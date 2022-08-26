Metal Binder Jetting
3D Printing News Unpeeled, With GE, GoEngineer, Hyliion, the US Air Force and Bentley

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

GE sells Hydrogen Fuel Assets to Hyliion, a Bangalore Post Office is to be 3D Printed, GoEngineer Buys CATI, US Air Force opens print center, Bentley Mulliner’s new Batur to offer customized gold and titanium parts.

 


 

3D Printing Guides