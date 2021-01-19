3D Hubs Bought by Protolabs (PRLB) for $320M

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

Share this Article

Today, 3D Hubs has been acquired by Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB) for $280 million, with a possible $50 million to follow later. The $280 million is made up of $130 million in cash and $150 million in stock. The Dutch 3D printing service gets a nice exit and will continue to work as a separate brand under Protolabs. The news follows other exciting acquisition developments that include the purchase of Origin by Stratasys and EnvisionTEC by Desktop Metal.

Protolabs CEO Rob Bodor noted:

“The addition of 3D Hubs provides Protolabs a platform to evolve our service model to provide unprecedented manufacturing flexibility to our customers. Our combined organizations will provide the market an industry-leading digital manufacturing solution to serve their needs from idea to prototype to full end-use part production. Together we can fulfill nearly every custom manufacturing need across the product life cycle.”

Bram de Zwart, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at 3D Hubs, added:

“The entire 3D Hubs team is thrilled to join Protolabs and continue to revolutionize the manufacturing industry through innovation. At 3D Hubs, our goal is to empower companies to create revolutionary products through supply chain efficiency and reliability. We are confident that partnering with Protolabs will help us advance that mission,”

Customizable 3D Printed headphones designed by Print+

The company also states that 3D Hubs has made over 6 million parts and stated that “3D Hubs’ 2020 revenue is estimated to be $25 million and the company’s revenue has had a compound annual growth rate of over 200% since 2017.” This is a very frothy valuation and, if you can get more than ten times revenue as a sales price for a 3D printing service, a lot of folks will think of throwing in the towel now.

It’s a good deal for the 3D Hubs team and their investors. They were looking at a very expensive diluting arms race against Protolabs and Xometry. At the same time, Jabil and GKN were also shaping up to be potentially formidable adversaries. Sculpteo being owned by BASF would have also worried many. Those folks will come at you slow and steady like waves rolling in. Again and again, pounding you until your mountain becomes their beach. Financially, this seems like a much better move than to take on a $100 million investment and fight a decade to earn it back again. Money is splashing around the world like almost never before. Amid a pandemic and a shutdown of businesses, we have capital crashing too and fro like it never has. So, for 3D Hubs, it’s a good buy.

For Protolabs, this seems rather expensive, especially in cash. It will also make future acquisitions more expensive still. But, it is a good time to look like a hunter, rather than prey. With large firms like GKN joining the fray, scale and scope are really the only plays possible. Here Protolabs is setting itself up as a one-stop shop for all manufacturing and trying to outscale and grow in the face of younger, aggressive firms, like Xometry, and huge companies, such as GKN. Protolabs needed something to supercharge its own growth. Multiple brands may let them approach different markets, as well. But pursuit of scale has to be the biggest single goal the firm has now. A wave of consolidation may happen and, with some VCs believing that manufacturing-as-a-service may be a winner takes all play, this could get very expensive and competitive very quickly. So, for Protolabs to vacuum up 3D Hubs now seems sensible enough.

Marvin the Millionaire @Thingiverse.com. (Courtesy of RYUJINLAB)

Consolidation in the 3D printing service space was expected. There is a lot to be gained by being large here, from having marketing heft to having bargaining power on materials. The next step in service bureau land will involve a lot of capital having to be brought in to automate depowdering and finishing, which will be very costly in and of itself and reward those that automate post-processing.

With 3D Systems own manufacturing service unit up for grabs, will that be the next company to be sold? Or will someone hoover up companies such as Oceanz and FKM instead? For more ideas about our dream mergers and acquisitions, check out our series on the topic.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Penn State Researchers Make 3D Printing More Efficient with Five-Axis Fabrication

Nexa3D and Keystone Announce New Partnership to Advance Dentistry Through Better 3D Printing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Software

3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: January 10, 2021

Slowly but surely, we’re back in the new year with our weekly roundup of 3D printing webinars and virtual events! This week, we’ve got a webinar about Nexa3D and its...

January 10, 2021
Featured
3D Printers3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessFeatured Stories

2020’s Top 10 3D Printing Business Deals: From Pioneers to Startups

Looking back on 2020, it seems this unprecedented and tumultuous year has dealt a severe blow to businesses in every corner of the world. Even entire industries had to adapt...

December 30, 2020
3D PrintingDental 3D Printing

Automated Dental 3D Printing System Released by Rapid Shape

According to the “Additive Manufacturing in Dentistry 2021” report by SmarTech Analysis, while the dental industry has been seen as one of the more stable, fast-growing AM applications in recent...

December 16, 2020
3D Printing3D Printing Events

AMS 2021: Registration Rates Go Up December 9th for 3D Printing Trade Show

From February 9-10, 2021, the 3D printing industry’s next major trade show is coming to a screen near you. The annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies summit, co-hosted by SmarTech Analysis and...

December 7, 2020

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock All3DP jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Online, February 9-10, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides