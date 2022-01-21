Additive Manufacturing Strategies

3D Printing Robots Receive €1 Million Boost

6 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessRoboticsScience & Technology
ST Medical Devices

Share this Article

Like any good buzzwordy phrase, “Industry 4.0” has its high and low points. An example of a low point, for instance, would be that it’s a subtle way of presenting our dystopian future as an exciting new idea, rather than simply the inevitable working out of market dynamics. Contrarily, what is perhaps its highest point is that it instantly suggests the inextricable relationship between the trajectories of what could otherwise seem like very distinct economic trends.

A French-Swedish startup, for instance, ADAXIS (founded in 2021), is predicated entirely on developing a software platform that recognizes the necessarily overlapping objectives between three of the sectors most closely associated with the phrase “Industry 4.0”: artificial intelligence (AI), additive manufacturing (AM), and robotics. Earlier this week, ADAXIS announced that its software platform, currently in development and called AdaOne, has just received over €1 million in its first, pre-seed round of funding. Capital came from Newfund NAEH, an investment fund for French and American tech startups; France-based SkalePark, which focuses on funding startups at the seed phase and takes a particularly hands-on approach to its investments; and EIT Manufacturing, a division of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (an EU organization). ADAXIS also received money from French regional grants.

Comprised of just four individuals — all engineers — the team at ADAXIS first met while they were working together on an EU co-funded collaborative research project. Moreover, they’ve all spent the last five years working on applied research into the use of industrial robotics for AM, at ESTIA (France’s Institute of Advanced Industrial Technologies) and RISE, a Swedish state-owned research institute. The purpose of AdaOne is to use algorithms to accelerate and simplify the process of transforming industrial robotic arms into giant 3D printers.

In ADAXIS’s press statement on closing this first round of funding, the founder of Newfund NAEH, Agathe Descamps, explained, “ADAXIS allows us to contribute concretely to Industry 4.0 by marketing reliable and operational tools. ADAXIS has taken on the challenge of providing software that makes manufacturing industries more efficient and competitive. We were impressed by the technological maturity of their product, and we are very happy to help this young company seize the opportunity that the development of this market represents.”

Other promising facets of the AdaOne software include that it’s intended to work with metal, plastics, composites, and concrete — meaning that there’s a rather limitless variety of projects it could be used for; and that it’s being designed not just for manufacturing, but also for on-demand repairs.

Reading about the company’s earliest round of funding immediately brought to mind a comment made to GeekWire a few weeks ago by Relativity Space CEO, Tim Ellis, when he was explaining the company’s hire of former Microsoft executive, Scott Van Vliet: “…I very much do believe the quote from Andreesen-Horowitz that ‘software is eating the world.’…Everything that Relativity is doing, transitioning manufacturing to more software- and data-driven approaches, is inevitable. We’re just the farthest along.”

Also relevant is this highly astute point recently made by 3DPrint’s Joris Peels: “Software is moving into the driving seat as the competition heats up.” The more aspects of Industry 4.0 a company is attempting to integrate, the more software will continue moving into the driver’s seat.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing People: A Dialogue Beyond Industry at TIPE 2022

Space 3D Printing Firm ADDMAN Buys Castheon; Second Acquisition in a Month 

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing ResearchAdditive Manufacturing

Three New 3D Printing Projects from ASTM Funded by America Makes

As part of its mission to advance the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM), key standards organization ASTM International’s ASTM Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) is launching three new...

January 14, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

CORE Acquires RE3DTECH 3D Printing Service

Following the successful completion of Fathom’s (NYSE: FATH) initial public listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Chicago-based private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners has now acquired RE3DTECH, a...

January 12, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

Now Trading on NYSE: Fathom On-demand 3D Printing Service

On-demand 3D printing service provider Fathom (NYSE: FATH) began trading on December 27, 2021, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker “FATH,” becoming the latest 3D printing...

January 5, 2022
Featured
3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

‘Leaked’ Elon Musk Email Raises Specter of Raptor Production Issues, SpaceX Bankruptcy

Is SpaceX going to Mars? Will the Raptor engines help launch the Starship super-heavy rocket any time soon? Will SpaceX go bankrupt? These and many more questions have been raised...

November 30, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Tronhoo3D
SME
EOS
Desktop Metal logo
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
ASTM ICAM
HP
FacFox
ExOne
NDTV Fab Weaver
Forecast3D
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides