3D Printing Formnext Announcements: Replique, Nexa3D, XJet, FLam3D & Brainport Eindhoven

We’re still a week away from the main event in Frankfurt, but we’re hearing more and more Formnext announcements every day. The Formnext 2021: AM live and in color exhibition, with Italy as the partner country, will take place from November 16th through 19th, with more than 500 3D printing companies expected to attend in-person, though they’ll need to follow some specific rules to be there. But, in order to accommodate everyone, Formnext is also holding Digital Days from November 30th through December 1st for those who may not be able or ready to travel.

Whether you’re attending Formnext in-person or from your computer again this year, here are a few of the exciting announcements:

Replique Presenting End-to-End, On-Demand 3D Printing Solution

3D printing platform provider Replique, founded by BASF employees and focused on making spare parts management more sustainable and efficient, plans to showcase its secure 3D printing solution at the event in a digital and interactive presentation so that visitors can see how OEMs leverage the platform to provide on-demand 3D printed parts through a global, decentralized network. Able to test out the platform at the company’s booth, attendees can follow along with the whole ordering process and see its digital warehouse, based on the example of Replique partner and premium home appliance manufacturer Miele, which works with the company to manufacture and fulfill 3D printed accessories. By working with BASF Forward AM, the two could certify a 3D printed coffee clip for food contact.

The Replique platform covers the whole value process, from choosing sustainable parts for AM and digital storage to production and delivery. It uses an API interface to easily connect into webshops and other ordering channels, like ERP software, which makes this an automated process for qualifying and encrypting 3D files without changing the customer’s current ordering procedure.

“Offering partial solutions alone is no longer enough in the AM industry; the 3D printing market is too fragmented, the technology too complex. After multiple discussions with customers, we fully understood the difficulties of implementing 3D printing in-house,” said Dr. Max Siebert, the CEO and Co-Founder of Replique. “Some questions just can’t be answered on their own, which led our team to develop a solution that integrates 3D printing from start to finish, opening up the benefits of AM for manufacturers.”

Nexa3D Exhibiting Workflow, Launching Product Line

Nexa3D is showing its end-to-end validated AM workflow at Formnext, which the ultrafast polymer 3D printer manufacturer says is 20 times more productive than its competitors. The exhibit will include the company’s NXE 400 and NXD 200 printers, in addition to its xCURE and xCLEAN post-processing equipment and high-throughput QLS 350 high-productivity industrial sintering station, along with three post-processing units. The company will also highlight real-world use cases at its booth, including 3D printed connected stethoscope SKOP, which WeMed created using Nexa3D’s technology, and Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) which features 3D printed parts by Nexa3D.

Additionally, Nexa3D is also launching its latest 3D printer at Formnext, which is a desktop system with the same productivity as the rest of the ecosystem and is set to increase access to reliable, ultrafast 3D printing.

“Nexa3D’s latest product launch takes the power of ultrafast 3D printing directly onto the desktop and this means anyone can bring the magic of ideas to life in minutes. The market is ready for a product that offers rapid 3D printing, material flexibility, a compact size and an affordable price rolled into one easy-to-use technology, and that is exactly what we are there to provide,” said AM industry pioneer and Nexa3D CEO and Co-Founder Avi Reichental.

XJet Showcasing End-to-End AM Solutions

Another company showing off its end-to-end 3D printing solutions at Formnext is XJet Ltd., which announced that it will present its ceramic and metal AM portfolio, along with its SMART station for automated support removal, which will enjoy its European debut at the event. The company will have its Carmel M 1400 printer, which uses XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting (NPJ) technology, alongside the SMART Station, and together they can offer repeatable production of high-definition 3D printed parts, some of which will be on display at Formnext as well, in materials, like alumina, stainless steel, and zirconia.

XJet also plans to take attendees on what it promises to be a “sensational” tour of the booth, where they can use all five senses to learn XJet’s material jetting technology, as well as experience the 3D printed parts on display.

“This will be another landmark Formnext for XJet as we demonstrate automated production from support generation to support removal. Our portfolio empowers manufacturers to reap the benefits of AM together with the incredible properties of ceramic and metal materials at an industrial scale,” said Dror Danai, XJet’s CBO. “We’re very much looking forward to meeting with the European AM community for the first time since Formnext 2019 and presenting our solutions.”

Flam3D & Brainport Eindhoven Present 200+ Supply Chain Partners

Together, Dutch-Flemish AM networking association Flam3D and Brainport Development, the economic development company of Brainport Eindhoven in the south of the Netherlands, will have the largest network booth at Formnext, measuring 126 square meters and featuring more than 200 supply chain partners. By joining forces into one AM hub, the two will offer one booth for anyone interested in adopting or scaling with 3D printing.

The 3D Delta area, consisting of the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium and the Netherlands, has what is said to be the highest concentration of “3D printing actors” in a small geographical location, including 3D Systems, Covestro, Materialise, Protolabs, Ultimaker, Twikit, and more. Through its more than 200 AM supply chain partner companies, this giant booth can offer an end-to-end solution for every 3D printing-related question attendees might have, from software to equipment and more.

“The close-knit network of suppliers, research institutes, technology developers, printing companies and manufacturing companies in 3D printing technology, work together to bring additive manufacturing to the next level. This network is quite unique worldwide. It’s easy to connect with every type of partner you need, from initial research to post-processing firms and organizations. At Formnext we want the world to meet the companies and organizations that define the additive manufacturing hub, learn about our highest AM patent density, learning community, knowledge sharing and campuses with a strong focus on collaboration and innovation in additive manufacturing,” said Ruben Fokkema, international business developer of Brainport Development.

