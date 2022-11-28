AMS Spring 2023

NASA Awards TROPICS CubeSat Mission to Rocket Lab

9 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D PrintingScience & TechnologySpace 3D PrintingStocks
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Spacecraft manufacturer Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) has more big plans for the company as it expands its US presence. Known for its almost entirely 3D printed engines, the rocket company has been selected by NASA to launch a new mission that targets the formation and evolution of tropical cyclones, including hurricanes.
According to the contract, sometime after May 1, 2023, Rocket Lab will launch four CubeSats in two low Earth orbital planes for the TROPICS mission, which stands for Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation Structure and Storm Intensity. These two dedicated Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) licensed missions will blast off aboard Electron rockets from Launch Complex 2 within the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Each CubeSat will host a high-performance radiometer scanning across the satellite track to provide temperature profiles, storm intensity, precipitation measurements, and cloud ice measurements. These data will help scientists better understand the processes affecting high-impact storms, ultimately leading to improved modeling and prediction. Even more so, one of the key objectives of the satellite constellation is to allow NASA to closely observe the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

A rocky start

These four TROPICS satellites were initially slated to travel to LEO on a rocket from launch vehicle maker Astra. However, the first pair of CubeSats were destroyed on June 12, 2022, when the second stage of a Rocket 3.3 failed just before reaching orbit, leading to Astra’s decision to abandon the booster in favor of its larger Rocket 4. Following this failure, NASA announced last August it was seeking new launch vehicles to put the sats in orbit.

Luckily, NASA had 12 other companies lined up to provide launch services through its Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare missions program. Competing against other powerhouses like ABL Space Systems, Relativity Space, Firefly, and Virgin Orbit, it is finally Rocket Lab that gets to deliver the last four TROPICS satellite to space.

An Electron rocket lifts off from the new Pad B at Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. Image courtesy of Rocket Lab.

Although the contract award for the upcoming feat remains undisclosed, Astra was originally given a total value of $7.95 million for the TROPICS launch contract in February 2021. It is still unclear whether the modification to this existing launch services agreement will change the value of the contract.

NASA’s new launcher designation is a huge vote of confidence move for Rocket Lab. The latest contract joins a growing list of upcoming Rocket Lab missions for NASA, including the launch services and spacecraft bus that will deliver the CAPSTONE satellite to the Moon, another subcontract to design two Photon spacecraft for a scientific mission destined for Mars, and the launch of the agency’s Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3) technology.

Discussing details of the upcoming mission, Rocket Lab Founder and CEO Peter Beck said this year’s devastating effects of hurricanes and tropical storms proved how important improved climate data from space is to enable scientists and researchers to accurately predict storm strength and give people time to evacuate.

“The TROPICS satellites need a responsive and reliable path to orbit to equip people with near real-time, actionable weather data and Rocket Lab is honored to provide a dependable launch solution as we approach the 2023 hurricane season. We look forward to working closely with the team at NASA to deliver mission success once again,” indicated Beck.

NASA selects Rocket Lab to launch the TROPICS mission. Image courtesy of Rocket Lab.

The two dedicated TROPICS launches will take off aboard Rocket Lab’s Electron. The company has successfully leveraged 3D printing for part rocket part production. The Electron launch vehicle, in particular, is powered by Rocket Lab’s in-house designed and additively manufactured Rutherford engines.

AM heritage for rockets

Since its first launch in 2017, Rocket Lab has released additional performance from Rocket Lab’s Rutherford engines boosting the Electron’s total payload lift capacity up to 300 kg/660 LBM. Rutherford is also the first oxygen/hydrocarbon engine to use additive manufacturing for all primary components, including the regeneratively cooled thrust chamber, injector pumps, and main propellant valves.

Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab is a United States company that operates launch sites in Māhia, New Zealand, and Wallops Island. In addition, rocket Lab operates more than five acres of manufacturing facilities and test complexes. It employs advanced manufacturing techniques, including 3D printing, to enable the high-rate production of satellites and launch vehicles.

Today, Rocket Lab is a $2.5 billion company publicly traded on Nasdaq. Although the company is waiting to achieve profitability once the work on its reusable Neutron rocket is complete, its revenue grew more than tenfold in the past year, and Beck’s firm delivered quarterly results that boasted record revenue. Company stock soared more than 20 percent in early November after reporting third-quarter revenue results in line with expectations.

With this latest TROPICS constellation contract from NASA, Rocket Lab has a lot to look forward to in the next couple of months, including the launch of the first Electron rocket from the US in December.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Warhammer, AVIC and Pearson Lloyd

Fire at Icon’s House 3D Printing HQ Highlights Need for Decentralized Supply Chains

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingConstruction 3D Printing

Concrete Dreams: Let’s 3D Print Money, not Houses

I’m rather unsure about the potential of 3D printing houses. I know that it is the right thing for the press: additively manufacturing (AM) homes and solving the housing crisis...

November 25, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsConstruction 3D PrintingSocial IssuesSustainability

How Can 3D Printing Alleviate the Construction Industry’s Social, Climate, and Environmental Challenges?

Global housing shortages, a lack of skilled workers, and the need to reach carbon neutrality by 2050—the construction industry faces a tripled-edged sword. Industry leaders must use their experience to...

November 21, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: ICON, RAF, Renishaw and Stratasys

Stratasys gets a Victrex PAEK material for its 450MC system, a bunch of new colors of Ultem 9085, a flame retardant polycarbonate and more. The OpenAM software will also let...

November 11, 2022
3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingRoboticsSocial IssuesSustainability

Fleet of 3D Printers Begin Building Housing Community in Texas with Construction Giant Lennar Corp and ICON

As 2022 comes to an end, additive construction (AC) companies all over the world are announcing a flurry of upcoming projects. The most recent of these is also one of...

November 11, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
3d systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Intamsys
EOS
ExOne
FacFox
Nano Dimension
ASTM ICAM
GE Additive
ASTM
Velo
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides