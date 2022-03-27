Photon Nex High Speed 3D Printer Released by Anycubic

Anycubic has unveiled its latest 3D printer, the Photon Nex. Shaped like the porthole of the spaceship cabin, design of the Photon Nex is inspired by the sleeper ship from Star Trek. With the press of a single button, the door of the 3D printer opens up. It is equipped with a fully automatic feeding device and a pulsating optical flow design to create a futuristic aesthetic.
The design not only combines the product’s own features and practical functions, achieving a perfect unity of form and function, but also demonstrates our hope that Photon Nex will no longer be a cold industrial machine, but act as a smart home appliance, giving users a more user-friendly interactive experience.
Printing speed has always been one of the most important settings for 3D printers. The Photon Nex is equipped with an unheard-of ultra-high speed printing module, which dramatically increases the printing speed to 1600mm/h!
Ultra-high speed printing introduces a leap forward in user experience. A 200mm tall model of the Eiffel Tower currently takes around 4 hours to print on mainstream printers, while Photon Nex cuts this speed down to just 7 minutes and 30 seconds!
We have always been committed in guiding users to fulfill their creativity.
The Anycubic Photon Nex is the first 3D Printer to be equipped with a color printing module, making color printing possible and restoring the real colors of the world. Anycubic has always been focused on researching a way to actively reduce resin and energy consumption while ensuring the size and the accuracy of the printing process. Today, I am proud to say that we have made the first step. The Anycubic Photon Nex uses a new smart light exposure technology, which makes the printer automatically able to adjust the light area, according to the printing size to maximize energy efficiency. At the same time, it comes with the advanced Anycubic Auto Resin Filler helps to recycle 95% of the excess resin remaining in the equipment, reducing resin waste.
