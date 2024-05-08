Geek Juggernaut Felicia Day Teams with Thangs for 3D Printable Minis and More

3D printables repository Thangs has announced a new partnership with geek media powerhouse Felicia Day. This collaboration, FeliciaDay3D, will feature a line of STLs co-designed by Day in collaboration with Moonlight Minis, Kaizen3D Prints and Mimetics3D.
“This is the first substantial collaborative creative venture I’ve done since leaving my company Geek and Sundry,” said Day. “It’s always been one of my greatest joys to figure out how to be creative in new areas by diving into them head-first. This project is no exception and I cannot wait for people to get inspired and explore the wonderfully-creative and limitless world of 3D printing.”
“This collaboration marks a significant addition to the realm of geek culture, digital sculpting, 3D printed textile fabrication, and innovative 3D printed toys to bring joy to family and friends.” said Thangs CEO & Co-founder, Paul Powers.
