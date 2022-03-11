IMTS

Stratasys GrabCAD to Feature 3D Printing Apps from Riven and 3D Systems’ Oqton

5 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou 3D SoftwareQuality Control
SmarTech Automotive
SmarTech Bound Metal

Share this Article

Up until recently, the two closest competitors in the 3D printing world have been Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), as the two largest publicly traded stalwarts the industry has to offer. Is it possible that these two firms, which compete neck-and-neck on multiple fronts, could make peace, at least for a single partnership? It seems that way, for Stratasys has announced that its GrabCAD Software Partner Program will include two new partners, Riven and Oqton.

While Riven is a unique developer of quality control software based in Berkeley, Calif., Oqton is a manufacturing execution system (MES) developer recently acquired by 3D Systems. Through the GrabCAD Software Partner Program, companies like these are able to leverage the GrabCAD software development kit (SDK) to create third-party applications for GrabCAD, Stratasys’s print preparation tool and 3D modeling community.

3D Systems acquired Oqton software company.

A screenshot of Oqton’s software. Image courtesy of 3D Systems.

“New GrabCAD Software partners give us the ability to grow the numbers of technologies available through the GrabCAD AM Platform and allows us to support our customers’ goals by creating a connected ecosystem that supports additive manufacturing at scale,” said Paul Giaconia, Vice President of Software Products for Stratasys. “We welcome these two new partners and look forward to continuing to grow this program and supporting our customers’ Industry 4.0 initiatives.”

Oqton’s machine-agnostic, cloud software platform uses artificial intelligence to automate repetitive tasks and the 3D printing workflow. This includes order tracking, scheduling, model latticing, build prep, and slicing. As a part of the tool, users can create live dashboards and automated reports. All of this is necessary to making additive manufacturing (AM) more streamlined while also integrating it into existing production environments.

“Our solution empowers humans and machines to work together seamlessly – which is the key difference between manufacturing success and manufacturing failure,” said Benjamin Schrauwen, CEO at Oqton. “We’ve made it very easy to combine and visualize data from different machines, from different manufacturers, and across different technologies, and by partnering with Stratasys we can help our shared customers achieve automated manufacturing success.”

Image courtesy of Riven.

Riven’s solution should also improve the integration of AM into mainstream manufacturing, as it serves to improve the quality of 3D printed models. With a 3D scanner, users can scan parts and match them against CAD models to check for issues. Its Warp-Adapted-Model (WAM) tool increases the accuracy of parts by two to 10 times, according to the company, for fused deposition modeling (FDM), powder bed fusion (PBF) and stereolithography (SLA) technologies.

James Page, founder and CTO of Riven, commented, “Together with Stratasys we recognize how critical it is that production parts are delivered quickly and to spec in order for additive to reach its full potential. Riven’s next-generation predictive, machine learning technology, enables customers to realize higher part quality and reduced time to production deliveries.”

Now, both companies will be developing tools that integrate with GrabCAD, meaning that the many companies using Stratasys’s 3D printers will be able to access these technologies more easily. Because GrabCAD supports native CAD files, the entire design to print workflow is being made more streamlined by Stratasys overall.

A screenshot of GrabCAD Print. Image courtesy of Stratasys.

As 3D Systems CEO Jeff Graves told us in a recent interview, Oqton represents an opening up for the company, a trend which is occurring throughout the industry. For Stratasys, both GrabCAD and its SLA/digital light processing subsidiary Origin are open. So, we’re seeing a bit of a guard being lowered on the parts of both companies so that the industry as a whole progresses forward.

There’s a huge amount of activity in AM from such giants as BASF and Siemens. There are also newcomers, such as Desktop Metal, that could pose a threat. It’s probably not in the cards anytime soon but it would be interesting to see a 3D Systems and Stratasys merger. Maybe then they’d be able to put up a stronger fight against the other competition. Perhaps we’ll consider it more as part of our Dream Mergers and Acquisitions series.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Volkswagen’s Ducati to Use Roboze 3D Printing on Superbikes

Epson Unveils Industrial Extrusion 3D Printer

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsHybrid 3D Printing SeriesMetal 3D Printing

Metal 3D Printing at AMS 2022: Industrial Metal AM

In part one of my coverage of metal 3D printing at Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, I discussed the first session of the day, Additive Manufacturing for Series Production of Metal...

March 10, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsMetal 3D Printing

Metal 3D Printing at AMS 2022: Series Production of Metal Parts

Last week we held our annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) summit, co-hosted with SmarTech Analysis, and after going virtual last year due to the pandemic, it was great to be...

March 9, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 26, 2022

We’ve got a super full week of webinars and events to tell you about for this coming week, including one of our own—Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022 will be held as...

February 26, 2022
Featured
3D SoftwareBioprintingExclusive InterviewsFeatured Stories

Bioprinting and Industrial 3D Printing Converge: 3D Systems CEO Dr. Jeff Graves

Now that Jeff Graves has served as president and CEO of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) for nearly two years, we are able to gain better insight into his leadership style. We can...

February 24, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
AM Aerospace
HP
Forecast 3D
ExOne
TronHoo
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
Formnext
FacFox
Desktop Metal logo
NDTV Fab Weaver
GE Additive
EOS
3d systems
SmarTech Bound Metal
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides