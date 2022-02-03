Inkbit

The 2022 AM Salary Survey Report Launches

3 hours by Team Alexander Daniels 3D PrintingBusinessSponsored
SME

Share this Article

Alexander Daniels Global launches the 2022 AM Salary Survey – the 6th consecutive report of its kind. Following a formative year in the additive manufacturing industry, 2021 brought many new challenges to be overcome for both employers and employees.

The 2022 AM Salary Survey Report addresses the sentiments of both hiring companies and talent on the talent market, the compensation landscape, hiring intents and motivations for changing job plus a salary analysis of 6 key disciplines in AM across 5 seniorities. This year, the report also analyses the rate of turnover in the industry and explains how the market has changed during the recovery from the global pandemic, which changed the face of the workplace as we know it.

As the industry emerged on the other side of the pandemic, employers faced new challenges in maintaining company morale and finding ways of extending positive working cultures to those who are now working from home. As a result, we have seen an increase in awareness and emphasis on nurturing DEI practices in the workplace. Following this, Alexander Daniels Global have decided to shine a spotlight on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through their report, having collected data from hiring companies and professionals on their sentiments towards related initiatives, and exploring what is currently being done to support diverse hiring practices in the industry.

What’s included in the report?

The full 2022 AM Salary Survey report includes the following key sections:

  • A Market Overview – the Great Resignation
  • 2022 Predictions from Experts
    • Including contributions from Sam O’Leary (CEO, SLM Solutions), Didier Deltort (President of Personalization & 3D Printing business, HP) and Dr Chaw-Sing Ho (Managing Director, NAMIC Singapore).
  • The State of the Talent and Hiring Market
  • What Does the Talent Market Look Like?
  • What Attracts Talent
  • Spotlight: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
    • Commentary from Sarah Goehrke (Board of Directors; Head of DEI; TIPE 3D Printing executive committee and People track leader, Women in 3D Printing)
    • Sentiments of Employees
    • Improving Hiring Practices
    • HR / Workplace Challenges
  • Salary Analysis by Discipline (Across EMEA, North America and APAC)

 What’s New This Year?

Alexander Daniels Global seeks to ensure that the report continues to offer real value to the industry.

This year, they have announced that they will be releasing two reports: the industry will be able to get their hands on the full 67-page report, which covers the topics mentioned above, and an Employer Summary will also be made available. This summary report is aimed at HR / Hiring Managers looking to use the report to support their hiring strategies for 2022.

What’s included in the Employer Summary?

  • A Market Overview
  • The State of the Talent & Hiring Market – the effects of the Great Resignation on the Hiring Market
  • What Does the Talent Market Look Like?
  • What the Talent Wants
  • Salary Analysis by Discipline (Across EMEA, North America & APAC)

This is to provide HR and Hiring Managers with the key data and insights from the 2021 Salary Survey that relates specifically to the hiring landscape and provides insight into what organizations can do – or need to do – to improve the way they hire in 2022.

This is particularly important this year, as the ripple effect of the Great Resignation – a phenomenon first identified in 2020 by academic, Anthony Klotz – is predicted, by Alexander Daniels Global, to make 2022 a particularly difficult year for recruitment.

Furthermore, to add even more value to the findings from the report, AD Global will be running 3 focused webinars throughout the year to home in on the key areas of the report. The webinars will cover the following topics:

  1. The Impacts of the Great Resignation on the Hiring Landscape
  2. What Does the Talent Really Want in 2022?
  3. The Gap in DEI in the Workplace

You can learn more about where and when to attend by keeping an eye on the Alexander Daniels Global website or their LinkedIn page throughout the year.

When and Where Can I Download the Reports?

Getting your hands on the 2022 Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey Report is as quick and easy as following this link: https://www.alexanderdanielsglobal.com/salary-survey-2022/

You will be able to download the report from February 02, 2022.

Got questions about the report?
Get in touch with the Alexander Daniels Global team

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing News Briefs, February 3, 2022: Business, Materials, & Education

12 Companies Launched by Space 3D Printing Under New NASA Contract

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

NASA Highlights Space 3D Printing Commercialization

Over the last four decades, NASA has produced more than 2,000 innovative technologies that have become commercial products for life on Earth. These include notable spinoffs like memory foam, baby...

January 27, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomationBusinessFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

Exec Leaves Microsoft for Rocket 3D Printing at Relativity Space

Relativity Space, the Los Angeles-based startup specializing in additive manufacturing (AM) rocket parts, has announced the hiring of (now former) Microsoft executive Scott Van Vliet to run its software engineering...

January 7, 2022
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

2022 Predictions: 3D Printing is Transforming the Aerospace and Space Industry

Advances in 3D printing are driving current trends in real solutions for real-world applications in aerospace and space manufacturing. Although the airline and aerospace industries were among the first to...

January 3, 2022
3D Printed Food3D Printer Reviews3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing a Meatless World Series3D Printing MaterialsBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

3DPrint.com’s Top 10 Most Popular 3D Printing Stories of 2021

We finally made it to 2022! I feel like I said the same thing about 2021, but oh well. If you’ve been following along with us over the past week,...

January 2, 2022

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Desktop Metal logo
Tronhoo3D
Forecast 3D
EOS
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
SME
ExOne
FacFox
HP
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides