both reporting good news from 2020, and ExOne has just...

January 23, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs: May 29, 2018

We’re all business today in 3D Printing News Briefs, as we see companies introducing new products and starting new partnerships. Sharebot and Tractus3D both have new 3D printers, and Omegasonics...

May 29, 2018

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
EOS
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ASTM
FacFox
Certificate Course
GE Additive
Velo3D
Alexander Daniels Global
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
AM Software
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides