3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 25, 2022

We’ve got a busy week of 3D printing webinars and events ahead! Nanoscribe is attending the Biofabrication Conference, Stratasys, Velo3D, and Markforged continue their tours, and Formlabs will hold a webinar on mass customization. Other webinar topics include starting a 3D printing business, advanced DfAM, the live launch of SOLIDWORKS 2023, and more. Read on for all the details!

September 25 – 28: International Conference on Biofabrication

This week in Pisa, the International Conference on Biofabrication 2022 will be held in-person from September 25-28. The idea is to bring together the top academic researchers and scientists to share their knowledge and results on all biofabrication aspects. There will be five plenary sessions, an oral and poster presentation, networking opportunities, and more. More than 500 participants from over 20 countries are projected to be there, including Nanoscribe.

“The pandemic situation that has hit the world in the last two years has made us understand the importance of scientific research applied to medicine and how new technologies, materials and systems are necessary to quickly find new therapies and develop patient specific solutions. “For this reason, the Biofabrication Conference 2022 wants even more to mark the importance of Biofabrication and Bioprinting in this area, opening our boundaries and integrating our expertises with all the scientific realities, for a truly impactful research and a new leap in quality.”

You can register for the conference here.

September 26, 27, & 29: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues across the U.S. this week, first at the ReUnion Brewery in Coralville, Iowa on Monday the 26th, hosted by AdvancedTek. The tour stays in Iowa on the 27th but moves to Bodine Electric Co in Peosta, again hosted by AdvancedTek. On Wednesday the 29th, the tour heads to Topgolf in Kansas City, Missouri, hosted by CATI.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

September 26 – 30: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, September 26th, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

September 27 – 29: Forged Tour Part Deux

Markforged continues its global Forged Tour Part Deux tour, featuring the Digital Forge, pints, and snacks, across the Americas and in the EMEA and APAC regions this week. Things get started in Europe on the 27th, first with Sicnova in Zaragoza, Spain at 10:30 am CEST, and then on to Exeter in the UK with Mark3D at 9:30 am BST. On the 28th, the tour heads to Indianapolis, Indiana in the U.S. with GSC at 10 am EST, to Bangkok, Thailand with X3D TECHNOLOGY at 1:30 pm ICT, and also to Pontevedra, Spain with 3DZ at 10:30 am CEST. The tour stays in Spain on the 29th, heading to Barcelona with Sicnova at 10:30 am CEST, and ends back in the UK, in Nottingham, with Mark3D at 9:30 am BST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

September 28 – 29: Design-2-Part Show

From September 28-29, the New England Design-2-Part Show is coming to the Royal Plaza Trade Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts. It’s the largest and longest-running design and contract manufacturing show in the Northeast, and will welcome over 225 exhibiting companies in more than 300 service categories, including castings, machining, forming, and 3D printing.

“This show is the most efficient place to meet hundreds of high-quality American suppliers of custom parts, stock parts, and manufacturing services. From design and prototypes to production, finishing, and assemblies — get the instant answers you need at this show.”

You can register for the free show here.

September 28 – 30: GMIS Summit

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS), held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh September 28-30, is the first cross-industrial, cross-functional platform for leaders to transform manufacturing and use technology as a tool for global collaboration to encourage greater investment in capabilities, foster innovation, and drive skills development. Delegates from international manufacturing and technology communities, including expert industry CEOs, government leaders, and specialist researchers, will attend GMIS America this week to discuss and shape the future of the manufacturing sector. Topics will include autonomous systems and robotics, open source manufacturing, additive manufacturing, and more.

“GMIS America will discuss, debate and shape the future of industrialisation against the backdrop of climate change. The summit will discuss how 4IR technologies can be harnessed to achieve global industrialisation, net zero and prosperity for all.”

You can register for the summit here.

September 28 – 30: Advanced DfAM Certificate Course

Also from September 28-30, Wohlers Associates is offering a three-day, hands-on Advanced Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) Certificate Course, hosted by America Makes in Youngstown, Ohio. Taught by Olaf Diegel, Terry Wohlers, and Ray Huff, topics to be covered include topology optimization, part consolidation, designing custom products, DfAM for tooling applications, growth trends and the future of AM, and more. The course provides foundational information, hands-on practice, presentations, and more.

“Producing unique and optimized designs is a key differentiator for additive manufacturing, compared to conventional manufacturing. This course provides foundational information, special methods and approaches to design, and hands-on practice.”

You can register for the in-person course here. America Makes members can attend with an exclusive discount.

September 28: Velo3D’s Seeing is Believing Tour Continues

Velo3D continues its Seeing is Believing Roadshow Tour with a stop in Salt Lake City, Utah this Wednesday, September 28th, at 8:30 am MST (3:30 pm EST). The roadshow will visit the GoEngineer headquarters, and visitors can learn how to advance their AM knowledge, whether they’re new to the technology or not, by having 1:1 discussions and Q&A sessions with Velo3D technical experts about how its end-to-end solution can help reduce costs and supply chain risks. There will also be real-world examples of parts 3D printed by Velo3D customers on hand.

“Come and discover how Velo3D can help unlock seemingly impossible designs, achieve greater part performance, and help provide greater part repeatability and supply chain flexibility.”

You can register for the tour stop here.

September 28: Making Mass Customization a Reality with Formlabs

If you’re interested in using 3D printing to quickly and cost-effectively achieve mass customization, you’ll want to tune in to this Formlabs webinar, “How to Make Mass Customization a Reality,” at 5 pm CEST (11 am EST) on the 28th. Formlabs experts Jessie Bergau, Applications Engineer Team Lead, and Gary Rowe, Global Head of Business Development, will discuss real-life case studies with in-house 3D printing, how 3D printing enables mass customization, material recommendations, and more.

“Innovative companies are now starting to scale custom manufacturing into mass customization, making it possible to deliver a large number of goods and services that are tailored to individual customers’ needs. “By offering personalized products, mass customization brings the manufacturer closer to customers’ personal needs and individual lifestyle requirements.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 29: Metal PBF-LB Certified Operator Overview

Together, ASTM international and EOS are presenting “ASTM Certified Operator for Metal PBF-LB: An Overview” at 11 am EST on Thursday, September 29th. Attendees will discover exactly what the operator program is, what it applies to, and why it’s important in this complimentary webinar, from Paul Bates of ASTM and Maryna Ienina of EOS. Other main takeaways will include why it’s important to qualify operators, what the certification means to a metal PBF-LB operator, how the program can support your QMS system, and more.

“With Additive Manufacturing (AM) scaling from prototyping to production of critical components, the need to verify the competency of machine operators is increasing. In response to the market demand for a standard approach to qualify operators, ASTM International has developed a certification program that applies to personnel operating metal laser powder bed machines.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 29: Live Launch of SOLIDWORKS 2023

Also at 11 am EST on the 29th, Dassault Systèmes will hold a live launch event so everyone can learn about “What’s New: SOLIDWORKS 2023.” During this exclusive live stream event, a team of SOLIDWORKS experts will share the latest and greatest enhancements in SOLIDWORKS, which will help you work faster by accelerating large assembly design, work smarter by reducing the workload when modeling, and work together by enabling mechanical design, quality, electrical, and manufacturing teams to work better together.

“Watch LIVE as we dive deep into new feature enhancements for SOLIDWORKS 2023 and 3DEXPERIENCE Works! We will unveil new capabilities that will help you best optimize your workflows for design, simulation, data management, documentation and so much more! Join us to learn about these user-driven enhancements that will help you get the most out of SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE Works to improve your product development processes.”

Tune in live via SOLIDWORKS.com, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

September 29: AMNOW Metal Challenge Webinar

America Makes will hold an AMNOW Metal Challenge Webinar on the 29th at 2 pm EST. The challenge objective was to evaluate the repeatability and predictability of laser powder bed fusion technology, and maximize insights from the printing and post-processing data. Then, they had to apply AI and data analytics to the data set, including 39 316L builds across four machine models, six machines, three suppliers, two heat treatments, and more than 800 test coupons.

Phase 1 focused on organizing, characterizing, and analyzing the data to create algorithms for predicting important results, and then comparing the predictions to the actual results. Then, participants had to list opportunities for improvement for the final two builds at one of three suppliers. Phase 2 was the collaborations between Applied Optimization/Innovative3D Manufacturing, Waterloo University/Penn United Technologies, and The Roux Institute at Northeastern University/ATI to validate the predictions, or improve the outcomes. Addiguru also organized all of the 316L data into a prototype schema and applied basic analyses. During this webinar, the project participants will each have 15 minutes to present on their approach, tools, challenges, results, and recommendations.

You can register for the webinar here.

September 29: Next Gen AM Design Methods

Also on Thursday the 29th at 2 pm, HP is holding a Design World webinar on “Leveraging Next Gen Design Methods To Unlock The Full Potential Of Additive Manufacturing.” Attendees will learn how to use computational design tools to solve for design complexity in mass customization, while also respecting industrial process restraints, and hear about innovative case studies, from speakers Nathan Shirley, Lead Computational & Industrial Designer for HP 3D Printing; Wes Kramer, Application Engineer for HP 3D Printing; and Leslie Langnau, Editor, Design World.

“There is well-established industry expertise around designing for outdated machining processes, but advances in additive manufacturing technologies have introduced new challenges in design. Our ability to print complex geometries has outpaced our ability to design them. Using computational methods instead of traditional methods has allowed us to meet the specific requirements of applications in a variety of industries.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 30: New 3D Printing Business Opportunities

Finally, on Friday, September 30th, Divide By Zero Technologies will hold a webinar focused on “Exploring New Business Opportunities with 3D Printing” at 3 pm IST (5:30 am EST). Topics will include the scope of 3D printing in different industries, factors to consider for a business, and more. Attendees will learn all about starting a 3D printing business from two entrepreneurs who built their own successful businesses in the AM industry: Swapnil Sansare, CEO and Founder of Divide By Zero, and Abhishek Shete, CEO and Founder of Positron Additive.

“Do you want to start your 3D Printing business and didn’t know what you require? Are you looking for information on what is required, where are your customers and what infrastructure is required? And many many more related questions…”

You can register for the webinar here.

