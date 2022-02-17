Inkbit

3D Printing Drone Swarms, Part 14: 3D Printed Wolf Packs

12 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing Drone Swarms Series
SME

Share this Article

As we discuss in our ongoing 3D Printing Drone Swarms series, additive manufacturing (AM) will play an increasing role in the production of all manner of semi-sentient robots. This has been demonstrated by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are now being made in part with 3D printing for lightweight, custom designs. For this reason, we expect AM to be used for other drone-style bots as well, often for military purposes. We are also not advocating for the use of 3D printing for the manufacturing of weapons or military equipment, but are highlighting this as a likely inevitability. 

If we’re assuming that a drone revolution will also come to submarine warfare, then the nature of war at sea will change. Relatively simple vessels that are also quite small will come to the fore. Without the need to carry human crew, the form factor and designs of these craft will be radically different. Much simpler to model and improve, they will make use of 3D printed components to optimize weight. The most advantageous heatsinks and Sterling could be used, in part, for power. Buoyancy could also, in part, be used for propulsion. Scavenger subs could be simple, inexpensive, and use buoyancy and solar power to remain at sea for months.

The Remus.

New roles could be defined and new vessels could be made. This might include small tracker vehicles that permanently shadow all enemy ships or simple sea mines that lie in wait on the sea floor, kilometers below, to be awoken when needed. Swarms of inexpensive mini speedboats might patrol harbors and encircle friendly ships, ready to absorb a torpedo or ram an intruder.

In the future, there will be fewer buffalo and more flies. Rather than build a $13-billion aircraft carrier, you’d 3D print 130,000 subs, each at a cost of $100,000. Their hulls would be made with composites. Unique shapes would reduce radar and sonar cross sections. Batteries or air-independent propulsion (AIP) would provide drive, enough to remain under water for a month while solar power might extend life.

With no need for food or water, time at sea would be radically extended. With no people aboard, vessels would be more expendable and could be deployed more adventurously. Maybe they would look like jellyfish or like modified torpedoes. They might enter enemy rivers, harbors, and formerly denied areas. Rather than “carry a big stick”, it would be like “concealed carry for the sea.”

It would be more difficult to publicly project power but harder for your enemies to sleep well at night. Leadership wouldn’t have to worry about risking 6,000 lives aboard a carrier In a dangerous area. Flare ups would be more likely. At the same time, rules of engagement could be relaxed. With no worry about losing friendlies aboard your vessel, you don’t have to blow up an approaching fishing boat thinking that it may be an assault as a matter of precaution. You could risk the ship to protect others, as well.

Evologics Sonobot shows that tiny form factors are possible.

Craft would wash up here and there. The enemy would get a hold of them periodically. You’d perennially be losing them and finding them, like change in a couch. But, it would only take weeks to improve it. True iterative engineering would see the continual improvement of these subs. With hundreds of firms making subsea remotely operated vehicles, seabed scanners, and small sea vehicles there would be a plethora of suppliers all working against the same standards. This would hopefully see more competition, better pricing, and more innovation. The carrier group is dead. Welcome to teeny-tiny wolf packs everywhere.

A country like the U.S. could develop mobile nets of randomly placed and moving persistent surveillance and undersea fields of mobile sea mines in wait. Swarms of drones would be on standby beneath trouble spots. And you’d have an Always-on Navy. Response times would be diminished. You could even airdrop your submarines to hot zones in just hours if need be. However, most of the time, they would already be there. Alternatively, C5s could carry them quickly to friendly harbors near trouble spots, as well. You would be able to credibly respond in hours rather than days. in case of a looming war, an area would be overwhelmed with thousands of drone subs in hours, tens of thousands in days.

The SeaCat can swap heads to take on different missions.

There would simply be too many for them to target, too many for them to find. If they missed just ten out of 50,000 then they would be frozen in aspic unable to risk the loss of their carrier. Every vessel of theirs, every friendly oil tanker would be shadowed, slated for possible destruction. They would simply not have the resources to be everywhere at the same time. If they have 300 ships, you could cause 3,000 incidents at the same exact moment in 3,000 different places with ten subs at each incident. Still, you’d have 20,000 subs in reserve. This is a vision that will give naval planners night sweats or make their hearts flutter, depending on how ahead of the curve they are.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Ultrafast 3D Printing to Enable Military and Defense Applications via Nexa3D Partnership

3D Printed Bioceramics for Better Patient Outcomes

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingHybrid 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingPost-processing

AMS Speaker Spotlight: Hybrid 3D Printing Doesn’t Compromise AM

Jason Jones, Co-Founder & CEO of Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 2: Future role of hybrid machines. The word “hybrid” is a highly...

February 15, 2022
3D Printing MaterialsDental 3D Printing

AMS Speaker Spotlight: Biting the 3D Bullet for Dental 3D Printing

Ankush Venkatesh, Glidewell Intrapraneur for Additive Manufacturing, will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 3: Low cost mass customization in dentistry. It is widely known that the dental industry was...

February 14, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive Manufacturing

World Economic Forum Predicts Mass 3D Printing within 10 Years

A new free-to-download white paper from the World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts widespread, mass production of 3D printed industrial parts in the next decade and highlights the relationship between the...

February 8, 2022
3D SoftwareQuality Control

AMS Speaker Spotlight: Contextual Data: Solving AM Challenges

Authentise Founder and CEO Andre Wegner will be participating in Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2022, Panel 2: Workflow and software for AM. Additive Manufacturing has made many great strides over the...

February 8, 2022

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
EOS
Desktop Metal logo
3d systems
AM Medical Report
FacFox
Velo3D - Distributed Manufacturing
ExOne
SME
HP
Tronhoo3D
Forecast 3D
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE

April 3-7, Chicago, Illinois

2022 AMUG CONFERENCE
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides