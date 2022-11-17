AMS Spring 2023

Seven New Partners Join Materialise CO-AM 3D Printing Suite

3 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAutomationPost-processing
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Additive manufacturing (AM) pioneer, Materialise NV (Nasdaq: MTLS) announced that the company has expanded its cloud-based, CO-AM platform, which was released earlier this year. In addition to heightened integration between the new platform and Magics 26 — the latest version of the company’s signature STL editor software for AM — Materialise has added seven new corporate partners to the CO-AM network.

The number of CO-AM partners now stands at more than 10, with each company adding new benefits to, and broadening the range of, the software’s design and workflow capabilities. To cite one example, SLM Solutions’ addition to the CO-AM network facilitates cloud-based printer connectivity for users of the company’s machines. To cite others, AMT, DyeMansion, and PostProcess have all added automation and tracking solutions for the post-processing phase.

In a press release announcing the CO-AM platform’s expansion, the senior director of CO-AM, Vishal Singh, commented, “For our partners, connecting their applications to the CO-AM platform provides them with opportunities to reach new customers more efficiently. Our customers benefit from a unified user experience throughout Materialise and partner solutions.” Materialise’s CTO, Bart van der Schueren, explained, “With these new partnerships, the CO-AM community continues to grow, creating the first end-to-end software platform that offers an open ecosystem for the [AM] industry. Collaboration is key to realize the potential of [AM] and to give our customers seamless access to a full range of software tools to plan, manage and optimize every step of their 3D printing process.”

Moreover, the increased integration between Magics 26 and CO-AM takes the form of enhanced workflow automation, which the product line manager for Magics 3D Print suite, Egwin Bovyn, says “creates a digital thread” for every aspect of the build process from start to finish. The AM sector’s focus on software platforms in the last couple of years has been driven primarily by the need to achieve specifically this objective, of automating workflow for the user through digitization of each step in the product’s life-cycle.

The AM sector’s future trajectory seems to be coming into clearer focus by the day, and the technology’s relationship to global events sheds light on why what CO-AM accomplishes is so important, and why there are certain to be more and more competitors who will attempt to launch rival products. In 2022, the main attraction of AM to companies in all other sectors is that it will allow them to decentralize backup versions of their existing operations, for any situations where supply chain disruptions will inevitably occur.

Given that, the technology’s scale-up only makes sense as long as there is a commensurate scale-up on the cloud computing side, which has obviously already been happening, but which will only become even more apparent in 2023 and beyond. So the competition is likely to proliferate as I already said, but at the same time this is a case where being early to market should prove to be especially important.

Images courtesy of Materialise

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Formnext 2022: 3D Printing Materials Roundup

NASA’s First Artemis Lunar Mission Blasts off with 3D Printed Parts

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsConsumer Goods

Formlabs User Summit Features Hasbro, NASA, Mayo Clinic 3D Printing and More

Formlabs’ annual User Summit kicked off October 26th and 27th. The online event highlights power users who utilize Formlabs printers throughout many companies and organizations—including Peloton, OXO, Hasbro, Nasa—from across...

November 10, 2022
3D Printers

Quad-Laser Polymer 3D Printer Announced by Farsoon

­­­One of the primary selling points of Nexa3D’s selective laser sintering (SLS) systems was they were the sole machines with four lasers to increase productivity. Now, however, the California startup...

November 7, 2022
3D Printing

Bigger, Faster, Stronger: New Projector 3D Prints Powder Plastic Parts Better than SLS

Thanks to a new infrared (IR) projector from digital light processing (DLP) manufacturer Visitech, it’s now possible to 3D print polymer parts with results that exceed those of selective laser...

November 2, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

Relativity Space’s New Horizontal Stargate 3D Printer Featured 55X Build Volume

Designed to redefine rocket manufacturing, the latest iteration of Relativity Space‘s proprietary additive manufacturing platform is the largest in the world. The company estimates that its Stargate Fourth Generation metal...

October 26, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Uniontech3d
Flashforge
Ultimate Guide to DLP
ExOne
Arburg
Windform
FacFox
3d systems
Velo
Nano Dimension
ASTM ICAM
GE Additive
EOS
Intamsys
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides