3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 28, 2022

For this week’s roundup, Stratasys and Markforged continue their tours, and the Ceramics Expo starts tomorrow in Cleveland. Allevi will be holding a webinar about bioprinting a pancreatic tumor, 3D Systems will discuss additive manufacturing for satellites, Nanoscribe will have a webinar about microneedles, and more. Read on for all the details!

August 29 – 31: Ceramics Expo

First up, Ceramics Expo returns to Cleveland from August 30-31, but this year, it’s co-located with the first Thermal Management Expo in the Huntington Convention Center. With over 200 exhibitors from across the advanced ceramics and glass manufacturing supply chain, the conference program has been crafted to help attendees address the key challenges in the advanced ceramics industry, such as understanding the impact of business growth on material and manufacturing development capabilities, examining the development of the ceramics market in the coming years, solving logistics of converting to lower energy intensive processing techniques for more sustainable operations, and more.

“Ceramics Expo brings together the global ceramics and glass supply chains to source the latest materials, components and technologies, provide face to face networking and business opportunities and discuss the future challenges and opportunities facing the technical ceramics industry.”

You can register for the expo here.

August 29 – September 2: 3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at SmarTech Analysis, launched a daily news livestream called 3D Printing News Unpeeled. Each weekday at 9:30 am EST, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top 5 most exciting news stories from the 3D printing industry that day, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all interesting and impactful in their own ways.

The next 3D Printing News Unpeeled livestream will be this Monday, August 29th, at 9:30 am EST, and will continue the rest of the week at the same time. You don’t want to miss it!

August 29: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues in New York this week. The truck will be coming to the CADimensions office in Syracuse on Monday, August 29th.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 30: Bioprinted Pancreatic Tumor with Allevi

Allevi by 3D Systems is holding the company’s first webinar this week, “Bioprinted Pancreatic Tumor: Next Generation Tool for Anti-Cancer Assessment,” at 11 am EST on Tuesday the 30th. In this User Spotlight webinar, Shreyas Gaikwad, PhD Candidate at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, will be the speaker, and cover topics including a pancreatic tumor microenvironment, bioink considerations, and characterization parameters, such as tumor stiffness, irradiation therapy, protein expression changes, cell viability and proliferation, and more.

“This webinar will focus on the production and characterization of bioprinted pancreatic tumor models using an Allevi 3D bioprinter.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 30: Metafold’s LightCycle DfAM Platform

Also at 11 am EST on the 30th, Metafold—a spinoff of MESH Consultants that specializes in large-scale 3D printed lattice structures—is holding a webinar on “LightCycle: DfAM for High Complexity Geometry.” This webinar marks the beginning of the beta trial for the company’s cloud-based LightCycle DfAM software platform. Attendees will learn how LightCycle can accelerate their 3D printing workflows.

“Metafold’s CTO Daniel Hambleton will be showcasing our new software for creating high complexity parts for 3D printing. We’ll show you how to speed up your process on parts with lattices and other surface types (way beyond the gyroid!).”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 30: Fast, Large-Scale 3D Printing with Massivit

The Massivit 5000, which uses the company’s unique Gel Dispensing Printing (GDP) technology, was designed to respond to the needs of the automotive, marine, and rail sectors, and helps service bureaus and manufacturers streamline their workflows and speed up lead times. You can learn more about the printer in a webinar at 12 pm EST on the 30th, “Large-Scale 3D Printing at Unprecedented Speed.” Massivit’s systems include large-volume, robust hardware for fast 3D printing of full-scale prototypes, parts, and molds, as well as user-friendly software, advanced slicing algorithms, and a range of high-performance photopolymer materials.

“Explore the 3D printing capabilities of the Massivit 5000 which offers accelerated production of large durable parts, and a range of printing materials for high precision production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

August 31 & September 2: Forged Tour Part Deux

The global Forged Tour Part Deux tour, featuring the Digital Forge, pints, and snacks, continues this week in the US. On Wednesday, August 31st, GSC and Markforged will take the tour to Ellison Technologies in Plymouth, Minnesota, at 10 am CDT (11 am EST), and also to Mad Anthony Brewing Co in Fort Wayne, Indiana with Integrated Machinery Systems at 4 pm EST.

“We invite you to meet the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software in person. The Digital Forge is a combination of software, materials, and printers that bring you strong and reliable solutions to your manufacturing pain points.”

Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

August 31: 3D Systems & AM for Satellites

3D Systems will hold its second webinar of the week, “Additive Manufacturing for Satellites: Advances in Passive RF and Lightweight Structure,” at 11 am EST on the 31st, sponsored by Microwave Journal. The goal of the webinar is to help organizations step back, evaluate their functional requirements, and build a realistic roadmap from smaller (individual flight parts) to bigger AM successes a secured supply chain which delivers system-level improvements). Together with 3D Systems AIG speakers Koen Huybrechts, Manager, Aerospace Application Development, in Belgium, and Joe Dopkowski, Senior Applications Engineer, Colorado, attendees will learn how major OEMs, research institutes, and suppliers have designed and proven lightweight structure and passive radio frequency (RF) components for ground and space with AM.

“​3D Systems, via Layerwise, has partnered with Thales Alenia Space since 2013 to support AM application development with metal additive manufacturing. Work with Airbus Defence and Space began in 2015 as a development and qualification partner for new additively manufactured passive RF applications. “3D Systems has enabled more than 2,000 Ti and Al-alloy structural components for space flight since 2015, 200+ critical passive RF flight parts since 2017, and has delivered flight hardware for more than 15 satellites.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 1: 3DHEALS on India’s Healthcare 3D Printing Ecosystem

On Thursday, September 1st, at 11 am EST, 3DHEALS will host a Zoom session on the “Healthcare 3D Printing Ecosystem: India,” moderated by Firoza Kothari, Co-Founder and CTO of Anatomiz3D. The speakers will be Dr. Mahesh Kappanayil, a Professor of Pediatric Cardiology and Founder of the 3D Printing, Virtual Reality and Innovation Laboratory at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Center, Kochi, Kerala, India; Piyush Padmanabhan, CEO and Co-Founder of Next Big Innovation Labs; Mahesh Dhoka, Director of 3D Incredible; Yearla Srinivasa Rao, COO, Medoja Health Private Limited; and Dr. Jatin Kakrani, Co-Founder of Smiles.ai.

“In this lightning round, we would like to connect experts from the Indian healthcare 3D printing ecosystem with 3DHEALS audiences around the world, highlighting their breakthroughs, and entrepreneurial lives, and opening new conversation channels on partnerships. We have curated a group of highly diverse and representative panelists from dental 3D printing, medical 3D printing, and bioprinting space. While it is impossible to really dive deep into the entrepreneurial culture and ecosystem of the community without actually physically being there, we aim to bring the most influential voices to the virtual event to give everyone a taste of what it is like to invest in, work for, and partner with Indian startups in the space.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 1: 3D Printing Microneedles for Medical Applications

Finally, also at 11 am EST on the 1st, Nanoscribe will be holding a free webinar and demonstration on “Microneedles for medical applications – Rapid prototyping, direct 3D printing, series production and use cases.” Moderated by Dr. Remmi Baker-Sediako, Life Sciences Business Development Manager at Nanoscribe, the webinar will focus on using Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP) 3D printing to fabricate highly precise, minimally invasive microneedles. Dr. Benjamin Richter, a physicist and Application Manager at Nanoscribe, will offer an introduction into the basics, principles, and capabilities of 2PP, as well as a live demonstration of 3D printing microneedles on the Quantum X bio. Then, Professor Ryan Donnelly, Chair of Pharmaceutical Technology at Queen’s University Belfast, will present on the potential of microneedle arrays for transdermal drug delivery, as well as other novel medical applications, like scar-reduction structures, biosensors, pain patches, and more.

“As minimal invasive devices, microneedles offer great application potential in various fields such as drug delivery, vaccination, blood collection, disease diagnosis, and patient monitoring. Importantly, the microneedle design and materials strongly affect their targeted application and effective translation into clinical trials. In addition, the scalability of microneedle production depends directly on the strategy implemented to microfabricate reproducible and shape-accurate microneedle arrays.”

You can register for the webinar here.

