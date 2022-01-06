Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Habitat for Humanity 3D Printed Home Owner Moves in Just in Time for Christmas

11 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues
HP

Share this Article

In November of last year, we covered a story about Danish additive construction company COBOD’s entry into the U.S. market. This included four different residential projects in three different states throughout 2021, two of which were built by companies using COBOD printers in partnership with the world-renowned homebuilding nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity. Over the recently passed holiday season, on December 21, 2021, it was announced that one of the projects worked on by Habitat was completed. That allowed the new owner, April Springfield, her 13-year-old son, and their puppy to move in just in time for Christmas.

Springfield’s new home is about 1,200-square-feet, has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and its concrete outer walls were printed entirely with COBOD printers. Alquist 3D, who built the house in partnership with Habitat, is billing this project as “the first owner-occupied 3D-printed residence in the world”, although that depends on whether or not you’re counting the residence recently constructed in Zhangjiakou, China, by Xu Weiguo’s team or ICON’s story regarding a tiny house for a formerly homeless man. Regardless, it’s a notable achievement, and emphasizes once again the particular flair for the dramatic possessed by 3D printing companies when it comes to public relations opportunities.

In an article for Virginia’s Williamsburg Yorktown Daily, Springfield was quoted as saying, “This is one of my dreams, to finally be a homeowner, and to give my son that backyard, or a space to play, and we also have a puppy so the puppy can run and play in the backyard.”

Zack Mannheimer, CEO of Alquist 3D, added, “We are so excited about where this is going to go from here. I also want to mention the foresight and the courage…[of] the state of Virginia and Virginia Housing. Virginia is the leader in 3D printing home construction. Hands down, nobody else can take that away from you.”

Although 3D printed home construction is certainly still in a very early phase of its existence, Mannheimer is right to be excited: 2021 finished on an especially strong note, and there’s no reason to think that 2022 shouldn’t be even bigger. The planet’s current macroeconomic landscape is only going to continue to trend in directions that will make additive manufacturing (AM) technologies more and more attractive options, for dealing with the fact that houses have become too expensive for the vast majority of people who want to be homeowners to afford. The more that these technologies are adopted in general, the lower the cost of homes, on average, will be. The more people that can afford to purchase homes, the higher the potential, once again, that the average home price will decrease.

And finally, it’s clear from stories like this that AM construction has a tool in its arsenal that conventional homebuilders don’t: how often do you see a truly uplifting story these days, that has to do with the traditional housing market?

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Nano Dimension Buys Global Inkjet Systems to Boost Electronics 3D Printing

3D Printing Drone Swarms, Part 7: Ground & Sea Logistics

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Drone Swarms SeriesMilitary 3D PrintingTransportation

3D Printing Drone Swarms, Part 6: Air Logistics

Previously, we published a series of articles looking into 3D printed drone swarms. We looked at the future of 3D printed drones, how they’ve won wars, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)...

January 4, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, December 15, 2021: New 3D Printers, Business, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with a little business first. Then we’ll tell you about two new 3D printers, and then move on to 3D printed homes,...

December 15, 2021
3D Design3D Printing

KyronMAX Winner: Ultra-Quiet UAV Propeller Enabled with 3D Printing

A couple weeks ago, the Cincinnati, Ohio-based grocery chain Kroger made its first drone delivery less than 30 minutes from my home in Dayton, flying one mile from Centerville’s Kroger...

June 28, 2021
3D PrintingRobotics

The LaserFactory Can Fabricate Fully Functional Drones in One Go

Talented researchers with MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have long worked with robotics, and a CSAIL team recently announced their development of a new system, called LaserFactory,...

February 23, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
ExOne
HP
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
Tronhoo3D
Forecast3D
Desktop Metal logo
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
3d systems
Calibry
Authentise
Metal Parts Produced 2021: AM Applications Market Analysis
Medical Devices 2021
FitMyFoot
Barnes Global Advisers
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides