3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 23, 2022

We’ve got plenty of webinars and events to tell you about in this week’s roundup: NAMIC and CASTOR are talking 3D printed parts identification, Carbon has a major announcement, HP is offering a virtual tour of its demonstration center, and the Military Additive Manufacturing Summit is taking place in Tampa, Florida this week. Those are just a few examples, read on for the all the details!

IPC APEX Expo 2022

First up, the IPC APEX Expo 2022 is being held in the San Diego Convention Center this week; meetings and courses started yesterday, and the conference and exhibition starts on Tuesday, January 25th and ends on Thursday, January 27th. Called the “largest gathering of electronics professionals in North America,” the event features standards development committee meetings, 30 professional development courses, four technical conference tracks, and a dynamic exhibition floor. A few names familiar to the AM industry will be exhibiting, including Henkel, Nano Dimension, nScrypt, and Siemens, and there will also be what sound like some really fun networking events, like an ice cream social on the show floor and trivia, as well.

“Access the latest electronics manufacturing industry technical content and professional development courses with presentations featuring new technologies, advanced materials, and the latest processes that will help improve your career and business.”

You can register for the expo here.

3D Printed Parts Identification Workshop

At 3 am EST (4 pm SGT) on Tuesday the 25th, a virtual workshop co-organized by NAMIC and CASTOR will take place, called “Solving Challenges in 3D Printed Parts Identification with Software Solutions.” Attendees will learn about the main challenges manufacturers face when using 3D printing, why it’s so important to identify the right parts to print, and how software, like CASTOR’s solution, can automatically solve these challenges and reduce costs, from panelists Omer Blaier, CASTOR’s CEO; Marc Lee, Head of IP/Commercialisation, NAMIC; Jason Joo, Regional Sales Director for Additive3D Asia; and Boris Belocon, Innovation Solution R&D Leader, Stratasys. There will be a live Q&A session, and breakout rooms will be available for tailored demos of CASTOR.

“Most manufacturers realize the potential of industrial 3DP for end-use parts, but they find it difficult to fully utilize the advantages and capabilities of the technology. Their main problem is not having enough information and in-house expertise to use 3D printing to generate cost savings.”

You can register for the workshop here.

Military Additive Manufacturing Summit

Tuesday and Wednesday, the 26th and 27th, the Defense Strategies Institute (DSI) will present its sixth Military Additive Manufacturing Summit and Technology Showcase. Designed as an educational Town Hall-type of forum, policymakers and thought leaders from defense agencies, military services, academic labs, and civilian organizations will hold actionable discussions and debate centered on current and future advancements in AM, in addition to how the DoD is working to integrate 3D printing to supply affordable, durable parts and equipment to the Warfighter. New topics of discussion will be introduced, along with ways to get involved with the AM industry, and there will be time for networking, in addition to the inaugural Military AM 3D Printing Awards; plus, Stratasys and SPEE3D will both be exhibiting at the summit.

“FY2022 Defense Funding has allocated $25.5 million in research and development funding for large-scale additive manufacturing development, additive manufacturing training programs, and additive manufacturing supply chain development. Additionally, revenues from 3D Printing for Space and Defense Aerospace are expected to reach $600 Million by 2022. With the global 3D printing market expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2021 to USD 34.8 billion by 2026, this technology will only expand in usage across the military & defense industry. This year’s Summit will focus on the current/future advancements made in the 3D printing space as well as how the DoD is working to quickly integrate AM technologies in order to supply durable, affordable equipment & parts to the Warfighter in the battlespace.”

You can register for the summit here.

GE Additive on AM Metal Powders

At 10 am EST on the 26th, GE Additive is holding a webinar called “Metal Powders for Additive Manufacturing: Critical Factors Influencing Successful Adoption.” Metal powders are a critical element of metal 3D printing, and Rajendra M. Kelkar, Principal Engineer at GE Additive, will discuss powder-related critical factors, specification strategy, life cycle steps, technical studies, and the process for developing these powders, all of which can help lead to more successful, wide adoption of metal additive manufacturing.

“Critical factors influencing powder attributes must be managed carefully through its entire life cycle to produce quality parts at a competitive cost. The life cycle of metal powder includes powder production, shipment, and various additive part manufacturing steps. Powder quality and consistency needs to be maintained at each step of the process, including powder storage and handling. This requires risk assessment and an abatement plan, along with detailed work instructions/specifications and inspection details. Important elements of metal powder include development of required physio-chemical properties, wide supply base, consistent/cleaner powder, and competitive cost.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Carbon Making Next-Generation DLS Announcement

Three webinars will begin at 12 pm EST on Wednesday the 26th, and the first is by Carbon, which is hosting a virtual event to share a major announcement about the next generation of its Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology. Carbon CEO Ellen Kullman, CRO Debbra Rogers, CTO Craig Carlson, and Co-Founder/Chief Product & Business Development Officer Phil DeSimone will make the announcement, which will then be followed by two breakout sessions. The first will be a general discussion on Carbon’s next-generation DLS process and upcoming product features, by DeSimone; Vice President, Sales, Amber Roberson; Jason Rolland, Senior Vice President, Materials; Mike Murillo, Sr. Hardware Development Manager; Print Research and Development Engineer Michelle Hoffecker; and Product Managers Hunter Van Adelsberg; and Emily Rose Williams. The second breakout session will be focused on oral health, and feature Jamie Stover, Sr. Manager of Dental Lab Applications; Todd Ames, Vice President Oral Health Sales; Director Oral Health Sales Michael Suris; Senior Technical Product Marketing Manager Nick DeNardo; and Keshav Swarup, Sr. Product Manager, Oral Health.

“The event will include a demonstration of Carbon’s newest cutting-edge technology with insights into upcoming product features and Q+A with key Carbon experts.”

You can register for the event here.

Nexa3D’s 3D Printing Leadership Forum: Industry Trends 2022

The next 12 pm EST webinar on the 26th is a 3D Printing Leadership Forum by Nexa3D, focusing on “Industry Trends: End-of-Year 2021 Review and Looking Ahead to 2022 Forecasting.” AM industry experts Avi Reichental, Nexa3D Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and Sarah Goehrke, Senior Director, Strategic Communications and Ecosystem and former 3DPrint.com editor-in-chief, will join for a live conversation about trends and what we’ve learned in the industry, look at 3D printing in this new year, and answer questions.

“A changing business climate, second year of pandemic, and amplifying supply chain concerns put the spotlight on 3D printing in 2021. What lessons did we as an industry learn during the last year? What can we expect as we go into 2022?”

You can register for the event on LinkedIn here.

Sinterit on its NILS 480 3D Printer

Finally, the third webinar at 12 pm EST on the 26th is by Sinterit, all about its latest industrial SLS 3D printer, the NILS 480. “Meet the revolution among industrial SLS 3D printers – the NILS 480 by Sinterit” will feature speakers Robert Garbacz, After Sales Manager, and Dominik Stasiak, International Sales Manager, will talk about the printer’s speed and size, possible ROI calculations, applications, and price, in addition to presenting a video on how the system works and answer many of the questions Sinterit has received about the NILS 480.

“Why is NILS 480 a revolutionary printer and you should learn more about this machine?

It drives down per-part costs, thus boosting ROI much faster than other SLS printers on the market.

It is equipped with special automated systems which enable continuous printing which is a feature industrial users really need.

It can print really fast using the full 200 x 200 x 330 mm print size.

You can register for the webinar here.

Virtual Tour of HP’s 3D Demo Center: O&P

HP is holding another of its popular virtual tours of the 3D demo center, but with a specific focus on orthotics and prosthetics (O&P). The live tour will take place at 2 pm EST on the 26th, and Carolina Rubio, HP’s 3D Printing Customer Program Manager, and Fernando Grego, Application Engineer for HP 3D Printing, will discuss how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology works, provide an overview of the 3D printing E2E workflow, offer a 3D printed O&P applications showcase, answer audience questions, and more.

“Learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works to produce Orthotic and Prosthetic devices.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech on the SOLIDWORKS Toolbox

At 10 am EST on Thursday, January 27th, TriMech is holding a webinar on “The Power of SOLIDWORKS Toolbox and Standard Parts.” TriMech Solutions Consultant Tony Bucchino will offer attendees a brief history and overview of the SOLIDWORKS Toolbox, review the tool’s features and how to install and configure it to your company’s standards, discuss common support issues and errors and demonstrate possible solutions, and more.

“Did you know the SOLIDWORKS Toolbox includes a library of fully integrated, standard parts, the ability to customize parts to fit your company’s standard, and allows you to easily access your most frequently used parts? We will show you what you might have been missing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Sigma Labs Hosting Virtual Roadshow Webinar

Finally, at 1 pm EST on Thursday the 27th, Sigma Labs, Inc., which develops quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, will host a virtual roadshow webinar. CEO Mark Ruport will review the company’s expansion opportunities into new markets and introduce important milestones for 2022. A presentation will accompany the webinar, and it will end with a Q&A session, which you can access through the dial-in numbers below.

“To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Dial-in: 1-877-407-9039

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Code: 13726114

You can also access the webinar through the webcast link here.

