3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 4, 2022

Webinars and events are starting to pick up again in December, with the Defense Manufacturing Conference being held in Tampa this week and a few other in-person and virtual events as well. As for webinars, Markforged will discuss its Simulation software, TriMech will talk about SOLIDWORKS 2023, Formlabs will focus on designing high-performance parts in Fusion 360, and many more. Read on for the details!

December 5 – 8: Defense Manufacturing Conference 2022

First up, the Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC) 2022 is coming to the Tampa Convention Center in Florida from Monday through Thursday, December 5th through the 8th. This annual forum, sponsored by the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP), is put on by ARCTOS and Army ManTech to leverage and enhance the efforts of engineers, scientists, policy makers, managers, and technology leaders across the defense manufacturing industrial base. Attendance is typically over 1,000, and several additive manufacturing industry companies will be there, including America Makes, 3D Systems, and SPEE3D.

“Leaders and manufacturing subject matter experts from government, industry, and academia exchange information and perspectives on defense manufacturing policies, strategic direction, best practices, funding opportunities, and the latest manufacturing innovations that will benefit our warfighters.”

Online registration for DMC 2022 is closed, but you can still register for the event onsite.

December 5 – 9: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, December 5th, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

December 6 – 7: 8th International Symposium on Virtual Twin of Human & Living Heart

The Living Heart Project by Dassault Systèmes has been going on since 2014, uniting top cardiovascular researchers, educators, medical device developers, regulatory agencies, and practicing cardiologists in a mission to develop and validate personalized digital human heart models. Each year since then, this multidisciplinary community comes together to share their progress at the International Symposium on Virtual Twin of Human & Living Heart, and the 8th of these symposiums will be held this week in Brooklyn, New York from December 6-7. Attendees will hear about the latest research breakthroughs, applications, industry adoption stories, and more. Plus, the FDA will discuss the use of simulation for in silico clinical trials, and members of the Living Heart, Brain, Lung, and Liver projects will share best practices.

“Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear from world experts, network with peers across many disciplines and do deep dives with technical experts. A live streaming option of morning plenary sessions will be live-streamed for those unable to travel, followed by afternoon on-site workshops, networking sessions, 3DEXPERIENCE Demo Center & COE Lab tours.”

You can register for the symposium here.

December 6: Markforged’s Simulation in Eiger

At 10 am EST on Tuesday, December 6th, Markforged will hold a webinar about its Simulation solution, which was recently launched as a free trial for anyone with Eiger, the company’s cloud-based digital software solution for scaling additive manufacturing operations. Rick Dalgarno, Principal Application Engineer for Markforged, will discuss Simulation software and how it can be used to improve the product design process and deliver trusted parts faster. Attendees will also learn how Simulation can reduce the cost of 3D printed parts by optimizing how much material and continuous fiber reinforcement is needed.

“In this webinar, we’ll provide an overview of Simulation and show you how to use it to validate part strength and stiffness with virtual testing instead of through guesswork and wasteful print-break-testing or relying on structural experts running complex analysis software.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 7: SOLIDWORKS 2023 for 3D Printing

TriMech is holding a webinar at 10 am EST on Wednesday the 7th called “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS 2023 for 3D Printing.” Chi Wang, TriMech Process and Training Consultant, will review the tools for pre- and post-processing, what file formats SOLIDWORKS can open and save, the tools inside SOLIDWORKS to check the print, and more.

“3D printing is no longer just for prototyping. It has evolved over the years into manufacturing machines capable of tooling and end-use parts for nearly every industry. With the wide adoption of 3D printing, understanding the tools available is the key to success.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 7: On the Horizon for 3D Post-Processing

At 11 am EST on the 7th, PostProcess Technologies will unveil the results of its 2022 Additive Post-Processing Trends Survey, and discuss “What’s on the Horizon for 3D Post-Processing: Insights from Market Trends Survey 2022.” Attendees will learn what the industry trends are year to year, what end-use markets are the most challenged by post-processing to meet their AM goals, which technology users are reporting the highest post-processing expenditures and toughest labor challenges, and more. The speakers will be Mel Hanson, Chief Marketing Officer, and Dean VonBank, VP Technical Services & Customer Success.

“Get one-of-a-kind insights from the industry’s only survey dedicated to the critical 3D post-processing step. We’ll discuss unique findings from the report and include new discoveries only revealed during the live webinar. Engage virtually with live polling and a Q&A session with the world’s leading automated post-processing experts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 7: Update on Stratasys Origin One for Parts Providers

Also on Wednesday, December 7th, but at 12 pm EST (11 am CDT), Stratasys will host an “Origin One Update for Parts Providers” webinar. Stratasys Application Engineer Christ Wentworth and Perry Hubbling, Senior Project Engineer for Stratasys, will discuss the basics of the Origin One system, which is powered by Programmable PhotoPolymerization (P3) technology.

“Overview of features and benefits of the new Origin One system for parts providers. Covering DLP basics, Origin One system overview, operating software, and materials.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 7: 3D Systems on AM in Commercial Vehicles

The final December 7th webinar, at 1 pm EST, delivered by 3D Systems and sponsored by ASME, asks an important question: “Is there really a use for AM in commercial vehicles?” While AM solutions can keep existing fleets in service and counter supply chain delays, and help with customized product configurations, many companies and individuals in the commercial and public transportation industry have experienced a gap between their AM expectations and reality. Jaime Garcia, 3D Systems’ Solutions Manager for Commercial and Public Transportation, has product design engineering experience for both off-road and rail vehicle OEMs, and will discuss practical AM applications for trucks, railways, and buses, such as pneumatic manifolds, as well as the opportunities for and limitations of the technology pertaining to commercial vehicles.

“OEMs in the commercial and public transportation industries are focused on innovation paired with customized product configurations, while service teams are always looking for effective and efficient ways to keep existing fleets in service while countering labor shortages and supply chain delays. Additive manufacturing solutions and services can help achieve these goals by offering ways to accelerate sustainability initiatives, differentiate through customization, establish new benchmarks for asset availability, and be more adaptable to new regulations.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 8 – 9: 3rd Global Webinar on 3D Printing

The Global Scientific Guild in India organizes conferences and webinars about new developments and innovations in order to promote research and real world impact in international cooperation with scientists, doctors, engineers, professors, practitioners, and industry. This week, December 8-9, will be the Guild’s 3rd Global Webinar on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, and all registered participants will receive a certificate for participation and presentation, as well as an abstract book of all accepted Abstracts. This live online event will include keynote lectures and plenary talks, academic discussions and interactive sessions, technical workshops, oral and poster presentations, networking opportunities, and more.

“3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing is at the forefront of most of the current technological developments and plays a vital role in many industries and applications. 3D Printing will discuss some of the key areas in this field 3D Printing, Additive Manufacturing research outcomes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 8: Designing High-Performance Parts in Fusion 360

Formlabs will give a webinar and live demonstration on “How to Design High Performance Parts in Fusion 360” this Thursday, December 8th, at 12 pm EST. In this continuation of the company’s modern product development webinar series, Jason Lichtman, Senior Technical Specialist at Autodesk, and Dan Kirchgessner, Formlabs Partnerships Manager, will teach attendees how to design high performance parts in Autodesk Fusion 360 for more agile and iterative product development and manufacturing. Attendees will receive an introduction to both Formlabs AM technology and Fusion 360, have their questions answered, and more.

“Fusion 360 by Autodesk is the leading end-to-end software for designing professional 3D parts. Learn the four best practices for using this powerful tool in collaboration with your Formlabs 3D printing workflow, so you can save time and money while getting higher quality parts out the door.”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 8: Switching to Nexa3D’s XiP

Another live demo will take place at 1 pm EST on the 8th, this time by Nexa3D, in “Learn Why MotoCilino Switched from Form to XiP.” Mechanical engineer Paul Cilino, owner of MotoCilino, and Shawn Miely, the Head of Content Marketing for Nexa3D, will discuss building the perfect 3D printing fleet, what you need to know if you’re transitioning to a new 3D printer, and more.

“When Paul Cilino—owner of design engineering firm MotoCilino—researches a new 3D printer he doesn’t cut any corners. With over 25 years of experience as a mechanical engineer and machinist, Paul has come to rely heavily on his small fleet of desktop 3D printers. So why, in June of this year did he make the switch from Formlabs to XiP? How are things going for him? And maybe most importantly—is it time for you to consider doing the same?”

You can register for the webinar here.

December 8: AM for Robotics and Automation

The final webinar of the 8th, and of the week, is the HP-sponsored 2 pm EST offering, “Additive Manufacturing for Robotics & Automation 101,” by The Robot Report. More and more robotics and automation machine builders, systems integrators, and component suppliers are adopting AM to solve tough design challenges. In this webinar, attendees will learn all the basics of the technology, such as identifying components that are a good fit for the technology, approaching the design and material selection of a 3D printed part, post-processing options, supply chain benefits, and more. Dozens of real-world use cases will be referenced during the webinar.

“Industrial 3D printing technologies have advanced greatly over the past 5 years and have become a go-to manufacturing solution for many companies. 3D printed components have gotten stronger, cheaper, and can hold tight tolerances suitable for many industrial applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

