The 2022 AM Salary Survey Report Launches

Alexander Daniels Global launches the 2022 AM Salary Survey – the 6th consecutive report of its kind. Following a formative year in the additive manufacturing industry, 2021 brought many new challenges to be overcome for both employers and employees.

The 2022 AM Salary Survey Report addresses the sentiments of both hiring companies and talent on the talent market, the compensation landscape, hiring intents and motivations for changing job plus a salary analysis of 6 key disciplines in AM across 5 seniorities. This year, the report also analyses the rate of turnover in the industry and explains how the market has changed during the recovery from the global pandemic, which changed the face of the workplace as we know it.

As the industry emerged on the other side of the pandemic, employers faced new challenges in maintaining company morale and finding ways of extending positive working cultures to those who are now working from home. As a result, we have seen an increase in awareness and emphasis on nurturing DEI practices in the workplace. Following this, Alexander Daniels Global have decided to shine a spotlight on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through their report, having collected data from hiring companies and professionals on their sentiments towards related initiatives, and exploring what is currently being done to support diverse hiring practices in the industry.

What’s included in the report?

The full 2022 AM Salary Survey report includes the following key sections:

A Market Overview – the Great Resignation

2022 Predictions from Experts Including contributions from Sam O’Leary (CEO, SLM Solutions), Didier Deltort (President of Personalization & 3D Printing business, HP) and Dr Chaw-Sing Ho (Managing Director, NAMIC Singapore).

The State of the Talent and Hiring Market

What Does the Talent Market Look Like?

What Attracts Talent

Spotlight: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commentary from Sarah Goehrke (Board of Directors; Head of DEI; TIPE 3D Printing executive committee and People track leader, Women in 3D Printing) Sentiments of Employees Improving Hiring Practices HR / Workplace Challenges

Salary Analysis by Discipline (Across EMEA, North America and APAC)

What’s New This Year?

Alexander Daniels Global seeks to ensure that the report continues to offer real value to the industry.

This year, they have announced that they will be releasing two reports: the industry will be able to get their hands on the full 67-page report, which covers the topics mentioned above, and an Employer Summary will also be made available. This summary report is aimed at HR / Hiring Managers looking to use the report to support their hiring strategies for 2022.

What’s included in the Employer Summary?

A Market Overview

The State of the Talent & Hiring Market – the effects of the Great Resignation on the Hiring Market

What Does the Talent Market Look Like?

What the Talent Wants

Salary Analysis by Discipline (Across EMEA, North America & APAC)

This is to provide HR and Hiring Managers with the key data and insights from the 2021 Salary Survey that relates specifically to the hiring landscape and provides insight into what organizations can do – or need to do – to improve the way they hire in 2022.

This is particularly important this year, as the ripple effect of the Great Resignation – a phenomenon first identified in 2020 by academic, Anthony Klotz – is predicted, by Alexander Daniels Global, to make 2022 a particularly difficult year for recruitment.

Furthermore, to add even more value to the findings from the report, AD Global will be running 3 focused webinars throughout the year to home in on the key areas of the report. The webinars will cover the following topics:

The Impacts of the Great Resignation on the Hiring Landscape What Does the Talent Really Want in 2022? The Gap in DEI in the Workplace

You can learn more about where and when to attend by keeping an eye on the Alexander Daniels Global website or their LinkedIn page throughout the year.

When and Where Can I Download the Reports?

Getting your hands on the 2022 Additive Manufacturing Salary Survey Report is as quick and easy as following this link: https://www.alexanderdanielsglobal.com/salary-survey-2022/

You will be able to download the report from February 02, 2022.

Got questions about the report?

Get in touch with the Alexander Daniels Global team

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.