3D Printing News Unpeeled: Boeing, Bauer, DBSchenker, Glidewell and Twikit

DB Schenker is to start a digital warehouse solution that lets you 3D print locally while they identify the right 3D printed parts, qualify them and qualify them. AM4AM is making a 7000 series aluminum derivative for powder bed fusion. Boeing opens its Additive Manufacturing Plant. Bauer and Twikit Launch an app to fit your hockey helmet better. Glidewell to sell a micro CT scanner. Barcelona´s CIM UPC Technology Center releases a Direct Write system.

