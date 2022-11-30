AMS Spring 2023

3D Printing News Unpeeled: NASA, ICON, MIT and Purdue

Purdue University makes a wet mixing technology that can make strain and temperature sensors out of Direct Write and FDM 3D printed parts. This could enable new functionality in 3D printed components. NASA awards $57 million to ICON to make moon habitats. And an MIT experiment on board ISS will look to extrude resins into forms that can not be made on earth.

