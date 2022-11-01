AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

The Netherlands’ Queen Máxima Flanked by 3D Printed Screens on U.S. Visit

2 hours by Benjamin Perez 3D Design3D Printed Art3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingConsumer Goods
6K SmarTech

Share this Article

Recently on her trip to the USA, Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was accompanied by many things. Most of them were bodyguards, but a few companions were actually 3D printed. The Dutch Consulate commissioned Dutch 3D printing design firm Aectual, known for its sustainable manufacturing, to produce backdrops for her U.S. tour. With the perfect blend of subtlety and pop, the 3D printed room partitions actually tell the stories of the Dutch-U.S. relationship, innovation, and tech, and caught the eyes of onlookers everywhere.

The Netherlands have been among the most progressive countries when moving towards clean energy, and have already begun transitioning to a low-carbon energy system. The nation even has plans to become 100 percent electric by 2050, so it’s no surprise that the Dutch wanted to practice what they preach, right down to the partitions for Queen Máxima. 

No alternative text description for this image

Queen Máxima speaking at an event in California in from of an Aectual screen. The screens are derived from recycled plant-based plastic. 

Aecutal ended up being the perfect match, as the company is not only from the Netherlands, but also prioritizes circular manufacturing. The company first began as a spin off from The 3D Print Canal House, 3D printing floors, walls and molds for concrete elements, and ultimately finding a niche printing interior decorating pieces. It has been featured in Milan Design Week with its Drink Carton Collection, and has steadily grown since that exposure. Now, Aectual is attracting some big names like fashion icon, Hermès, and Netherland’s Queen Máxima to bring sustainable manufacturing to the forefront. 

No alternative text description for this image

An Aectual Backdrop behind Queen Máxima

For the Queen’s screens, Aectual used old plastic from a 2016 EU convention and its new Freeline system to construct the pieces. The elements were simple to make and directly converted the Queen’s pencil sketches into a 3D printed panel. There are a few limitations the Queen had to adhere to, but for the most part, she could design any composition she liked. Individual panels ranged in sizes but were combined to form the larger configurations. The tube’s hollow shape also saves on weight and material.

No alternative text description for this image

An Aectual Panel Printed using Freeline Technology

Not wanting to let anything go to waste, Aectual already has plans to chop up these commissions and reuse the material to make more products in the future. This is a part of the firm’s effort to continue making its fully circular construction method faster and more affordable. We will surely continue see its products decorating the entrances of hotel lobbies and offices, or telling stories as a backdrop at a convention. 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Polymers with programable degradation, four story buildings and Hypersonics

Raytheon and Hexagon Roll Out New Predictive Simulation Software for Metal 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 2, 2022

In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, Markforged and Stratasys both continue their tours, but are also holding additional webinars this week. Desktop Metal is holding a webinar about...

October 2, 2022
3D PrintingAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Raytheon Subsidiary to 3D Print Aerospace Actuation Parts via AddUp-Sogeclair Venture

Raytheon subsidiary Collins Aerospace continues to ramp up its long-established additive manufacturing (AM) efforts. This time, it has enlisted PrintSky, a joint venture between French aerospace company Sogeclair and AddUp,...

September 27, 2022
Aerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

Raytheon Subsidiary to Perform $14M 3D Printing Center Expansion in Iowa

When Raytheon Company and United Technologies merged in 2020, it became the $64-billion Raytheon Technologies, one of the world’s largest aerospace, intelligence services providers, and military manufacturers by revenue and...

July 26, 2022
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Pratt & Whitney Evaluates Large Velo3D System for 3D Printing Jet Engine Parts

Velo3D has announced that its Sapphire XC will be evaluated for use in the production of jet engine components by Pratt & Whitney, at the Raytheon Technologies Research Center, in...

July 13, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud® Makelab
Jawstec
Xometry
ADDMAN
6K SmarTech
Nano Dimension
3d systems
D3D
Velo
ExOne
Formnext
Flashforge
Windform
FacFox
EOS
Arburg
Intamsys
ASTM ICAM
Ultimate Guide to DLP
GE Additive
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Post-Processing
Bioprinting
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides