AM Investment Strategies
AMS Spring 2023

HP Powers World’s First 3D Printed Mountain Climbing Shoes from ATHOS

7 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesConsumer GoodsFashionSustainability
Formnext

Share this Article

Last year, Barcelona-based apparel startup ATHOS announced that it had developed a design for customized mountain climbing footwear, 3D printed from TPU. ATHOS is now announcing that its vision has become a reality, thanks to 3D printing service bureau Sculpteo, as well as HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology.

For a variety of reasons, footwear is an especially promising sector for the consumer goods segment of the 3D printing market. Moreover, as astutely realized by the team at ATHOS — started by students at Barcelona’s ELISAVA School of Design and Engineering — 3D printing’s potential for customization makes the technology particularly optimal for footwear used by mountain climbers.

In a statement announcing the ATHOS’ release of the world’s first 3D printed climbing shoes, Alexandre d’Orsetti, Sculpteo’s CEO, commented, “Mass customization allows ergonomics that seemed inaccessible in climbing. With ATHOS, the custom-made slipper fits the foot perfectly, for the benefit of comfort when climbing.” Emili S. Taixés and Romina Milesi, the co-founders and managing partners of ATHOS, explained, “It was very important for us to implement additive manufacturing [AM] in an innovative way, which is why HP [MJF] 3D printing technology is the perfect choice for creating more customizable and sustainable products. The benefits of customization and on-demand production help us to deploy a more environmentally responsible consumer and manufacturing model.”

The main problem that the ATHOS shoe addresses is one specific to the market for climbing footwear. Typically, in order to get the necessary support, consumers need to purchase climbing shoes that are two to three sizes smaller than their usual shoe size. This leads to debilitating discomfort — in addition to being, presumably, rather confusing for newcomers to climbing.

By customizing each pair according to scanned images of the customer’s foot, that confusion is eliminated. And, even more crucially, since every pair is designed for each individual customer, the shoe adapts to the wearer with use, greatly enhancing foot comfort while climbing.

Of course, customization and on-demand purchasing circle back to the broader advantages of 3D printed footwear, in general. Currently, the business model of the footwear market involves overproducing by around 20 percent. In other words, on average, shoe manufacturers plan that at least one out five of the pairs they make will go unsold. It is estimated, then, that 3D printed footwear could ultimately reduce the footwear sector’s carbon emissions by almost half, simply by reducing the amount of wasted product being transported.

Beyond footwear, the involvement of HP adds to the relevance of ATHOS’ release, given that HP just released its S100 MJF metal printer to the commercial market. The concept that, due to the existence of the underlying technologies, as well as service bureaus that can handle the jobs, a startup could go from idea to market in barely a year, obviously encapsulates much of what is so compelling about the 3D printing sector. It will be interesting to watch for similar developments that might unfold in the metals market.

Images courtesy of ATHOS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed MEMS, ASML and iCLIP

M. Holland Leads Legacy Injection Molding Users to 3D Printing Technology

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing EventsAutomationConsumer GoodsExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

Formlabs & Hasbro Commercially Launch Selfie Series of 3D Printed Action Figures

Earlier this summer, Formlabs announced that it was teaming up with global play and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) to launch a new series of action figures featuring the faces of...

September 29, 2022
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsMetal 3D Printing

Mantle Targets $45B Tooling Market with Unique Metal 3D Printing Technology

After six years of development, Mantle has finally released its commercial metal 3D printing system, which combines bound metal extrusion with CNC milling to achieve results so far unreached by...

September 23, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boom to Bust, GKN Makes 8 Foot Part and New 3Deus 3D Printing Process

Today we´re talking about Boom Supersonic. The US based supersonic airliner firm has had Rolls Royce drop out of its engine partnership. This means that none of the large engine...

September 21, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

3D Systems, Markforged, & M. Holland Expanding 3D Printing Materials Portfolios

The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2022 opens in Chicago today. This will be the event’s first time in-person since 2018, as it only occurs every two years and was...

September 12, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Velo3D
ExOne
EOS
GE Additive
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Xerox
ASTM ICAM
Formnext
Flashforge
3d systems
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive

Events

AM Investment Strategies

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity,
November 10, 2022

A Half-Day Online Summit Focused on 3D Printing Market Activity

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides