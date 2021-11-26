One-Day 3D Printing on MJF Parts, Guaranteed

COBOD Customers Receive Grants to 3D Print Houses in U.S.

8 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D Design3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingSocial Issues
HP

Share this Article

COBOD International A/S, the Danish additive construction company, has entered the U.S. residential housing market. COBOD has previously made news in Europe for 3D printing the continent’s first one-, two-, and three-story buildings, as well as for collaborating with GE Renewable Energy to 3D print windmill towers. COBOD’s latest achievement involves work being done in the United States by three of its customers: PERI Group (also a minority investor in COBOD), Alquist 3D, and Printed Farms Florida.

Printed Farms Florida’s COBOD 3D Printer getting started on Florida residence

Printed Farms is COBOD’s first U.S. customer, and recently printed its second building. Its first, completed back in February, was a 28×28 ft. agricultural storage shed near West Palm Beach. Printed Farms’ second building, which began construction this past July, is a 1,440 sq. ft., three-bedroom, two-bathroom residential home in Tallahassee. The Florida company produced the home in collaboration with Precision Building & Renovating LLC, and the project received funding from the City of Tallahassee Affordable Housing Construction Loan program.

In a press release for COBOD International, COO & Co-founder of Precision Building & Renovating, James Light, highlighted not only the cost-effectiveness of 3D printing, but also its particular geographical advantage: “The finished product is far superior in strength, durability, and efficiency. These homes are not only more efficient to construct, but they also carry less maintenance cost. Wood breaks and wood rots, especially here in the South.”

The first 3D printed residence in Virginia, produced by Alquist3D

The other recent builds in the U.S. involving COBOD were also produced with funding provided by affordable housing grants. One of Alquist3D’s projects, a 1,550 sq. ft., three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the outskirts of Richmond, VA, was built jointly with Virginia Tech, and funded by a grant from Virginia Housing.

A second project started in September by Alquist3D, in Williamsburg, VA. This one will be 1,200 sq. ft. when completed, and will also have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, in what seems to be a pattern for this type of structure. It is being done in collaboration with the globally-influential nonprofit Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity also worked on the PERI Group project, a 1,740 sq. ft. home begun this past July, in Tempe, AZ.

Although this makes just four residential projects so far, the geographic expansiveness of the work being done is notable, as pointed out (in the same press release quoted from above) by Henrik Lund-Nielsen, founder and general manager of COBOD International: “Our printers have now printed buildings in 3 different US states, more than anybody else.” And, not just three different states, but three states in three different regions of the U.S. The economy of scale involved in an industry like construction means that the more widespread the practice of 3D printing becomes, the more quickly it will become even more cost-effective, which is in turn likely to spark even more adopters of the technology.

Habitat for Humanity breaking ground on COBOD-printed house in Williamsburg, VA

Economy of scale is also relevant when considering the involvement of an organization like Habitat for Humanity, which is the largest nonprofit builder in the world. If Habitat continues to build more and more houses in partnership with firms that use COBOD printers, 3D printed homes will become more cost-effective than they already are, when contrasted with conventional construction methods. Additionally, there’s an intangible factor of legitimacy that comes with working with the type of organization that can count a former president (in the case of Habitat for Humanity, Jimmy Carter) as one of its brand liaisons. Finally, using grants to both showcase an emergent technology and, what’s of course even more important, to produce affordable homes for people who need them, is an excellent way to kill two birds with one stone.

Images courtesy of COBOD International A/S

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Implementing Additive Advantages: Orthopedics

Bioprinted Living Structures Release Anti-Cancer Drug, Absorb Toxins

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing ResearchEducation

High School Student 3D Prints Large-Scale Brain Using AI SpaceFactory’s Robot

It’s fair to say the pandemic changed everything we knew, from how we work to how we communicate to how we learn. However, it didn’t stop the need for any...

November 9, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies: 3D Printing Summit Returns March 1-3, 2022

In February of 2020, just a few weeks before the world began shutting down due to the COVID-19 crisis, 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis held our third annual Additive Manufacturing Strategies...

October 28, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 17, 2021

We’ve got several multi-day conferences to tell you about in this week’s roundup, along with webinars on topics ranging from semiconductors and bioprinting to digital dentistry and more. Read on...

October 17, 2021
3D Printing ResearchBioprintingMedical 3D Printing

Bioprinted Brain Cells Made Possible with Laser-Based 3D Printing

Scientists from the Université de Montréal have published a study detailing the ability to bioprint adult brain cells. Key to the research was a new laser-assisted technology that made it...

October 1, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Desktop Metal logo
Protofab SLA 3D Printer
Tronhoo3D
ASTM ICAM
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
ExOne
HP
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
3d systems
Authentise
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Business Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Business Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides