3D Printing News Briefs, January 1st, 2022: CES 2022, Standards, Business, & More

Happy New Year! We’re starting with this week’s CES 2022 in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, then moving on to a new AM standard and business news from Roboze and PrintParts. Finally, we’ll close with a 3D printed sink from Kohler and 3D printed wearable art from Stratasys.

CES 2022 Coming to Las Vegas This Week

CES 2022 is live in Las Vegas and online this week, from January 5th through the 8th, with hundreds of thought leaders from the around the world and more than 2,100 exhibiting companies ready to tell attendees why technology has never been more important in our lives than now and working to advance two of the future’s major technology megatrends: evolution of the metaverse and intelligent automation. Attendees from 159 different countries are registered, including 66 top retailers and 195 of the Fortune Global 500 companies, all ready to hear about the latest in digital health, gaming, food, space, and automotive tech, NFTs, smart homes, and more.

“As CES returns to Las Vegas, the show will display the next wave innovation that will shape 2022 and the economy of tomorrow. The show is set to feature a plethora of exhibitors advancing two of the most compelling technology megatrends of the future: intelligent automation and the evolution of the metaverse.”

You can register for CES 2022 here. You must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person, or you can attend digitally. Either way, you can make the most of the event with the CES 2022 Mobile App.

ASTM’s F42 Committee Approves MEX Processes Standard

First up, ASTM International’s F42 additive manufacturing technologies committee, which meets twice a year, has approved a new standard guide describing the use of layer-based material extrusion (MEX) 3D printing processes, which deposit filament from an extrusion head to build polymer or composite parts. The standard, which will soon be published as F3529, will be able to help students, product designers, and practitioners learn about MEX process benefits, capabilities, and limitations, in addition to process-related part design limitations. Managers can also use the new standard to better understand the opportunities that MEX processes offer when deciding about resource and product development needs.

“The new standard will help product designers take advantage of the unique capabilities of material extrusion processes. By following the design rules and guidelines offered in this guide, designers will learn how to design potentially novel, geometrically complex, high-performance parts,” explained ASTM International member David Rosen.

Roboze Welcomes Two Advisory Board Members

AM solutions provider Roboze, which develops extremely accurate printers for metal replacement parts in a variety of high-performance industries, announced that international leaders Alfredo Altavilla and Boris Collardi have not only invested in the company, but also joined its advisory board. Altavilla, one of the world’s best-known industrial leaders, is currently the Executive President of ITA Airways and aims to launch and consolidate this new Italian national airline, and previously held the roles of COO in FCA and CEO of Iveco, FPT and Tofas; he’s also Senior Advisor to CVC, the largest European private equity fund. Finance industry leader Collardi has served two of the world’s most highly respected banking and asset management institutions, as CEO at Julius Baer Group and Managing Partner at Pictet, and will work to support Roboze as it continues to grow.

“This is a moment that in Roboze we will remember for a long time. Having the support of people like Alfredo Altavilla and Boris Collardi makes us understand that we have done something significant, but above all, it tells us that we are on the right path to do something that leaves a mark,” said Roboze Founder and CEO Alessio Lorusso. “As an entrepreneur, my role is to bring together the best possible team of investors, advisors, partners, and talents, creating a cutting-edge technology and a winning go to market strategy, with fast and flawless execution. To do this, it is necessary to discuss with high-level figures, who are recognized by the market.”

Other new Roboze advisory board members are Sandro De Poli, chairman of the board of Avio Aero; Federico Faggin, co-inventor of the microprocessor; and Alain Harrus, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist.

PrintParts Launching SmartParts Beta Program

Advanced AM solutions company PrintParts Inc. offers a variety of services, including SLS and metal 3D printing, design and prototyping, and consulting. It also offers SmartParts, an integrated solution for traceability and authentication that began shipping to select production customers last month. Now, PrintParts has announced that it will be launching its SmartParts Beta Program in Q1 of 2022.

SmartParts includes scanning hardware, Intelligent Materials, and cloud software, all of which help connect digital manufacturing data to 3D printed parts in order to authenticate them and verify suppliers, prove materials’ source of origin, and track end-use parts through their lifecycle. It’s critical for PrintParts to receive early customer and partner input for its end-to-end traceability solution ahead of its full commercial release, and the beta program will make this possible. Participants will offer useful development feedback, and the company will be able to directly collaborate with end-users and stakeholders in the AM industry, including software providers, material companies, and machine OEMs. Contact [email protected] to learn more about the SmartParts Beta Program.

Kohler Releases 3D Printed Sink with Artist Daniel Arsham

At the recent Design Miami/ 2021, leading kitchen and bath products designer KOHLER Co. debuted a one-of-a-kind 3D printed bathroom sink, created through a collaboration with contemporary New York-based visual artist Daniel Arsham, Creative Director of the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers. The limited edition 3D printed Rock.01 sink was released this month in a small-batch edition of 99, and has already sold out; not surprising, given how attractive the piece is. It’s made of hand-poured brass and 3D printed vitreous china, with the effects of time created through a forced coercion process and highlighted in the patina of the brass “rock.” Currently on display at the KOHLER Experience Center NYC and LAX, the Rock.01 sink was made possible through 3D printing, as Arsham would have been unable to create it using traditional forms of manufacturing.

“The first of its kind, this unconventional vessel sink reinterprets stacked rocks via 3D-printed vitreous china and patinaed hand-cast brass—symbolic of the collaboration and innovation built on the heritage of the KOHLER® brand,” KOHLER’s website explains. “The sink’s physical composition underpins the notion of “future meets past” with a digitally crafted vitreous china body resting atop traditional brass; the basin a modern-day interpretation of primitive coil-building techniques.”

3D Printed Wearable Art by Stratasys

Finally, speaking of 3D printed art, Stratasys partnered with renowned designers on two original research projects, enabled through EU-funded research group Re-FREAM, that used digital technologies like embedded sensors and biomechanically realistic 3D printing materials to create wearable art, in the form of face masks and footwear, with the Stratasys J850 3DFashion and J750 Digital Anatomy printers. The goal of the projects was to combine industry and art to add improved sustainability, inclusivity, aesthetics, and personalization to fashion, and the first one was Postnatural Prostheses – The Thalassic Mask, “designed as a symbolic expression of individuality and anonymity.” Filippo Nassetti, Architect and Generative Designer at Zaha Hadid Design, and Vincenzo Reale, Generative Designer and Engineer at Arup, were inspired by coral reefs and the restrictions of staying at home during the pandemic, and used the J850 to print the geometrical design elements directly onto chiffon fabric to create the Thalassic Masks.

Architectural designer Assa Ashuach used the Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy 3D printer to make his Evolve Shoes for the Footwear Time-Based Design project, which looked at manufacturing methodologies, conceptual footwear design and material combination development for the development of sustainable design alternatives; the Sepiida shoes were printed on the J850 3DFashion. A personalized midsole sensor inside the Evolve shoe studies the wearer and collects movement data, including foot inclination and pressure, in order to create the next-generation version of their shoe. The Evolve shoes were printed using materials normally used for anatomical models, including BoneMatrix, TissueMatrix, GelMatrix, and GelSupport, while the upper sock of the cuttlefish shell-inspired Sepiida shoes was printed directly on textile for greater control over material properties and visual effects.

