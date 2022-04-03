3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 3, 2022

While there aren’t quite as many webinars and events this week, don’t think the industry is any less busy—the AMUG 2022 Conference is kicking off today! There are several other conferences going on this week as well, along with a few mobile tours and webinars. Keep reading for all the details!

AMUG 2022 Conference

First up, the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) Education & Training Conference is happening this week in Chicago, Illinois, from April 3rd through the 7th. The conference, held at the Hilton Chicago Hotel, will feature two keynotes, more than 160 additional presentations, multiple workshops and training labs, a Technical Competition, 120 exhibitors, an Innovators Showcase, and five jam-packed days of networking and education. Not only will attendees learn a lot at the conference, but the offsite dinner on the second night is also typically the stuff of legends. If you need another reason to attend, 3DPrint.com’s Editor in Chief Michael Molitch-Hou will be there as well!

“Experience our open, inviting atmosphere that promotes conversations and networking. Novices and experts will walk away with insights, information and professional contacts.”

You can register for AMUG 2022 here.

SPEE3D at Sea-Air-Space

From April 4-6, Sea-Air-Space, powered by the Navy League of the United States, will be held at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland. This is the largest maritime expo in the US for the leading defense industry and military decision-makers in sea services. Exhibitors and attendees will experience professional development opportunities, multiple keynote speakers, networking opportunities, guided VIP tours of the exhibit floor, and more. Speaking of exhibitors, SPEE3D will be exhibiting at the event alongside Team Defence Australia.

“Sea-Air-Space brings the U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers together for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and a dynamic exhibit hall floor.”

You can register for Sea-Air-Space here.

37th Space Symposium

SPEE3D will also be exhibiting with Team Defence Australia at the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs from April 4-7. This is the premier event for global space professionals, and attendees are from every related sector, including space agencies and commercial space businesses, military and intelligence organizations, federal and state government agencies, think tanks, R&D facilities, educational institutions, and more. By bringing all of these groups together in the same place, the Space Symposium offers a unique opportunity to promote dialogue, focus on critical space issues, and examine these issues from multiple perspectives.

“Bringing together leaders from commercial, government and military space from around the world, the Space Symposium provides a forum to discuss, address and plan for future achievements in space. The Space Symposium program delivers exclusive networking and engagement opportunities with influential participants in one convenient and extraordinary venue. Space Symposium luncheons and dinners provide additional contact with influential participants.”

You can register for the symposium here.

The Experience Stratasys Tour

Stratasys is taking its mobile showroom back on the road with the Experience Tour, offering you a convenient, local way to talk with the company’s experts and see its latest 3D printers, materials, and other solutions. The tour is coming to Texas this week, with the experience hosted by CATI at Topgolf in Fort Worth on Monday, April 4th; hosted by and at the GoEngineer office in Carrollton on Tuesday, April 5th; and hosted by PADT at Topgolf in Austin on Thursday, April 7th.

“Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications. Exclusive experiences are offered – sign up for your VIP tour below.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

MACH 2022

From April 4-8, the MACH 2022 Exhibition will be held at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham. Organized by The Manufacturing Technologies Association, 25,000 attendees from technology suppliers, OEMs, and manufacturers are said to be coming. The key theme of this year’s exhibition is additive manufacturing, and several AM industry companies, including Materialise and the Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC), will be attending MACH 2022.

“Entry is free of charge and once inside the exhibition halls you’ll find the UK’s latest and best metal forming, metalworking and manufacturing technologies. For 2022 we have a hugely extended IT for Manufacturing Zone and 3D Printing Zones and with many other zones covering metrology through rapid manufacturing to welding and beyond, no other UK exhibition offers you such a comprehensive overview of the manufacturing technologies industry and of course 6,000 tonnes of live working machinery demonstrating the best technologies in metal cutting and metal forming.”

You can register for MACH 2022 here.

CAMWorks Beyond the Toolpath Series

CAMWorks by HCL Technologies is continuing its Beyond the Toolpath webinar series this week, with “Digital shop floor for smart manufacturing.” Presented by Marc Bissell, Sr. Technical Analyst, HCL Americas Inc., attendees will learn how to virtually check programs on the shop floor, leverage digital machining data in part models to reduce errors, quickly generate setup sheets, and more. The session for the Americas will be held at 8 am PDT on April 5th, while the EMEA session will take place at 10 am CEST on the 5th. The APAC webinar will occur at 4 pm IST on the 5th.

“Please join us for the third webinar of the CAMWorks Beyond the Toolpath series, where we will discuss the many benefits of digital documentation and how to generate and use these in your manufacturing processes.”

Design & 3D Print a Radar Target

At 11 am EST on the 5th, Ansys is holding a webinar on “How to Design and 3D Print a Radar Target Using Low-Loss Gradient Dielectrics.” Attendees will learn how CTI used the HFSS solution by Ansys and Fortify‘s 3D printing, along with Rogers Corporation‘s new Radix low-loss printable dielectric, to design quick-turn mission-specific RF devices with spatially varying properties. Speakers will be CTI’s Nicholas Hahn; Fortify’s Philip Lambert; and Jeff Tharp with Ansys.

“3D-printed microwave lenses are a commercially viable option for RF devices deployed in the field. When a mission-specific radar target signature is required quickly, a Luneburg-style lens can be configured as a wideband retroreflector to tailor the signal received by threat radars.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Markforged Completes AM Digital Demo Days

This week, Markforged will complete its series of virtual Additive Manufacturing Digital Days to demonstrate its composite systems and Digital Forge platform for industrial 3D printing. Attendees will learn how to find cost of manufacturing, determine print orientation, scale the part file, master Continuous Fiber Reinforcement (CFR), and more. The session for the Americas East & Southeast, on Wednesday, April 6th, will be hosted by the Phillips Corporation.

“Join Markforged and our partners to learn how Markforged composite 3D printers can make a difference for your company. Learn more about the Digital Forge, the platform that prints industrial parts at the speed of software. “Experience the 3D printing process from design to manufacture and be eligible for a free printed part!”

TriMech Tips & Tricks on Drawing

Finally, TriMech is holding a webinar on “Tips & Tricks: Drawings” at 10 am EST on the 7th. TriMech Process and Training Consultant Lynette Proch will teach attendees several tips and tricks for drawing in SOLIDWORKS. For instance, she’ll teach you how to use tools like Rapid Dimensions and Auto Arrange Dimensions to create neater drawings, and how to add Geometric Tolerancing to your views in order to see some of the changes to these features in SOLIDWORKS 2022. Other topics include Bill of Materials (BOMs), Detailing Mode, and more.

“In SOLIDWORKS, drawings are the main way we communicate our designs and take them from the design phase to actual production. Although there are some initiatives moving toward a drawingless environment, most clients will still rely on drawings. Are you familiar with all the different ways you can work with drawings in SOLIDWORKS?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.