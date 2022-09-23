3D Printing News Unpeeled: Hexapod 3D Printing, CERN Smart Pipes, Smooth Elastomers

Today we look at CERN´s EU funded smart pipes that embed sensors in 3D printed pipe components to better manage heat. swarms of drones being used to build objects, Fraunhofer IWU develops a hexapod based 3D printing method that moves the build plate. A new technology allows for smooth thermoplastic elastomers that can be used for bellows.
