3DPOD Episode 53: Benny Buller, VELO3D Founder and CEO

Today, Max and I got to chat to Benny Buller, CEO of VELO3D. His company is shaking up the metal powder bed fusion market and Benny lets us in on the company’s strategy, how VELO3D’s technology works, and his vision on running and growing a business. Benny tells us about how he got to where he is today, as well.
Benny also discloses that he wants VELO3D to be a public company. While he did not comment on the current rumors that he is in talks to merge with Barry Sternlicht’s Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corp to get listed, we have reached out to VELO3D for a comment about the potential SPAC meger.
He believes in direct communication and honesty. He additionally discusses the company’s focus on relatively few part families and industries. The firm wants to reach customers that could potentially buy many machines from it. This kind of thinking is very different from other players in the market and I love this approach to the industry. It’s a refreshing podcast with a lot of insight, especially for those who wish to grow their own businesses.
