3DPOD Episode 87: Danish AM Hub CEO Frank Rosengreen Lorenzen

Danish AM Hub is a national 3D printing group that organizes a large meet-up with the goal of educating and aiding its members in all things 3D printing. Several places in the world are trying to do something similar to become the Silicon Valley of 3D printing. I really think that Denmark is doing this correctly. The Hub is very professional and has succeeded in uniting a lot of the additive manufacturing (AM) efforts in that country. We talk to CEO Frank Rosengreen Lorenzen about how the Hub does this. We also end up in a long conversation about sustainability and how to develop AM. We hope that you enjoy this conversation!
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
Solid State Battery Plant to Be Built by 3D Printing Startup Sakuú
Sakuú Corporation is making rapid progress in its goal of scaling up its additive manufacturing (AM) technology to enable mass production of solid-state batteries (SSBs). After showing off its first...
First Lithium Solid State Battery Produced by 3D Printing Startup Sakuu
Bay Area startup Sakuu Corporation has reached the first step in fulfilling its promise to 3D printing solid-state batteries (SSBs). The company has announced that it has produced a 3Ah...
Sakuu: Disrupting More than Just Batteries with 3D Printing
To me, Bay Area firm Sakuu is one of the most exciting in the industry. In May, it announced that it would be releasing a 3D printing system for producing...
3D Printing News Briefs, July 8, 2021: Sintavia, 6K, Nexa3D, Marotta Controls, CRP Technology, HILOS, Angled, ETH Zurich, Jalopnik
In today’s edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting off with some business and then moving on to materials and some cool 3D printed items, like shoes and assistive...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.