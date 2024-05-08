Geek Juggernaut Felicia Day Teams with Thangs for 3D Printable Minis and More

10 hours by Jay Rincher 3D Design3D PrintingBusinessConsumer GoodsCosplay & GamingFeatured Stories
RAPID

Share this Article

3D printables repository Thangs has announced a new partnership with geek media powerhouse Felicia Day. This collaboration, FeliciaDay3D, will feature a line of STLs co-designed by Day in collaboration with Moonlight Minis, Kaizen3D Prints and Mimetics3D.

“This is the first substantial collaborative creative venture I’ve done since leaving my company Geek and Sundry,” said Day. “It’s always been one of my greatest joys to figure out how to be creative in new areas by diving into them head-first. This project is no exception and I cannot wait for people to get inspired and explore the wonderfully-creative and limitless world of 3D printing.”
The rollout for this project includes models featuring Codex and Vork, from Day’s iconic web series The Guild. The collaboration will feature monthly drops of models in the Cosplay/Jewelry, Tabletop Gaming, and Kids/Toys categories. Accessing the models will require subscribing to one of the two available support tiers: $10 for basic access or $40 for a commercial license to reproduce and sell the models.
“This collaboration marks a significant addition to the realm of geek culture, digital sculpting, 3D printed textile fabrication, and innovative 3D printed toys to bring joy to family and friends.” said Thangs CEO & Co-founder, Paul Powers.
While this partnership might seem out of left field to the casual observer, if you look closely, all of the pieces to this puzzle fit quite well. Still a niche application in hobby space, 3D printing is becoming more prominent in discussions around the production of tabletop miniatures as well as cosplay props and toys. The accessibility of desktop material extrusion and vat photopolymerization 3D printing has made it more difficult for traditional game publishers to sell expensive miniatures kits to players. Meanwhile, the cosplay props market was valued at $35 billion in 2022, and it is expected to more than double by 2028.
Not only does it make sense for Thangs to stake a more aggressive claim to these markets, but formalizing its relationships with makers via a recognizable figure like Felicia Day immediately lends the needed “geek cred” to bring fans to the table. Internet juggernaut Critical Role and its upstart Dungeons & Dragons competitor, Daggerheart, probably would not exist without the groundwork laid by Day’s Geek & Sundry network. For those of you who don’t speak nerd: Imagine Michael Jordan coming out of the woodwork to sign a deal with an indie sneaker company.
With recent news that Hasbro is stepping away from the production of one of its most popular toy lines, and its tabletop sector mired in staff turnover and fan dissatisfaction, perhaps now is the exact moment for competitors to rise up and lay claim to ground that has been ceded. This play by Thangs might end up as one of the first moves to change up the geek toy industry and control the ‘kidult’ market.
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

MIT Spinoff RPL Secures $7M to Scale and Accelerate Gel Suspension 3D Printing

Desktop SLS Pioneer Sintratec Announces Bankruptcy

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessMilitary 3D PrintingNorth America

High Stakes, High Speed: KVG Acquires 15 Nexa3D HSE 3D Printers to Boost Military Tech

As 3D printing increasingly intersects with defense and military logistics, a new partnership between Nexa3D and mission support logistics firm KVG stresses the growing importance of this technology in strategic...

April 30, 2024
3D PrintingBusinessEuropeTransportation

3D Printer Maker EVO-tech Reborn as NEVO3D — Once More With Feeling

EVO-tech was a 3D printing service and original equipment manufacturer established in 2013 and based in Schörfling am Attersee, Austria. The company produced high-quality material extrusion systems featuring linear bearings,...

April 18, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBioprintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEuropeMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, March 16, 2024: Partnerships, Affordable Bioprinter, & More

We’re starting with dental 3D printing news today, and then moving on to some new partnerships. Then it’s on to some interesting university research about 3D printing plant-based pharmaceuticals, but...

March 16, 2024
Sponsored
3D PrintingSponsored

FDR vs. SLA: The Right Polymer Manufacturing Choice for Your Application

The additive manufacturing (AM) industry has no shortage of acronyms when it comes to the various methodologies of industrial 3D printing. In polymer 3D printing, there are three main methods...

February 23, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
AMR Military
3D Systems
EOS
Formnet Germany
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Endeavor
AM Energy
Colibrium
SME/RAPID
Craftcloud
HP Automate
FacFox
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides