3DPOD Episode 87: Danish AM Hub CEO Frank Rosengreen Lorenzen

10 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusiness
Danish AM Hub is a national 3D printing group that organizes a large meet-up with the goal of educating and aiding its members in all things 3D printing. Several places in the world are trying to do something similar to become the Silicon Valley of 3D printing. I really think that Denmark is doing this correctly. The Hub is very professional and has succeeded in uniting a lot of the additive manufacturing (AM) efforts in that country. We talk to CEO Frank Rosengreen Lorenzen about how the Hub does this. We also end up in a long conversation about sustainability and how to develop AM. We hope that you enjoy this conversation!

