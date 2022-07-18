Metal Binder Jetting
3DPOD Episode 112: America Makes Executive Director John Wilczynski

4 hours by Joris Peels
John Wilczynski is the Executive Director of America Makes. Established a decade ago, America Makes performs research coordination, workforce training and education, standards development, and more for the additive manufacturing industry. John tells us about the progress that the organization has made and the projects that they are involved in. We get a look at some of the technological challenges that America Makes is trying to solve and others that don’t fit into its purview. We also get to see just how you can bring an industry together.

You can learn more about America Makes initiatives and many of its member companies’ initiatives too, at the MMX Conference in Youngstown, OH (Aug. 16-18, 2022).

