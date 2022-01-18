AMS 2022 3D Printing Event: Early Bird Registration Ends January 19th

In less than two months, Additive Manufacturing Strategies, the 3D printing summit co-hosted by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis, will return as a hybrid event March 1-3, 2022. While last year the event was held in an all-virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s AMS will be a hybrid event, with options for both online attendance and in-person in New York City. COVID is still a problem that we’re all unfortunately still dealing with, so there are a limited number of in-person seats available. But luckily, you can still take advantage of early bird registration rates for both attendance options.

We’re so excited to announce that 3D Systems is a Diamond Sponsor for the event, and that the company’s President and CEO, Dr. Jeff Graves, will present the Conference Sponsor Keynote on the first day. Additionally, Stifel Global Technology Group, with which we partnered for our online AM Investment Strategies event ahead of RAPID 2021, is the Presenting Sponsor for AMS 2022. Gold Sponsors are 3YOURMIND, Inkbit, Uniformity Labs, and Twikit, and CraftCloud by All3DP is also sponsoring.

AMS 2022, which is now the only 3D printing event in New York City, will feature three vertical topics each day that are of critical importance to our industry. The first day of the conference, Tuesday, March 1st, will focus on Large-Format Additive Manufacturing, for which VELO3D is the Vertical Sponsor, and Metals and New Materials, sponsored by 6K Additive. The third vertical of the day, Additive Manufacturing for Series Production of Metal Parts, still has a sponsorship available.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, 3D Printing for Healthcare will be the focus, which still needs a Vertical Sponsor, and DWS Systems is sponsoring the second vertical of the day, 3D Printing for Dentistry. The third vertical, Bioprinting, will be sponsored by CELLINK. Finally, on Thursday, March 3rd, GE Additive will sponsor the day’s first vertical of Automation, Rapid Manufacturing and Software, and EOS will be sponsoring the second, AM in Aviation and Space. There is still a sponsorship available for the final vertical, AM in the Automotive Industry.

Each day will feature more than six hours of live sessions, all of which will be archived and available to registered attendees through the end of March 2022. All panels will be moderated, with time for questions and answers for both in-person and online attendees, attendees will be able to meet exhibitors both in-person and online during the event, and there will also be plenty of time to network as well.

Here are just a few of the many companies participating in AMS 2022:

3Degrees

3D Printing Industry

ASTM International

Carpenter Technology

Digital Metal

DyeMansion

Fluidform

Glidewell

HP

Mayo Clinic

NASA

Ossiform

PostProcess Technologies

Ricoh

Seurat

Sintavia

The Barnes Global Advisors

XJet

Due to safety restrictions, there are only a limited number of in-person spots available for $1,299, which includes a networking reception the first night and daily continental breakfast and lunch; in-person attendees must be fully vaccinated. Full online access to AMS 2022 is $189, and you can register for the event here, though you’ll want to do so quickly, as rates increase tomorrow. We hope to see you in March!

