2022 Predictions: 3D Printing Software Experts Weigh in

“Hopefully, there will be more development towards software solutions that streamline workflows, enable material and parts traceability and automate repetitive tasks with better integration with existing enterprise softwares to further enable the use of AM for serial production,” Gallino said. “We are also working on the development of our metal binder jetting technology and we definitely see 2022 as the year where more accurate and powerful software solutions will be developed in order to better predict part shrinkage and distortion during sintering to further accelerate the adoption of binder jet as a technology for serial production.”

Integration here is a super important point. For a large firm, we have to play well with whatever they have and people often see 3D printing as an island but we’re an asteroid cruising past a star system of legacy software and processes. The key air break on binder jet is indeed on the ability to accurately account for and ameliorate part shrinkage, which is different at different geometry sizes, shapes, and wall thickness. Solving this key challenge can instantly transform our market.

Albert Falck is owner and founder of reseller Lay3rs 3dprinting and AMPC Solutions BV , a company that makes automated print farm solutions, as well as cabinets for reducing printer emissions.

“I hope to see more integration of materials and slicer software simulation to get it ‘first time right.’ 3D printer hardware with predictable quality output would be the holy grail to move from prototyping to customized end-use products,” Falck said. “Getting design for additive manufacturing in place will help speed up the whole process. I expect software such as AMFG and 3YOURMIND will have a huge impact on implementing AM on an industrial scale. These software tools to manage your digital factory will be absolutely necessary and would I expect, in 2022, to see more software on the market addressing that need.”

I really like that Albert is focused on using desktop 3D printers to manufacture. A lot of the industrial folks forget about the desktop and a lot of desktop people forget about industrial printers, but the two will meet somewhere and compete head on in the years to come.

Stefaan Motte heads Materialise‘s software business, the Belgian company that has completely dominated the workflows of 3D printing for 30 years.

“If we’re looking at software for smart factories, I always like to talk about “Plan, Do, Check and Learn”. Software should support age-old cycles of planning a process, executing on that process, and managing QA to guarantee that this process is apt. These are all required, but it is the learning step in this sequence that can make the difference,” Motte said. “The software platforms that will manage Industry 4.0 Factories worldwide will let you learn so that every production run can be better than the next. One that can unify all of the data of all of the available sources using AI, insights, process knowledge, and specific knowledge from experts. This will be software that can let a manufacturing firm learn on a continual cycle.”

As a complete but tight vision, I love Stefaan’s approach. By focusing on learning within the entire process, I think a lot of value can be unlocked by firms.

Alexander Oster almost singlehandedly coded Netfabb before moving to head Additive Manufacturing software at Autodesk. Oster told 3DPrint.com:

“We are seeing more and more of a focus of producers on custom process parameter development that is specifically tuned for a given application, geometry, and non-standard alloys. And this comes with a new (maybe forced) openness of machine OEMs to let their customers look more and more into the box. Maybe we will even see some industrial machine startups go largely open source in 2022 in order to differentiate themselves.“

I would love for industrial firms to consider open source modalities! But the forces at work here are interesting to note. Diversity in outputs and inputs will bring more openness or sharing on the side of OEMs. This topic and more will be discussed at the Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022 summit this coming March 1-3, where GE Additive is the vertical sponsor for our “Automation, Rapid Manufacturing and Software”. All in all, I think that 2022 will be a breakthrough year for software as we will see consolidation, interoperability and increased competition.