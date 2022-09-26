3DPOD Episode 121: Inkjet 3D Printing High-Performance Materials with Quantica Co-Founder Ben Hartkopp

Quantica Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Ben Hartkopp invented a method of inkjetting extremely viscous, high-performance materials. Moreover, the startup’s print heads and materials can provide voxel-level control over a printed part’s properties, potentially revolutionizing the dental, medical, printed electronics, bioprinting markets and more.

Quantica is producing its own inkjetting technology itself, which is a huge challenge. Not only will the company have to commercialize a novel piezoelectric process, but it has to do so with an overwhelming world of possibility. The opportunities for Quantica are enormous and we discuss with Ben which ones the firm is tackling first and how.

