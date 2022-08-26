3D Printing News Unpeeled, With GE, GoEngineer, Hyliion, the US Air Force and Bentley

GE sells Hydrogen Fuel Assets to Hyliion, a Bangalore Post Office is to be 3D Printed, GoEngineer Buys CATI, US Air Force opens print center, Bentley Mulliner’s new Batur to offer customized gold and titanium parts.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and recieve information and offers from thrid party vendors.
You May Also Like
3DPOD Episode 116: Resin 3D Printing with polySpectra CEO Raymond Weitekamp
Raymond Weitekamp’s research at the California Institute of Technology was the basis for a new way to 3D print resin. Now, Weitekamp’s trying to commercialize the technology via a startup...
3DPOD Episode 115: 3D Printed Vitamins with Melissa Snover, Nourish3D
Melissa Snover got started 3D printing candy, but she saw a more meaningful opportunity in 3D printing customized vitamins. Now, you can go to the Nourish3D website, take a quiz,...
3DPOD Episode 114: Industrial 3D Printing Services with Ivan Madera, Morf3D CEO
Manufacturing consultant Ivan Madera went to California knowing no one there and little about additive manufacturing. Now, his company, Morf3D, 3D prints aerospace and defense parts to the highest tolerances....
3D Printing News Briefs, August 3, 2022: Army Aircraft, Nano Copper Inks, & More
Kicking things off in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs is a story focused on aviation, as two 3D printed cargo links represent the first U.S. Army-developed metallic 3D printed aircraft...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.