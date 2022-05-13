New Webinar with 3DPrint.com: What 3D Printing Talent Really Wants

On May 25, 2022, 10 am ET/3 pm GMT, I have the pleasure of participating in a webinar with the leading 3D printing talent agency, Alexander Daniels Global (ADG). While ADG’s Loxlie Graham and Sophie Pontoppidan are bringing the results of ADG’s 2022 AM Salary Survey report, I will be bringing along some key industry data from SmarTech Analysis to discuss the shape of the additive manufacturing (AM) jobs market this year and beyond.

The focus of the webinar is “What the Talent Really Wants in 2022,” with ADG applying the results of its recent survey to a variety of topics over the course of the hour. This includes details about the extent to which AM professionals are thinking of changing jobs this year. ADG will also discuss how organizations can attract top talent, such as what a great compensation package looks like, what businesses should offer to attract and retain talent, and the factors motivating employees to change jobs in 2022.

I’ll be applying the data from SmarTech’s recent data services report, which indicated that the AM sector reached $10.6 billion this year. In particular, I’ll be using numbers regarding projected compound annual growth for the industry to determine where the jobs will likely be over the course of the next decade. So, what regions of the world, what market verticals, and what specific AM technologies will see the most growth?

The webinar will also look at salary expectations in 2022 and how job candidates can negotiate for their ideal compensation package. This includes how perceptions related to salary competitiveness in the industry have changed and why. ADG will provide tips for managing salary expectations and advice for jobseekers on how to negotiate their compensation packages.

All in all, it will be an informative webinar. I’m hoping that, through the use of SmarTech data, we’re able to provide some keen insights that haven’t been applied to understanding the job market before. This combined with ADG’s over five years of expertise in talent recruitment specifically for AM should result in an amazing event. Be sure to register to attend and bring plenty of questions for the Q&A portion of the webinar.

