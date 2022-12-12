AMS Spring 2023

3DPOD Episode 133: Space 3D Printing with Paul Gradl, NASA Principal Engineer

16 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAerospace 3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

In this week’s episode of the 3DPOD, we have Paul Gradl, a principal engineer in the Combustion Devices Design and Development Branch at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center. This is an episode that we’ve been looking forward to for months. We wanted to have Paul on because he wrote and cowrote a couple of papers which we love, including “Metal additive manufacturing in aerospace: A review.” It’s simply fantastic, providing a great overview of what is going on in metal 3D printing in the aerospace sector. Another favorite is “Robust Metal Additive Manufacturing Process Selection and Development for Aerospace Components.” Both are available to view for free. Do yourself a favor and read the papers! Recently, Paul also cowrote the book Additive Manufacturing for Propulsion Applications, which I’m very much looking forward to reading. This was an amazing podcast with a great deal of discussion about 3D printing in space, process selection, materials like GRCop-42, and more. You’re going to love this.

 

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Nigeria, Kohler and Amaero

Formlabs Partners with Xerox’s FITTLE for 3D Printer Financing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

3D Printing Bureau Fast Radius Acquired by SyBridge Technologies For $15.9M

SyBridge Technologies, an advanced manufacturing company based in Detroit, announced that, pending the approval of federal courts, it will purchase Chicago-based additive manufacturing (AM) service bureau, Fast Radius, for $15.9...

17 hours
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessElectronicsFeatured StoriesStocks

Nano Dimension Leadership Struggles for Control over Electronics 3D Printing Company

According to a report from Israeli site CTech, leadership at Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) may be fighting for control over the electronics 3D printing company. CEO Yoav Stern has requested...

December 7, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 4, 2022

Webinars and events are starting to pick up again in December, with the Defense Manufacturing Conference being held in Tampa this week and a few other in-person and virtual events...

December 4, 2022
3D Printing MaterialsAdditive ManufacturingAutomationBusinessMetal 3D Printing

ColdMetalFusion Alliance Announces First Two End-to-End Platforms for Metal 3D Printing

In the second half of 2022, one of the most intriguing developments in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector has been the growing number of companies announcing their membership in the...

December 2, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab PCBWay
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ExOne
GE Additive
EOS
6K SmarTech
ASTM
Velo3D
3d systems
FacFox
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides