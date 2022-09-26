3DPOD Episode 121: Inkjet 3D Printing High-Performance Materials with Quantica Co-Founder Ben Hartkopp
Quantica Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Ben Hartkopp invented a method of inkjetting extremely viscous, high-performance materials. Moreover, the startup’s print heads and materials can provide voxel-level control over a printed part’s properties, potentially revolutionizing the dental, medical, printed electronics, bioprinting markets and more.
Quantica is producing its own inkjetting technology itself, which is a huge challenge. Not only will the company have to commercialize a novel piezoelectric process, but it has to do so with an overwhelming world of possibility. The opportunities for Quantica are enormous and we discuss with Ben which ones the firm is tackling first and how.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 18, 2022
In this week’s roundup of webinars and events in the 3D printing industry, Stratasys and Markforged continue their tours, and ASTM International’s CoE is holding a snapshot workshop. HP will...
Driving Sustainability in Commercial & Public Transportation with 3D Printing
With the advent of the pandemic just two short years ago, we’ve been forced to quickly learn how easily economic sustainability can be disturbed. Its negative impact on supply chains...
Leading Women in Manufacturing Inducted to WiMEF’s Hall of Fame
Seeking to recognize women making outstanding contributions to the manufacturing industry, the Women in Manufacturing Education Foundation (WiMEF) inducted 13 women leaders to its 2022 class of Women in Manufacturing...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 7, 2022
Things are picking up a little in terms of 3D printing webinars and events this week! Fortify will be at the SmallSat Conference, ASTM is continuing its virtual certificate course,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.