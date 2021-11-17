Additive Manufacturing Strategies Early Bird Rate Ends November 19

One-Day 3D Printing on MJF Parts, Guaranteed

Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) is heading to New York City this coming March 1 to 3, 2022 and significant registration savings end on the 19th of November.
As the world returns to live events, AMS will be hosted as a hybrid conference, in-person and online, as well as on-demand. Though space for in-person attendance is limited, virtual attendance democratizes access for all.

Keynote presentation from AMS 2020

With 3D Systems as Diamond Sponsor and Stifel Global Technology Group as Presenting Sponsor, AMS 2022 will feature three verticals across three days as follows:

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022

  • Compact Industrial Metal AM
  • Large-format AM (sponsored by VELO3D)
  • Metals and New Materials

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022

  • 3D Printing for Healthcare
  • 3D Printing for Dentistry
  • Bioprinting

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022

  • Automation, Rapid Manufacturing and Software
  • AM in Aviation and Space
  • AM in the Automotive Industry
Several other exhibitors will be involved either in-person or in our virtual exhibit hall. Lawrence Gasman of SmarTech Analysis has plans for over 60 speakers over three days. With that in mind, there are just two days left before early bird registration ends. Register for the event here.
