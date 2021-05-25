Riven Announces Quick Re-Scaling Tool for Addressing Distortions in 3D Printed Parts

After developing a unique quality control package, Riven has expanded its capabilities for producing quality parts with 3D printing. The company’s new re-scaling tool automatically re-scales models for 3D printed parts so that they can more accurately match the as-intended CAD file.scaling
Riven is among the few firms focusing on a low-cost and easy method for validating part designs before they head to final manufacturing. Through a subscription plan, customers get a desktop 3D scanner and Riven’s software package that makes it possible to 3D scan and validate parts during the early stages of production. Once a prototype is made—whether via metal injection molding, 3D printing, or other manufacturing process—the component is scanned and checked against the original CAD file to look for discrepancies. These models can then be addressed, saving money, time, and labor before heading to production.
The new 3D re-scaling tool automatically repairs some of the issues that may be discovered with the 3D scanning process of Riven’s workflow. After Riven’s software checks a test part, it re-scales portions of the model to compensate for distortions that may occur during 3D printing. The company claims that this applies to parts made with fused deposition modeling, vat photopolymerization, powder bed fusion, and most metal 3D printing.
The process is said to take only a few minutes and can aid in quickly repairing files after changing materials, print settings, or printing in a different location within the print envelope. The company states that it can also be used to calibrate the complete build volume for binder jet systems and other industrial 3D printers. Other tools that Riven’s software includes are its Push-button CAD-Compare, Digital Go/No Go, Click-to-Measure, and Automatic Scan-to-CAD reverse engineering software.
There are a variety of traditional quality control companies that provide tools for validating parts during the production process, but very few that have a focus on 3D printing or are able to do automatically repair files. These range from traditional coordinate measuring machine manufacturers, which can be particularly limited when it comes to the complex geometries of 3D printed parts, to much more complex and expensive software like CADIQ.
For 3D printing specifically, there are firms working to improve models before they are printed, such as ANSYS and VELO3D, as well as those that perform quality control during the 3D printing process, like Sigma Labs and Additive Assurance. As for validating parts once they’re printed and then repairing them, I believe the closest competitor would be Geomagic from 3D Systems. How they compare is another story, however. From what I gather, Riven is geared toward quick and easy repairs, whereas Geomagic may be a bit more complex. Either way, don’t expect this space to be too small for too long. Now that 3D printing is increasingly industrialized, quality control and post-processing will be getting a lot more attention.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 23, 2021
With seven webinars and events each on May 25th and 26th, five on the 27th, and one on the 28th, I won’t waste time with a lengthy intro. Keep reading...
UBQ Materials and Plastics App Make 3D Printing Filament from Waste
Israeli startup UBQ Materials uses advanced conversion technology to transform household waste into a sustainable and cost-competitive thermoplastic that substitutes oil-based resins for manufacturing. The green company announced a new...
3D Printing Financials: 3D Systems Reports 7.7% Revenue Growth Driven by Increase in Healthcare Sales
For the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, 3D Systems delivered a combination of growth and profits. A leader in the 3D printing segment, the company reported 7.7% revenue growth,...
ROKIT Healthcare launches ‘INVIVO CAMPUS’, a global e-learning platform for regenerative medicine and bioprinting technologies
ROKIT Healthcare, a South Korean biotechnology company developing 4D bioprinting applications in regenerative medicine, has launched an e-learning service platform around bioprinting and other cutting-edge technologies INVIVO Campus seeks to lower...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.